NSA Boss: Section 702 Should Be Renewed Because It Helped Prove Russia Hacked Election
from the pay-no-attention-to-the-abuses-and-violations dept
The push for a smooth Section 702 renewal continues. The never-not-abused surveillance program has received some vocal support in recent weeks. Former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony began with his praise for Section 702, despite there being about a million investigation-related questions Senators were dying to hear answers to.
Any opening will do for promoting the NSA's internet-based collections, even with the agency voluntarily shutting down its upstream email collection because it just couldn't stop sweeping up (and searching) domestic communications. Such is the case here, with NSA boss Admiral Mike Rogers aiming to remain the commander of oceans of internet data/communications (some of it gathered under actual oceans!) for the foreseeable future. The selling point here is the popular Jeopardy category CURRENT EVENTS.
"I would highlight much, not all, much of what was in the intelligence community's assessment, for example, on the Russian efforts against the U.S. election process in 2016, was informed by knowledge we gained through (Section) 702 authority," Rogers said.
Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
There is little doubt the 702 program provides all the things Rogers says it does. How could it not? The program pulls millions of communications directly from internet backbones, in addition to what it gathers with the help of service providers. It also gathers plenty of US persons' communications, the recent culling of the "about" collection notwithstanding. And it gathers tons of useless communications because that's just how the collection works: the collection continues regardless. FISA court orders just narrow the searches analysts can perform.
Even with a pro-surveillance president and a controlling party that's shown little interest in pushing back against the administration, the Section 702 renewal process isn't going to go as smoothly as the NSA (and FBI) would hope. Too many documents have been leaked and the NSA has been caught abusing the program far too often. Sure, it's great the program helped track down evidence of politically-motivated hacking, but no one has ever argued the program is useless. They've argued it violates privacy and civil liberties in bulk and no amount of "usefulness" changes that fact.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Criminal? I thought this was just for terrorism.
Warning like the ones before Pulse Night Club, San Bernadino?
Or did you mean the ones before the white nationalists (white folk can't be terrorists) murdered people to cause terror?
We have nothing to show for these programs beyond huge costs & huge infringement upon the alleged rights we have. Its grown so large that no one dares question it or face the specter of being called a terrorist lover.
In a perfect world we'd review these stupid do something laws passed in the wake of tragedies, and see if they were actually worth it. Instead we just throw more money & excuses when the program fails to do its job.
Now they will tell us they can't tell us about all the bad it has stopped else the bad guys figure out how to get around it, despite the 'going dark' narrative. (If they went so dark you can't find them, how does scooping up more find them? They are dark and unfindable.)
The American people should have no trust in these programs, because those charged with representing our best interests lie to us on a regular basis to get corporate sponsorship. (They passed a STUPID law because no one wanted to appear to be voting against the families of survivors, despite the huge costs on the world stage.) There is no real review, no real data, just rumors & threats the sky might fall if we don't.
The NSA Boss has a vested interest in keeping the program, because it gets his budget more money. Have we not learned yet that when their pay & power is tied to the program they will support it no matter how much it fails? They have a vested interest in pretending its working & not a failure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So he is admitting that they failed in their primary objective, which is to predict attacks on the US. He wants to keep the program so that the NSA can find out what happened afterthe event in the future, which makes their existence rather pointless..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment