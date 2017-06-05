Theresa May Blames The Internet For London Bridge Attack; Repeats Demands To Censor It
from the not-very-subtle dept
It's no secret that Theresa May is no fan of the internet and will use basically any excuse at all to push for greater censorship on the internet. Going back to the time when she was Home Secretary, she was already slamming the internet as being responsible for ISIS and promising to censor it. Since she's become Prime Minister it's only gotten worse. As part of her manifesto for the general election coming up later this week, a key part of her party's promise was to censor the internet. And May and her friends seem to leave no tragedy unexploited. With the attack in Manchester a couple weeks back, she used it as an excuse to push the plan to kill end-to-end encryption. And with this weekend's London Bridge attack, she immediately blamed the internet and promised more censorship:
"We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed - yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide,” Ms May said.
“We need to work with allies democratic governments to reach international agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning."
Of course, there's no indication that the internet had anything to do with the attack at all. Indeed, another news report claimed that one of the suspects had to ask a neighbor where he could rent the van that was later used in the attack, leading some to point out that if someone can't even Google that kind of info... the internet might not be to blame here:
Dude couldn't use Google, but yeah internet safe spaces fault. https://t.co/6sEZbLfcl6
— Aidan Walsh (@aidan_walsh) June 4, 2017
Sky Sources: one of the suspects asked a neighbour where he could hire a van prior to the London Bridge attack
— Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) June 4, 2017
Or this perfectly snarky response to blaming the internet for a real world stabbing attack:
I'm confused, is London Bridge a website in cyberspace that had a cyberattack pic.twitter.com/svzCGMrNBC
— Mustafa Al-Bassam (@musalbas) June 4, 2017
In response to all of this nonsense, Charles Arthur has an excellent column at the Guardian pointing out that responding to all this by censoring the internet not only won't help, it will almost certainly make things worse.
The problem is this: things can be done, but they open a Pandora’s box. The British government could insist that the identities of people who search for certain terror-related words on Google or YouTube or Facebook be handed over. But then what’s to stop the Turkish government, or embassy, demanding the same about Kurdish people searching on “dangerous” topics? The home secretary, Amber Rudd, could insist that WhatsApp hand over the names and details of every communicant with a phone number. But then what happens in Iran or Saudi Arabia? What’s the calculus of our freedom against others’?
Similarly, May and Rudd and every home secretary back to Jack Straw keep being told that encryption (as used in WhatsApp particularly) can’t be repealed, because it’s mathematics, not material. People can write apps whose messages can’t be read in transit, only at the ends. Ban WhatsApp, and would-be terrorists will find another app, as will those struggling against dictators.
Blaming the internet for some angry individuals committing violent acts isn't just dumb and nonsensical, it's counterproductive and will almost certainly do more harm than good. It's a way for May and her colleagues to try to pin the blame on "something else" rather than to admit that they don't appear to have a real strategy or plan for almost anything. Blame goes a long way, but blaming a tool that people use basically everyday for all sorts of useful reasons, seems really short-sighted.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Really? Does the Internet allow for pro-democracy, good things to spread as well? How much of the traffic is devoted to promoting perceived bad things versus good things? And how much of that traffic you consider bad just because you don't like it?
“We need to work with allies democratic governments to reach international agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning."
What would be classified as terrorism to you? Some people fed up by repeatedly pointing government abuse that start breaking things to be heard? People planning massive protests against some governmental action or policy? Journalists helping people leak government secrets that are evidence of sever abuse?
We could be complacent on the old lady for not knowing the internet but we all know this isn't about solving the problem. Terrorism is an awesome scapegoat to justify inserting authoritarian measures. The UK is using it like crazy to implement Orwell/V officially.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The point of view...
In the "Good Old Days" (tm) we controlled the media, and therefore controlled the information the proletariat was allowed to know.
This damn internet let's them know the TRUTH!!! We can't allow that.
This looks like a good excuse to stamp it out.
