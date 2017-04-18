New 'Perceptual' Ad Blocking Tech Doesn't Win The Ad Blocking War, But It May Put Advertisers On Their Heels... Permanently
from the the-mole-finally-got-whacked dept
We've long documented how there's a growing array of websites that seem intent on shooting themselves in the foot when it comes to "defeating" ad blocking. Quite often that includes punishing customers for a website's own misdeeds, or using ham-fisted (and frankly often broken) systems that attempt to block the ad blockers. Of course, this tends to obfuscate why these users are using blockers in the first place, whether it's to keep ads from eating their broadband usage allotments, or simply as an attempt to protect themselves from "ads" that are often indistinguishable from malware.
The bottom line is that thanks to aggressive, poorly designed or downright hostile ads, many consumers quite justly now feel that ad blockers are an essential part of their privacy and security. Here at Techdirt, we long ago decided to let our visitors decide what their ad experience looks like, letting visitors disable ads entirely if that's they're preference (we just, of course, hope they'll try to support us in other ways). Elsewhere though, websites are engaged in what feels like a futile game of Whac-a-Mole that seems increasingly obvious (to some) won't be "winnable."
New developments on the ad block front seem to indicate this game of Whac-a-Mole may soon end up with the mole being -- well -- most decidedly whacked.
Princeton and Stanford researchers say they've developed a new method of blocking advertisements that detects ads the same way human beings do -- by simply looking at things like container sizes, graphical layout, and words like "Sponsored" (usually mandated by regulations or voluntary, cross-industry commitments). Computer scientist Arvind Narayanan and his colleagues have published a new paper (pdf) and proof-of-concept code for something they're calling a Perceptual Ad Blocker. Their paper describes the new technology as such:
"Perceptual ad blocking seeks to improve resilience against ad obfuscation and minimize manual effort needed to create ad blockers. We rely on the key insight that ads are legally required to be clearly recognizable by humans. To make the method robust, we deliberately ignore all signals invisible to humans, including URLs and markup. Instead we consider visual and behavioral information. For example, an ad may include the tex "Sponsored" or 'Close Ad" within its boundaries, either directly or when hovered over. We expect perceptual ad blocking to be less prone to an "arms race."
Over at Freedom to Tinker, Narayanan is quick to point out that this new technology isn't "undefeatable" (as some websites quickly suggested), but it does certainly tilt the ad block battlefield in favor of the end user. He notes that the technology was developed in response to Facebook's decision to integrate ads that look like regular posts in the user's news feed, something systems like AdBlock haven't been able to detect (some smaller blockers like uBlock Origin have been able to, but apparently have such a small market share they've yet to get Facebook's attention).
The other ad blocking obstacle that Narayanan's perceptual ad blocker addresses is the growing numbers of websites that believe they've "solved" the problem by blocking users that block ad blockers. In short, it does this by convincing the web browser to effectively lie to any script trying to determine ad blocker use:
"The second prong of an ad blocking strategy is to deal with websites that try to detect (and in turn block) ad blockers. To do this, we introduce the idea of stealth. The only way that a script on a web page can “see” what’s drawn on the screen is to ask the user’s browser to describe it. But ad blocking extensions can control the browser! Not perfectly, but well enough to get the browser to convincingly lie to the web page script about the very existence of the ad blocker. Our proof-of-concept stealthy ad blocker successfully blocked ads and hid its existence on all 50 websites we looked at that are known to deploy anti-adblocking scripts. Finally, we have also investigated ways to detect and block the ad blocking detection scripts themselves. We found that this is feasible but cumbersome; at any rate, it is unnecessary as long as stealthy ad blocking is successful.
The researchers have developed both a standard and Facebook specific Chrome extension that you can try yourself, and they have no problem with identifying these types of integrated ads:
The researchers have yet to enable the actual blocking component of their ad blockers to, they say, "avoid taking sides on the ethics of ad blocking."
Now you'd like to think that should perceptual ad blocking be as effective as they're claiming, websites and advertisers would be forced to do some soul-searching into why users are flocking to ad blockers in the first place. But most of us know many of these websites won't learn a damn thing in this scenario, and may engage in behavior that forces users to somehow interact with the ads if they want the page to load. Narayanan is quick to point out that this -- like ad block blockers already have -- could only drive users away from these websites even faster:
"If publishers are willing to intrude on users’ attention by making them interact with ads, it does seem unlikely that ad blockers can succeed. But that will also drive away many users, and it’s not clear how many publishers would be willing to make that trade off. Sponsored content / native advertising is again a topic where the law has something to say. These need to be identified clearly as sponsored (and for the most part they are). We’ve found that people aren’t good at noticing these disclosures, but browser extensions can be! Ad blockers could take on the role of prominently alerting readers when a link they’re about to click on is in fact sponsored content."
If perceptual ad blockers are half as successful as the researchers claim they can be, many sites and advertisers have two options. One is to finally take serious stock of why ad block use has skyrocketed (and their own culpability for it) and develop more consumer-centric and creative monetization and advertising efforts. The other is to cry more, double down on blaming visitors for their adaptation failures, design systems that break the internet and annoy site visitors even further, or try to use the law to hamstring the use of ad blockers (an uphill climb, and in some places potentially a two-way street).
If stopping ad blockers truly is a fool's errand (and these researchers strongly believe it is), there's really only one choice that makes any real sense.
