FCC Guards 'Manhandle' Reporter Just For Asking Questions At Net Neutrality Vote
The FCC apparently doesn't want to talk much about its plan to gut meaningful oversight of some of the least competitive companies in any American industry. Last week, we noted that the FCC had voted to begin the process of gutting popular net neutrality protections, ignoring the overwhelming public support for the rules registered at the FCC's website. This notice of proposed rule making (NPRM) is followed by a 90-day public comment period (you can comment here) ahead of a finalizing vote to kill the consumer protections later this year.
Since the FCC has been getting a few mean tweets over its decision to give consumers the policy equivalent of a giant middle finger, it's understandable that the agency is a bit on edge. That said, veteran defense beat reporter John Donnelly stated last week that this tension culminated in him being shoved up against the wall by two FCC staffers during their May 18 net neutrality meeting. Donnelly was, he stated, "manhandled" for simply trying to ask the agency a question:
. @FCC guards manhandled me, forced me out of building when I tried to ask @AjitPaiFCC & @mikeofcc questions. https://t.co/qQHQ4O82lc 1
— John M. Donnelly (@johnmdonnelly) May 18, 2017
The National Press Club was quick to issue a statement on the incident, saying that the FCC's security detail had even taken to following the reporter to the restroom for some unspecified reason:
"Donnelly said he ran afoul of plainclothes security personnel at the FCC when he tried to ask commissioners questions when they were not in front of the podium at a scheduled press conference. Throughout the FCC meeting, the security guards had shadowed Donnelly as if he were a security threat, he said, even though he continuously displayed his congressional press pass and held a tape recorder and notepad. They even waited for him outside the men’s room at one point. When Donnelly strolled in an unthreatening way toward FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly to pose a question, two guards pinned Donnelly against the wall with the backs of their bodies until O’Rielly had passed. O’Rielly witnessed this and continued walking."
Again, so it's clear, this wasn't even a particularly controversial reporter (not that it should matter), it was a widely respected veteran who has been covering FCC policy for more than a decade. Numerous members of the press were quick to express their disgust at the incident, and GOP Senator Chuck Grassley proclaimed that there was "no good reason to put hands on a reporter who’s doing his or her job."
This apparently all happened in front of FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly, who took to Twitter to apologize, but to deny that he saw the incident occur:
@mikeofcc @FCC @AjitPaiFCC I appreciate the apology. But "put themselves" there makes it sound dainty. They pinned me.
— John M. Donnelly (@johnmdonnelly) May 18, 2017
O'Rielly then proceeded, for some reason, to indicate that he was cold and hungry at the time the event happened:
@johnmdonnelly @FCC @AjitPaiFCC John, I am not doubting you one bit. I didn't see physical touching. I was also freezing and starving. I am very sorry this occurred.
— Mike O’Rielly (@mikeofcc) May 18, 2017
Clearly the FCC's majority is a little sensitive, but there's absolutely zero justification for this kind of behavior. But it does continue to make it clear that, much like its plan to gut meaningful oversight of telecom duopolies, the fake anti-net-neutrality bot comments flooding the agency's website, or the FCC's potentially-false DDoS attack claims -- there's more than a few subjects the current FCC doesn't want to talk too much about right now.
Given the FCC apparently 'didn't see' the vast majority of comments in support of NN either I wonder if the eyesight of those that work there is bad in general, or just with regards to things they don't want to see?
Non-Mandate
Continuing to fail to listen will just get the populace's dander in a flurry. Hopefully a sufficient flurry to do something about things come next election, and I don't mean the next Presidential election.
Re:
Neither voters of the parties want this. They just keep voting it in due to gross negligence and ignorance. Nasty Party Rhetoric is seriously nasty and a major obstacle to overcome for most voters.
Trump got in, because of Democrat & Republican corruption. Yes there are obviously Trump sycophants, but don't forget that a lot of people voted for him holding their noses as well. The difference was between Hillary and Trump. Both bad, stupid, and corrupt!
And remember! Every nation gets the government it deserves, a lot of people really hate it when I say it, especially here at TD and now even Obama has said similar as well. I wonder what their response to that is now?
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Hate party politics all you want. They're here and they're not going anywhere. The only time a political party has EVER been dethroned in America is when another, new party took its place, and there's absolutely no reason to think that's going to change for at least another century or so.
Voting independent is worse than staying home. Sauce: if even 1% of the 2.1% of the voters who voted for Gary Johnson had voted Clinton, she'd be president now. And if you're going to tell me she wouldn't have been just a LITTLE better than Trump, then nevermind, I can't talk to you.