[ good luck with that!!! ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The thing of it is: _Shit Happens._ There is no way to stop everything, particularly something as simple as people with cars and knives. Pretending that you can stop it, or find out in advance, by taking more powers and removing rights, is beyond absurd. _It has never worked yet._ One does not even have to think this out critically, we have a wealth of history on these things. We do know all the downsides already, as well.
Some people are just determined to do _something_ (or claim to want to do something as an excuse), no matter how ineffectual or counterproductive.
I wonder where "wouldn't you protect your family" guy is today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh for Pete's sake. I forgot to check the box again. Could we not at least have a Use Markdown pref along with the other lovely prefs in our account settings?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's an appealing line of thinking when you're hurt and afraid. It's also one of the easiest ones to hijack if you want to trick someone into doing something you already wanted them to do. Instant public mandate: just add tragedy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ooohhhhh
Something tells me people are not going to like this kind of "regulation".
If it's good for the telco's, its good for the internet. Regulation will become the noose in which you hang yourselves!
I am cooking up some fresh popcorn right now folks. I do believe it is time to dig in! Where is my butter?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ooohhhhh
No thanks, prefer to less used place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ooohhhhh
People have been foolishly asking for government to control every aspect of their lives so they can escape personal responsibility. What did you think was going to happen?
The History is pretty clear. You don't want to take responsibility? Fine, the government will do it for you, and take your liberty right along with that responsibility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
Like an addict, you must first recognize that you have a problem before we can begin to resolve it.
I have been telling you folks that every nation gets the government it deserves and recent even Obama said much the same.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/09/obama-you-get-the-politicians-you-deserve-238150
When the weight of government is crushing you... the first person to blame is the one in the mirror. My current and only job is to get you to understand that. I cannot fight the masses of ignorants, I have to attempt to educate them first.
Trump got elected for a reason, and you are part of that reason!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
How inspiring, altruistic and productive of you. Do you have a pair of shoes that need licking? Should I prepare virgin asses for you to enjoy before you grace us with your sacred condemnation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
I advocate for liberty where people see to their own defense and take responsibility for the actions of their government, instead of giving their liberty away to it in a vain attempt at security. This is the exact opposite of what you stated you loony tune.
Go lick your own shoes, or likely in your case... toads.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
His shtick is to blame everyone else for regulations, government, what have you. Because Trump got into power because the whole planet let him, obviously, so the whole planet is at fault! ...Except him, of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
But hey, go ahead and keep lying about other people to misrepresent them. Lying and ignorance is your forte it seems. You must be a politician!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
Except no, that's not what you said.
"There are a large number of people in other nations that have an indirect impacts on other nations of the world including the USA. Are they big? Usually not, but on rare occasion something they want does gain traction and people run with it.
So yea, we are not living in a closed environment despite what a lot of people ignorantly believe. It normally follows the numbers, which is why big businesses love you pro regulation guys. You are just busy giving it ALL away for nothing in return."
https://www.techdirt.com/blog/netneutrality/articles/20170531/11283837488/netflix-admi ts-it-doesnt-really-care-about-net-neutrality-now-that-big.shtml#c669
So each nation is responsible for their own country... up to the point where you decide that blaming citizens of other countries, like in the above quote, makes you look like the intelligent know-it-all compared to the rest of us Earthling schmucks. Hell, those of us on the other side of the globe could have our shit together right now, but because a few politicians around the Atlantic Ocean are fuckwits, you claim the prerogative to blame everyone else but yourself, regardless of what culture we're from.
Enjoy shouting yourself hoarse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
Each nation is responsible for their own country.
Yes other people from other nations can have an impact but that does not REMOVE the responsibility.
If I make money, it is assumed that I am responsible for paying taxes or supporting my family with it. That does not change because some other nation is getting involved with that.
I only look like an intelligent know it all because I have figured a few things out. The rest of you could be the same way if you wanted to apply yourselves, but instead you need to a part of the mainstream parrots.
