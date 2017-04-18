German Consumers Face $26,500 Fine If They... >>
<< China's Precision Censorship Machine...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Apr 18th 2017 3:23am


Filed Under:
gag order, national security letter, nsl

Companies:
microsoft



Microsoft Latest Service Provider To Pry A National Security Letter Free From Its Gag Order

from the slow-drip-transparency dept

Microsoft is the latest to publish a National Security Letter, following Google, Yahoo, Twitter, Calyx, Cloudflare, and… the Internet Archive. Microsoft's NSL [PDF] was issued by the FBI (of course) and demanded the usual subscriber info.

In the post accompanying the disclosure, Microsoft points out the USA Freedom Act is the only reason it's been able to release the NSL. This is one of the benefits of the recent law: a better, faster way to compel review of NSL gag orders, which used to take place almost never.

In addition, Microsoft notes FISA orders are on the rise. Of course, its reporting is limited to useless "bands," so the only thing that can definitely be determined is Microsoft's FISA interactions have at least doubled.

For the latest Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) data reported, Microsoft received 1,000-1,499 FISA orders seeking content disclosures affecting 12,000-12,499 accounts, compared to the 0-499 FISA orders seeking disclosure of content impacting 17,500-17,999 accounts reported for the previous period.

What's included in the NSL is more of the same: demands for subscriber info backed solely by the authority of the FBI agent who typed it up. No judicial approval needed. What isn't in there are demands for a bunch of info the FBI has no business asking for, like in those served to Yahoo. In one of Yahoo's NSLs, the government demanded the service provider go above and beyond statutory requirements and hand over everything from subscriber phone numbers to "upstream providers" associated with the named account.

It also contains the old, pre-USA Freedom Act boilerplate about challenging the gag order -- something the FBI continued to append to post-USA Freedom Act NSLs until the Internet Archive shamed it into admitting it was using outdated language.

Going forward, the government should expect the challenges to continue. Microsoft notes it's currently in court contesting the feds' increasing use of gag orders -- something it justifies using a law meant to protect the privacy of electronic communications: the ECPA.

The trickle of un-gagged NSLs is encouraging. Even if the releases trail far behind issuances (both in number and elapsed time), the fact that we're seeing any at all remains a small miracle. If service providers are enjoying these very occasional forays out from under gag orders, they might want to consider sending a few fruit baskets Snowden's way.

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 18 Apr 2017 @ 6:08am

    It must take some real mental effort and anguish to sustain the 'Snowden traitor' dissonant line nowadays, no?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Wyrm, 18 Apr 2017 @ 9:26am

      Response to: Ninja on Apr 18th, 2017 @ 6:08am

      Certainly so, but I feel politicians have the required mental fortitude for this exercise.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Bruce C., 18 Apr 2017 @ 1:11pm

        Re: Response to: Ninja on Apr 18th, 2017 @ 6:08am

        Politicians? Heck a good portion of voters are able to disbelieve global warming, evolution and/or the Apollo landings on the moon. Calling Snowden a traitor is trivial by comparison.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
German Consumers Face $26,500 Fine If They... >>
<< China's Precision Censorship Machine...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 118: The Evolution Of The Office (0)
11:48 New 'Perceptual' Ad Blocking Tech Doesn't Win The Ad Blocking War, But It May Put Advertisers On Their Heels... Permanently (22)
11:44 Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning Bundle (0)
10:44 No, The Wall St. Bull Sculptor Doesn't 'Have A Point' (64)
09:25 Hypocritical CIA Director Goes On Rant About Wikileaks, Free Speech (19)
06:27 German Consumers Face $26,500 Fine If They Don't Destroy Poorly-Secured 'Smart' Doll (36)
03:23 Microsoft Latest Service Provider To Pry A National Security Letter Free From Its Gag Order (3)

Monday

17:50 China's Precision Censorship Machine Allows Some Controversial Keywords, But Blocks Combinations Of Them (1)
14:53 Nintendo Ended Up Creating A Competitor After DMCAing Fan-Game It Decided It Didn't Want To Make Itself (17)
13:23 Alabama Sheriff In Court For Starving Inmates, Paying Critic's Grandson To Install Keylogger On Her Computer (26)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.