As to the main point: this is one of those moments if you're a reporter for NBC or ABC or CBS, isn't it? You've got to decide if you side with your corporate masters and stay quiet (now that Comcast owns you) or if you side with your brothers in arms in the journalism business and do what's best for both your profession and the nation. The real story here is to watch the reactions of those in the press. If you can't stand beside Mr. Donnelly here, you don't deserve to call yourself a reporter.
Re: Re: Re:
Choosing to vote on party lines because the independent will 'never win' is a waste of vote too. Politicians love people like you, they keep shoving it up your ass and you keep asking for more each time you vote for them.
Re: Re: Re:
That's...not really an accurate statement.
First of all, your numbers are wrong. Johnson got 3.3% of the vote, not 2.1%.
Secondly, of the states Trump won, only 5 (plus Nebraska's second district) were within the Johnson margin: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. If 100% of Johnson's voters outside those states had voted Clinton instead, it would have had no effect whatsoever on the outcome of the election.
Lastly, you're assuming a scenario in which half of Johnson's voters switch to Clinton but the other half don't switch to Trump. That's a pretty artificial construct, isn't it? You're assuming a situation in which Johnson voters whose second choice is Clinton decide that they're going to go ahead and vote for a major-party candidate, but that Johnson voters whose second choice is Trump don't. How does that work?
In practice, polls showed that Libertarian voters were roughly evenly split on who their second choice was. So if every Johnson voter had voted for their second choice instead of Johnson...it wouldn't have changed the outcome of the election.
Now, once you look at Jill Stein, she's another story; most of her supporters did prefer Clinton over Trump. So you should probably be looking at her voters, not Johnson's.
So, narrowing our list of states Trump won to the ones that were within Stein's vote margin, you get Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; those were the three closest Trump states, and that's why we heard so much about them following the election. It is true that, had Stein voters in those three states voted for Clinton instead of Stein, Clinton would have won the electoral college. However, once again, anyone who voted for her outside of those three states made no impact on the outcome of the election.
Re: Re: Re:
What makes you think those votes would have gone for Clinton? And how was voting for Johnson somehow "worse" than staying home (unless you think Johnson would have been worse than Trump)?
Re: Re: Re:
My problem isn't the Democrats. My problem isn't even the Republicans, as much as I loathe nearly every single thing they stand for. My problem is the Independants, as I stated. It's people who are too idealistic for their own good. Sure, principles are nice, but a president who isn't a crazy misogynistic racist would be much nicer. The fact that I agree with nearly every principle of one party is just icing on the cake for me. Even people who don't like the Dems are still living in fantasy land of they believe voting for a third-party candidate has any actual impact.
As to Johnson, let's put it this way: people who voted for Johnson weren't libertarians. Half of them couldn't even define what a libertarian is. They weren't voting FOR anyone. They were voting AGAINST the two candidates who had a snowball's chance in hell of winning. True, there may have been a small handful of Johnson voters who genuinely liked the guy, or his politics, or both, but the truth is a vote for the last 7-8 Independent presidential candidates has always been a vote against the system, rather than a vote FOR anyone or anything.
Stein, as you point out, pretty much exclusively stole her votes from the Clinton pool. But don't delude yourself into thinking Johnson wasn't taking at least 3-to-1 from Clinton too. The simple truth is, in a year where the FBI wasn't tilting the scales, well over Half of Johnson's voters would've held their nose and voted Clinton, and the remainder?
I'd be shocked if anyone who voted for Johnson could seriously stomach Trump.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Huh? Who are you talking to? I assume from the Stein comments that you were talking to me, but your reply is to yourself, and I never implied you didn't have a preference between the two parties. Your comment clearly indicated you were a Democratic partisan. (Not that I'm criticizing; I'm a registered independent but I usually vote Democratic myself.)
Delude myself? I'm not the one pulling numbers out of his ass.
Here's a FiveThirtyEight rundown of Johnson's affect on the polls; it concludes that Johnson voters' second choice was split evenly between Clinton and Trump.
Now, you may say, "But Thad, almost all the polls were off." Yes, they were. By about five points. In favor of Clinton. But the polls that didn't include Johnson didn't favor Clinton any more than the ones that did.
If you've got any evidence of your "Johnson voters preferred Clinton over Trump by a 3-to-1 margin" -- that's a lot, dude -- then feel free to share. But I haven't seen any, and it seems to me that if you had any you'd have led with a source instead of just smug condescension.
Re: Re:
Ah yes, "the divine right of kings" and all that other crap.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Yup.
Coming soon...
"When we want you to ask a question, we will GIVE you the question. Until then, keep quiet. Do we have to say 'or else'?"
Who were they?
Re: Who were they?
DDoS by FCC bot-net
I would enjoy seeing Ajit in a fetching orange jumper.
Handled by men
Manhandling seems kind of tame in these lethal times, although I would prefer woman handling if push comes to shove.