Think for yourself, stop letting everyone else do it for you. If you give up your liberty for safety, then you wind up on getting either as a result. This is "regulation" in a nutshell, lost liberty in the attempt to secure ourselves from nasty businesses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
That whole comment was strange. It's not clear to me that this anonymous coward knows what he/she is talking about. It could be just cliches and rhetorical flourishes.
Some advice. Avoid, if you can, "poking" or judging people directly. Instead focus on actions, behavior, condition, etc.
Hmm. OK? If being an "adult" has any meaning then adulthood has responsibilities. One can say: as adults we are, at best, not particularly guilty when considering a specific situation. Very few, if any, of us are truly innocent in any scenario. The ideas we adopt and disseminate, the conformity we accept, the evils we tolerate, the powers we use or misuse all mark us and mold us in various ways. I've suspected since I was a teenager that responsibility is complicated and popular understanding of it is willfully poor.
Shhhh! Just don't.
Despite your appeal to authority, I see no reason to believe you understand anything... I will only say that even when government is abusive to its people government is not as separate from the governed as it appears.
So, your unemployed?
Everyone is ignorant. It is necessary that we do not build our world view directly out of ignorance. The first step is to sincerely care about "the masses" and their true condition instead of trying to set one's self up as their "superior".
Probably true enough, but it seems unlikely that you know why.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
I say it one way, and you will not like it, I say it another way, and a different person will not like it. I understand the concept behind the idea of attracting more flies with honey rather than vinegar but a wise person knows this instead.
"Lies are sweet"
while
"Truth is bitter"
If you seek a sweet message, then you seek untruth. It is not my intention to offend, but to tell you to knock the stupidity off!
How about you tell me how to tell a bunch of people are being stupid, without calling them stupid?
Just telling someone "i have a better way" on its face implies that you are better than them for having figured something out. An offended mind is a juvenile one!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
But either way, someone is always going to be around to bring the "inconvenient truth" their way.
I did notice that I have been brigaded away now as well. I am fine with that, most people will likely be more interested in what I am saying because of it. They do not understand that the tighter you squeeze your grip the more there is that slips through your fingers.
They sure to hate "I told ya so" though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
How often can you give a baby candy before they start demanding it and making you miserable until you give in to them, or show them who is boss?
We have to take responsibility for politicians being lying fuckheads until we man-up and go punch some babies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ooohhhhh
"I don't like X. Find, conjure or amplify bad example of X. Invalidate all of X".
This is a type of Lying Logic™. The internet is full of people using dishonest arguments like this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ooohhhhh
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/denial
Pay special attention to definition 2.
Human behavior is a core operational factor in all things. As humans you seek to transfer responsibility and culpability away from yourself. It is never your fault, only someone or something elses fault. The UK installed Theresa May, if they do not like it, they can put someone else in her place. If they are so cowardly to do nothing about a tyrannical government, then they have what their actions have asked for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ooohhhhh
Username "Wake_up_sheeple".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
There is not more basic than knowing that you have your own best interested at heart compared to others.
When you give up your interests to "regulation" then you get more Theresa May's around to take advantage of that "culture of regulation" because someone has to be in charge of that. This is basic logic, not something of great insight!
I have come to believe that most people have developed a Stockholm's like syndrome for regulation. Most people alive today have not even seen a free market or anything close to it. Most choice is an illusion because people ignore umbrella corporations and their politicians... unless they need something from them of course.
This makes life simple for the simpletons but difficult for the intelligent, because they have to wage an uphill battle against their idiotic regulations. Sadly thought, a lot of intelligent people have lost hope and now work on behalf of the simpletons because it is just easier win with numbers.
So yea, you are so simple, you cannot even comprehend the basics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
When you give up your interests to "regulation" then you get more Theresa May's around to take advantage of that "culture of regulation" because someone has to be in charge of that
Uh, yeah? No shit? In the course of your relentless crusade to call everyone an idiot... did you happen to stop to think that nobody disagrees with you on that count?
