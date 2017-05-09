 
Legal Issues

by Mike Masnick

Tue, May 9th 2017 12:00pm


1st amendment, charles harder, free speech, shiva ayyadurai



First Hearing In The Lawsuit Against Us, Along With Even More Filings

from the and-on-it-goes dept

As you hopefully know by now, we're currently facing a major lawsuit, brought against us in Boston, that we consider to be an attack on our First Amendment right to report on matters of public concern. If you support journalism and support the First Amendment, please consider donating to our survival fund, which is helping us to continue reporting on a variety of important matters, including new battles over net neutrality and encryption, not to mention many other battles over freedom of expression.

As we've noted, repeatedly, this case has been a huge distraction and has made it difficult for us to do the kind of work we've done for almost twenty years. If you wish to catch up, you can read about our initial filings in the case, including our motion to dismiss and our motion to strike under California's anti-SLAPP law. We also made additional filings concerning Section 230 problems with some of the claims against us. In addition, in early April we filed a reply to the opposition to our filings.

On April 20th, there was a hearing in federal court on our motions. If you're interested, a reporter from Law360, Brian Amaral, was in court and covered the hearing (possible paywall):

Following the hearing, the lawyers for the Plaintiff filed a sur-reply. We have now filed our own response to that sur-reply. As always, I encourage everyone to read all of the documents in the case, most of which are available via RECAP at the Internet Archive.

And, again, if you'd like to support us, please check out ISupportJournalism.com. Thank you.

Reader Comments

