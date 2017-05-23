Cable Companies Refuse To Put Their Breathless... >>
<< Financial Times Editorial: Time To...
 tdicon 

Overhype

by Tim Cushing

Tue, May 23rd 2017 3:26am


Filed Under:
fbi, insider threat



FBI Insider Threat Program Documents Show How Little It Takes To Be Branded A Threat To The Agency

from the see-something-say-something-but-for-cubicles dept

Jason Leopold has obtained the FBI's training slides for its "insider threat" program. This would be the same program the FBI refused to discuss in detail with the Senate, walking out of the briefing when asked how the program would avoid sweeping up legitimate whistleblowers.

The federal government acts as though it's receptive to whistleblowing, but then undermines that sentiment with pretty much everything else it does. These insider threat programs have only become more severe after the Snowden leaks, asking federal government employees to treat normal, everyday behavior as inherently suspicious.

The Defense Department's insider threat program declared such innocuous things as visiting foreign countries and being in debt as warning signs. Worse, anything less than full support for US government policies was considered threatening behavior.

The FBI's presentation [PDF] isn't much better. FBI employees are encouraged to say something if they see something… and there are a lot of observable "somethings" on the list.

According to the training material, potential insider threats include federal employees who brag about what they know, work odd hours, travel overseas without a good reason, or ask their co-workers about classified information without a "need to know." Workers who consume alcohol, use drugs or have “psychological conditions” may also be insider threats, as are those facing disciplinary action or job termination.

[...]

Another slide says leaks occur because leakers are “disgruntled” and are motivated by “ego,” “financial gain,” and “divided loyalty.”

Some of these factors can be indicative of someone considering engaging in espionage. Unfortunately, a lot of these may also apply to whistleblowers. The FBI presentation spends a great deal of time comparing its lists of insider threat traits to those the government has successfully prosecuted but spends zero time discussing whistleblowers and their traits/motivations.

Considering the FBI's leaky status, especially in recent months, the document feels inconsistent at best. It feels like a good way for FBI employees to get rid of coworkers they don't like and a great way to foster an atmosphere of corrosive suspicion in FBI offices.

FBI employees will distrust each other, FBI officials will distrust nosy politicians… and, in a surprising revelation by Leopold, politicians will have even less reason to trust the FBI. As was noted earlier in this post, the FBI chose to walk out of a briefing rather than answer Sen. Chuck Grassley's question about whistleblower protections under the FBI's "insider threat" program. Thanks to the efforts of a media company (BuzzFeed) and a private citizen (Leopold), Grassley now has a copy of documents the Senator asked for months ago.

Grassley asked the FBI to send him its insider threat training material. He received a couple of videos and a brochure. But a spokesperson for Grassley told BuzzFeed News that the senator did not receive the training slides until BuzzFeed News sent a copy.

The documents released here don't answer Grassley's questions either. But recent history shows us the FBI is not a whistleblower-friendly agency. It seems to have no problem with very selective leaking, but isn't nearly as kind to those who use the official channels to report wrongdoing. An insider threat program like this doesn't help. Giving agents and employees sketchy reasons to distrust each other will only serve to deter whistleblowers before they even have a chance to experience the agency's unofficial retaliation program.

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    David, 23 May 2017 @ 3:59am

    Official channels?

    It seems to have no problem with very selective leaking, but isn't nearly as kind to those who use the official channels to report wrongdoing.

    Whistleblowing by definition does not work via official channels (or we'd be talking about interagency communication rather than whistleblowing).

    If there are any official channels for whistleblowers in place, they are like door bells for sewer rats. Their purpose is to alert the housekeepers to the presence of vermin, not to facilitate the latters' objectives.

    There will be no cheese handed out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 4:23am

    But... whistleblowers are threats... No?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 4:49am

      Re:

      When your entire organization is only around to come up with false flag threats that allow for additional funding, year anything that threatens the gravy train is a threat.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 6:10am

      Re:

      Yes - They are threats to those who lie, cheat and steal from the citizens. Think of the billionaires for a change huh, these poor unappreciated stalwarts of industry need your support in order to remove the rest of your rights, and if you resist you must be a terrorist.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 4:37am

    Comey

    meets all of the criteria for being an insider threat.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 4:37am

    Given the FBI's propensity to create criminals..

    See here: http://www.igpub.com/the-terror-factory/
    ...then wouldn't their attempts at classifying everything as suspicious behaviour (y'know, like did the deputy in ELVIS ELVIS RAMIREZ-TAMAYO V. THE STATE OF TEXAS - "because drug traffickers have been seen breathing, then breathing is an indicia of drug trafficking"), simply be that they're just trying to make their jobs easier by having other people do their work?

    Why attribute malice to something when laziness explains it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 4:51am

      Re: Given the FBI's propensity to create criminals..

      Because malice is what they feel for everyone not covered by their organization. We are now their enemy, and they destroy their enemies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 5:45am

    Department of Defense on debt

    Just want to point out that the DoD's policy on debt is what they term 'unsecured debt' of 10,000USD or more. That refers to debt that has gone to collections or is delinquent more than 90 days or so. It doesn't refer to just having some credit card debt you are paying slowly or a mortgage that you are current on. And you can continue to work for the DoD, you just can't get a security clearance which is not required for all jobs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 7:01am

    According to the training material, potential insider threats include federal employees who brag about what they know, work odd hours, travel overseas without a good reason, or ask their co-workers about classified information without a "need to know." Workers who consume alcohol, use drugs or have “psychological conditions” may also be insider threats, as are those facing disciplinary action or job termination.

    [...]

    Another slide says leaks occur because leakers are “disgruntled” and are motivated by “ego,” “financial gain,” and “divided loyalty.”


    Good, you have just described 160,213,000 people in the United States.

    Sauce:

    https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/empsit.pdf

    Now, is there ANYONE that isn't a threat to the US?












    Answer is: US, as in "us", not "you".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Cable Companies Refuse To Put Their Breathless... >>
<< Financial Times Editorial: Time To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

06:33 Cable Companies Refuse To Put Their Breathless Love Of Net Neutrality Down In Writing (0)
03:26 FBI Insider Threat Program Documents Show How Little It Takes To Be Branded A Threat To The Agency (10)

Monday

18:05 Financial Times Editorial: Time To 'Ditch' Corporate Sovereignty In Trade Deals (14)
15:17 Law Enforcement 'Training And Expertise' On Parade! (24)
13:16 Yet Another Bad Idea: Dropping Facial Recognition Software Into Police Body Cameras (37)
11:43 Sorry East Texas: Supreme Court Slams The Door On Patent Jurisdiction Shopping (17)
10:42 FCC Guards 'Manhandle' Reporter Just For Asking Questions At Net Neutrality Vote (28)
10:37 Daily Deal: CentOS And Red Hat Linux Certified System Administrator Course (0)
09:32 Theresa May Plans To Regulate, Tax And Censor The Internet (36)
06:27 Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in Seventeen Years -- Thanks To A Crazy Little Thing Called Competition (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.