So what's your solution? Let's say we cut all our ties to regulation. According to you that just leaves tyrants like May to step up and take over anyway, so that's dumb. But let's say we don't cut all our ties to regulation, so we're still holding onto it, then you claim we have Stockholm Syndrome so that's dumb too.
Regulation - regardless of whether we have it or not, the end result is you calling all of us idiots. Fantastic, so now what? We get to listen to you for all eternity?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
Do you think before you post? I am posting this because I already KNOW most do not agree with me. The first step in educating others is to provide them with new information. The next step is to show them why your information is better than theirs. Right now I am telling you that Teresa is showing you what I have been telling you guys will happen with a pro-regulation stance. The more you support it, the more advantage of regulation will be made. Just like with the FCC and Ajit, your seat at the regulations table is replaced with nothing but smoke and mirrors.
"Regulation - regardless of whether we have it or not, the end result is you calling all of us idiots. Fantastic, so now what? We get to listen to you for all eternity?"
Until you learn, or I grow tired of telling you this yes. Of course, I will not be the only one telling you this either.
The solution is long but in short. People need to tell their governments that they are the boss, not the other way around. We will tell you what laws we want, and start voting out any politician that gives any business the time of day. We will also begin a rebellion if you want to go Erdogan on us either, o wait you need guns for that.
Getting the idea yet? Retain your liberty, refuse the tyranny of government, stop being a mindless consumer and take responsibility for where you money goes?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: ooohhhhh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: ooohhhhh
Good times!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, that doesn't sound good.
"OK, then we'll censor the internet so that way only certain things can be read by certain people!"
But doesn't that fly in the face of the first thing you just proposed?
::Theresa May spins in circles like the London Eye::
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
She's wrong, but right....
Let's ignore the whole "evil terrorist" thing, and work with a simpler concept, one that would seem even rarer:
people who love Robin Reliants.
If you don't know what it is, I'll give you a second to google it (evil site) and get some images so you can understand how truly aweful of a concept it really is. But there are people who are big fans. Not many, they are spread out, maybe one in every town in the UK. Without the internet, they likely would never know about each other, they would never be able to find parts to fix their classic crap wagons, and the world wouldn't be blighted by this horrible car anymore except perhaps in rare cases.
Instead, these Robin-heads can get together, know each other, share knowledge and parts, and as a result, there are a ton of these wretched three wheel monstrosities still roaming the earth. Damn internet.
Internet sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and the like have allowed people with very peculiar tastes to find other people like themselves. Instead of being laughed at because they are the one moron with a car that is likely to tip over at every corner, they are instead forming clubs. In a world population in the billions, you only need a couple of dozen people to make something like that go.
Hate groups of all sorts work in the same manner. They don't need huge numbers of people, they just need the right people. ISLISDaesh doesn't need a million followers all over the world, they just need to find the one in a million person ripe to be influenced, and they can put the information in front of them and sell them on the concepts.
The internet makes it easy. Hands off operators who refuse to deal with anything (except if it has a nipple, heaven forbid, Facebook will remove the image and ban your account instantly, you craven lowlife). Hate mongering groups have pretty much a free ride.
The power of these services is huge. So much so that the leaders of Facebook and Twitter have been threatened for closing accounts:
http://dailysignal.com/2016/02/27/why-isis-has-threatened-the-ceos-of-facebook-and-twitter/
May's solutions are not right. The fish rots from the head down, and the head is Facebook, Twitter, et al. They have to choose themselves to take action and define their services as not being a safe place for terrorists, in the same manner it's not a safe place for drug dealers, porn site operators, or others involved in illegal activities. They have to step. Legislation, in any form, comes only because they are not standing up and doing what is right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: She's wrong, but right....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
Also how is Trump with his travel ban of people from terrorist hotspots (common friggin sense) and generally normal HUMAN absudities more stupid/ignorant/hateful/blather-blather-frothy-froth-froth than this "we need to babysit everyone" genius?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
brainfart
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
I get people who love their guns. I really do. I have a Beretta AL391 12ga and I shoot sporting clays literally every weekend. I don't hunt, but I have no qualms with people who do. I mean, I'm from Alabama. It's hard to hate guns here, even as a liberal.