Reader Comments
They refuse to understand how shitty the advertising they push on their consumers is, and demand consumers just take it. You don't matter, the few pennies matter more.
It would be nice if there was some sort of government body who was charged with protecting consumers who gave a fsck. Do you think if a website/ad network could be sued for the costs of prying malware out of a victims computer... they might finally decide to clean up their act?
Bandwidth caps eaten away, your machine locked up by ransomware, video blaring away before the page loads. How did they get to a point where they decided to say fsck the consumers, we need these pennies more?
Chasing the imaginary money & punishing consumers who refuse to get shit upon... something something **AA's?
History keeps repeating, and no one learns.
Re:
Re: Re:
Now you're talking about Government mandated censorship Which is what that is. Funny, yet sad how so many just jump right to that. Here, take more of my rights away. Which is exactly what he's asking for.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Just like net neutrality and privacy rules do, somehow. Remember how television was destroyed by limiting the amount of ad time? Or the inability to advertise cigarettes? Remember how much better TV became when they were allowed to start advertising prescription drugs? Yeah, me too!
Re:
I about lost it one day, heard the head of advertising talking about wanting pop-under ads. Just want to scream at these idiots. Sure someone might pay well for that to start with, but once we run off the last of our viewers with shitty ads the advertisers will leave.
Really sucks to work IT at a company and be totally embarrassed by the company website. I can't even stand to visit the site without ad-blockers running because the shitty scripts from the ads will lock up any machine short of a gaming rig.
Nowhere to go BUT down
One is to finally take serious stock of why ad block use has skyrocketed (and their own culpability for it) and develop more consumer-centric and creative monetization and advertising efforts. The other is to cry more, double down on blaming visitors for their adaptation failures, design systems that break the internet and annoy site visitors even further, or try to use the law to hamstring the use of ad blockers (an uphill climb, and in some places potentially a two-way street).
I'm probably giving them way more credit than they deserve, but it's possible that at least some of the ad companies have realized that at this point, for many people, ads are seen as so toxic and dangerous that there's nothing they could do so get people to view them willingly, so they have to be sleazy in order to stay in business.
Beyond the insanely annoying ads, at this point my primary reason for having an ad-blocker, and one that ensures that it will never be disabled, is not convenience, it's security. I'd be willing to put up with a moderate amount of ads if I could be sure that an infected one wasn't in the pile, but as that's something I'd only learn too late, it's far too big a risk. A site asking me to disable my ad-blocker is little different than one asking me to disable my anti-virus program, it's simply not happening.
When ads became such a major vector for malware and viruses that even major sites could end up serving infected ads, and the response from the ad companies was an indifferent 'not our problem', it's more than a little absurd for them to then lash out against those that took basic security measures and blocked them all.
Re: Nowhere to go BUT down
1) security/malware
2) privacy/tracking
3) bandwidth (e.g. video ads)
Annoyance with ads themselves is rarely a concern anymore. Yes there are the occasional places that still try pop-ups, or make you see the ad before clicking through to the content. But for the most part, I'm perfectly OK with ads that don't mess with my 3 main concerns.
Re: Re: Nowhere to go BUT down
When I revisit a topic here with a large number of posts, I'll often type my name into the browser's "Find on page" textbox. That way not only are new posts highlighted, but my own posts have my name highlighted in yellow. It's a quick way to see if anyone replied to my posts.
But that's broken with the ad blocker turned off. The Find highlighting gets cleared, I think every time a video ad reloads.
Re: Re: Re: Nowhere to go BUT down
I'm not kidding, years ago on Firefox and IE there were certain ads I've had the displeasure of encountering that would either lockup and crash the browser or outright lockup my PC (mind you it was on an old eMachines PC with an AMD Athlon XP CPU but it wasn't like terrible for the time). That taught me to always keep my ad block on. Sorry, but if the advertiser networks are going to write complex JS they shouldn't hire idiots to write it.
On Browser Design
First, we all should be up in arms that anything coming over a browser, ever, is a security problem. That information versus executable code distinction is extremely useful and should not be broken down without a very good reason...and executable code should be able to be bounded effectively.
Second, there's nothing, especially if the user is handicapped, that says the browser has to be honest about the perceptual experience of the end user. Screen readers, debuggers, hell, just walking away for a cup of joe, all mean that that full-page splash has just gone unseen...and we all know about click-fraud!
Third, its still an arms race...think about the "I am a human" tests that now litter the web...what if you have to solve a puzzle (and look at the instructions in the ad) before the content you wanted was downloaded.
Of course, the further along this arms race goes, the more difference appears between "simple" websites and those that are trying to force ads.
Flash, just don't
Once they completely stop using Flash. I will consider white listing some of the providers. But, cautiously.
Mis-read Title
Re: Mis-read Title
Re: Re: Mis-read Title
Any element that blinks or otherwise changes as I view the page should be highly suspect. If it demands my attention, it's probably unworthy of it.
Fact is, advertisers brought it upon themselves with more and more intrusive, obnoxious ads. Now they are heaping what they have sown.
Ads never worked for me.
Have been serious avoiding Internet ads since Windows 98 era, and the experience without ads is so much nicer!
Flash, JS, and Silver Light are also seriously avoided, like a virulent disease.
Re: Ads never worked for me.
Why
Also, most of the ad banners change into products and services I ALREADY OWN.
TV vs internet
The internet is a much more active engagement and people don't want someone popping in unannounced like banner ads.
