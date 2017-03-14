New Filings In Our Ongoing Lawsuit
A quick update in the lawsuit filed against us. Today we filed additional motions for Leigh Beadon, part of the team here, who was also sued. We've filed a motion, on Leigh's behalf, to have the lawsuit thrown out on anti-SLAPP grounds, because this is a strategic lawsuit designed to chill our exercise of First Amendment rights. At the time of our initial filings in the case, Leigh had not yet been served. That happened a few days later, and now we've also filed the motions to dismiss for Leigh as well, and a related memorandum detailing the reasons why he should be dismissed. Please read the filings. Also, just to have them all in one place, we've posted our original filings below as well.
As we noted before, this lawsuit is a huge distraction for us, and we appreciate everyone who has stepped up already to help keep us going and to keep publishing through this ordeal. Please check out the site ISupportJournalism.com to let us know you support our reporting on a variety of important issues. Or, check out some of our t-shirts, hoodies and other gear, as we've been refreshing some old favorites and some new designs as well.
Ayyadurai has been directly profiting from what is a provably incorrect claim. Ayyadurai claims that he actually invented the entire concept of electronic mail, when such mail was sent way back in the early 1970s, well before Ayyadurai's claim of invention in the late 1970s.
This is just a SLAPP lawsuit, designed to stifle criticism, and the courts should be treating this accordingly.
Legally speaking, Ayyadurai's claim that he is the inventor of email is an opinion based on cited facts. It can't be proven correct or incorrect.
However, Mike and Leigh have a different opinion, which is also based on cited facts. Which means it can't be defamatory.
At least, that's how their lawyer describes it in the filings.
Fact: Ayyadurai claims to have singlehandedly invented the email system everyone uses today.
Fact: No parts of Ayyadurai's EMAIL program seem to have led to any contributions to the email system used today
Conclusion/opinion: Ayyadurai's a liar
Ayyadurai: that conclusion is false and defamatory
A guy giving journalism advice who doesn't know that he's not on a journalism site.
Mike is a blogger and this is a blog site. And it seems a very successful one to bring in loons on top of those who like the subjects brought up here.
I am curious though what makes for "actual journalism" in your mind? Also what are these guidelines?
If you are going to say this site is biased, then well, so what? Name a single "actual journalism" source that doesn't show some bias.
If your guidelines are something like "don't piss people off" then what is the point of a "free press"?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Journalism
I expect some bias in nearly all reporting.
For the least amount, I'll try a source that has 'no dog in the fight'. For instance, Japan Today for western news.
A free press is what I consider the 4th branch of government. Which is why Drumpf is so opposed to it.
I strongly suspect you'll win this lawsuit, hands down. But what a pain to have to go through the process.
As a result, even though the merits of the case will have been decided by the court early on, people will still have to show up to court on a regular basis, possibly for a couple of years, until the case can be closed with no question of re-opening or appealing.
That's unless the judge is aware of the prosecution's shenanigans and catches them in a misstep, at which point they'll throw the book at them and the ordeal is over.
There are several issues to decide before the case even goes to trial.
IANAL, and I haven't read the latest set of filings yet, but I read the first set of filings, and here's what I got:
First, the judge will decide whether to dismiss the suit outright based on improper service. (If that happens, I suspect it will be dismissed without prejudice, meaning Ayyadurai and Harder can try again.)
If the suit is not dismissed due to improper service, the next decision is whether California's anti-SLAPP statute should apply. The suit was filed in Massachusetts, but Techdirt is located in California.
If California's anti-SLAPP statute is applied, I think it is very, very likely that the suit will be dismissed with prejudice. That means Ayyadurai and Harder can't file again. They can appeal the dismissal, but I'm not aware of any case where a suit dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law has moved forward on appeal. (Feel free to correct me if such a case exists.)
If California's anti-SLAPP statute is not applied (or if it's applied and the judge determines that the suit doesn't meet SLAPP criteria), then it moves forward. At which point I'm with you; TD will probably win but it will be a long, hard process. The point of the suit is not that Ayyadurai and Harder have a case, it's that they have money to make their critics' lives difficult.
Okay, I've read the new filings, and I don't have much to add except that there's one more argument for dismissal of the claims against Leigh: the filing doesn't cite anything he said, it cites a "funniest/most insightful" post where he quoted someone from the comments section.
Leigh's not responsible for comments, per the CDA's safe harbor provision. I'm honestly not sure whether safe harbor applies to a post where a blogger deliberately repeats something from the comments section, but the Memorandum of Law cites several prior cases to indicate that it does (see pages 6-7).
So that's one portion of the suit that could be dismissed with prejudice before ever going to trial.
Actual "cost-free" would require access to Justice in general to be free/subsidized in a way that actual merit (and not level of funding) will allow anyone to win without wasting his time.
And that should be true for both plaintiff and defendant alike: you shouldn't need unlimited funding to win (and survive) a case that someone brought against you without merit; but you should also be able to sue anyone with merit even if you're way poorer than the one who did you wrong. (eg. companies or government branches)
The current system is only fair (then again, only to an extent) when plaintiff and defendant are on roughly equal financial grounds. In any other cases, some measure of extra force is needed to level the scales. (For example, making your case famous and sympathetic to the masses.)
Maybe I should name it "Heavier than air flying machine" so I can claim "I invented the first heavier than air flying machine!"
I could even include that name as the model of my airplane with my FAA registration so I would have PROOF from the US government that I invented the "Heavier than air flying machine"