That said, I've never understood this idea that people need assault rifles in their homes. Let's think this through calmly for a moment, shall we?
1) A rifle is a horrible personal defense weapon. In tight quarters (i.e. inside your house) a shotgun or pistol is an infinitely more effective personal defense weapon.
2) An automatic or simi-automatic rifle is useless for hunting. First, the instant your prey hears the report, they're running and you've lost them, so either your first round gets them, or you just ain't gonna get them. Second, isn't half the point of hunting to hone kind of skill? What does it say about your skill that you need a gun that shoots 300RPM with a 30-round magazine to kill a wild animal?
3) You cannot take on the federal government. You just can't. I don't know what the hell people are thinking, but this crap won't fly. I mean, let's say you do the impossible. You hold out against the FBI, the ATF, Homeland Security, etc. As soon as you manage to shoot enough of them and survive (which'll never happen - the FBI will just stick a bomb on a drone and kill you that way) then you know they're sending in the U.S. Army next. Do you really think your backwoods 30-man militia has a snowball's chance in hell against the US ARMY?!
So given all this, why do you need automatic rifles? Shooting cans in the back yard? That's fun, I guess.
But if there was a reasonable argument that giving up my shotgun would save even one life, I'd do it in a heartbeat.
There isn't.
But there's a very, VERY reasonable argument that giving up your AR-15 might.
Or rather, just giving up the right to resell it. You can keep your arsenal you crazy loon. Even the most liberal liberal in DC has never once actually suggested taking anyone's guns. All anyone wants is to say we don't sell automatic rifles to crazy people without a background check. That infringes on your rights NONE unless you're either A) crazy or B) a convicted felon of a violent crime.
And...you aren't, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
Because you do did not learn from history. Need is a flexible thing. When does person need an assault rifle in their home? When they are being assaulted of course. Take America and the very lost principle behind the 2nd Amendment. The 2nd amendment is there because all able bodied citizens of the USA are supposed to be ready at all times to form a militia, so that they can defend the nation from all enemies foreign and domestic.
Try reading this article.
http://world.time.com/2012/12/20/the-swiss-difference-a-gun-culture-that-works/
You cannot farm out the defense of your family to government because they just do not care about you or your family in that way. They care about defending the nation as a whole, your sacrifice is NOTHING to them. Heck, they might even KILL you off if the need arises to serve their agenda.
But if you wish to cower behind another man with a gun, go right ahead, just know that the bill will always come due when you decide someone else is better suite to defending you than yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
What does this mean? Like, in english? What "tyranny" are you going to defeat with your personal collection of firearms?
Is this "tyranny" supposed to mean the federal government? If so, see #3 above. You HAVE NO CHANCE against the federal government, tyrannical or otherwise, period.
Is this "tyranny" supposed to be corporations? Well, you can't shoot a company. A company isn't a shoot-able thing. You might be able to shoot the CEO, but A) that's murder and B) the company will still exist. How is your firearm going to stop corporate tyranny?
Is this some other kind of "tyranny" that I'm unaware of? If so, please, enlighten me.
Also, yes, I'm aware that an AR-15 is simi-auto. I'm also aware it costs about $16 to make it fully automatic. You'll still have overheating/jamming problems with a large box magazine, but any idiot with a metal grinder and an internet connection can make an AR-15 automatic.
The same is not true of my shotgun, nor of most pistols. Nor is the same true of, for example, a bolt-action hunting rifle. There's a clear difference between an AR-15 and, for example, a Remington 700. There's a reason nobody ever brings the later to shoot up a movie theater, and the same reason why only dingbats with poor aim bring the former to hunt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: in the absence agressive of gun and knife control...
Disagree with you on the AR-15. First is that assault rifles are already illegal to own in the US. Assault rifles are automatic rifles. AR-15 is only a semi automatic rifle and not an assault rifle. If your increase gun laws so that you can't own semi automatics, then your hand gun would be illegal too.
Also, the AR-15 can be customized several different ways. I personally don't have one but I do know people who use them for hunting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Back in March, her government blamed Whatsapp and moved on
And the knife-men wouldn't have had a free roam for 8 minutes to attack dozens of innocents while police were flown in from away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Back in March, her government blamed Whatsapp and moved on
The only thing you will get with more police is a need for government to pay for them by getting them to write more tickets and fines to justify their presence.
They are also going to want more justification by stopping more crime. And if crime is too low, then they need to create more criminals o keep the numbers up.
Getting the idea yet?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Back in March, her government blamed Whatsapp and moved on
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Back in March, her government blamed Whatsapp and moved on
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A big reason the so called "jihadist" sites will never be eliminated from the internet is because a large number are honeypots run by the CIA and MI6, sites which might be just as capable of radicalizing potential lone wolf terrorists as the "real" thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"We have demonized terrorist organizations enough as it is."
Really? This is the learned member of the TechDirt community (Uriel-238)who represents the values here?
Really?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who's that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some angry individuals? Are you insane? Some angry individuals?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who Knew?
The problem that presents itself is that the isolation ward's size would be world wide and actually prevent everyone from finding ways to understand those that wish others harm. A methodology for a continuation of the issue, which is maybe what Theresa May actually wants, as an excuse for more government power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Who Knew?
How much do you need to understand about those who gladly blow themselves up to kill children and parents?
Do you want to understand their pain?
Give them a little therapy, maybe? A "safe space" to express themselves?
Are you going to hold them harmless because they made a "series of bad choices"?
Understand them? I understand them. They need someone to kill them in order to dissuade them from maiming and killing innocents, and they have made that very clear, repeatedly, and in public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Who Knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Who Knew?
She is talking about right here, right now, with your "angry individuals" (not terrorist organizations) and comments like "We have demonized terrorist organizations enough as it is."
No doubt about it - Theresa May is talking about TechDirt and your group of delusional "Mean Girls". Quit trying to understand and comfort our enemies while refusing to name them.
YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Who Knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Who Knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Who Knew?
So then you did reply to yourself calling you the problem?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Who Knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Who Knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the immortal words of Messrs. Parker & Stone:
"We must blame them and cause a fuss
Before somebody thinks of blaming us!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why Theresa May doesn't blame cars and knives?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if it was 100% of the time, so what. How about fixing the real problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...said every fascist dictator ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hello PM May
-FTFY
"Only a dictator can run a country where you have Alawites, Christians, Bahais, Druze, Shias, Sunnis living next to each other." -Korwin Mikke
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You just then log on to your VPN to access the Net, while you are in Britain, and bypass May's planned censorship. The computer in my apartment in Sacramento, California, is not subject to the jurisdiction of HM Government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
AND
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reflections in the Mirror
Theresa May Blames The Internet For London Bridge Attack; Repeats Demands To Censor It
Is the internet responsible for the past 100 years of England's militaristic foreign policy in the Middle East?
Theresa May and her ilk have offered up their morally reprehensible/bankrupt policy prescriptions (ie more security, less liberty, more surveillance, less privacy, more bombing/intervention, less diplomacy) for the past 100 years and where has it led us?
Look in the mirror Theresa the reflection staring back is where you need to begin.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Extremist messages
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LearnSome History
What we have now is a rerun of events that have happened many times before in the last 1400 years - and guess what? there was no internet for 99.9% of that time.
For inof on some of the more recent examples she could look here
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alastair-crooke/isis-wahhabism-saudi-arabia_b_5717157.html
(and note some of the influene of British policy on events)
For a more complete view of the history one could look here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_Qpy0mXg8Y&t=454s
By the way Theresa - ISIS is the original Islam.
The moderates (nice people though they are ) are the ones who changed it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment