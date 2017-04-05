Daily Deal: GlassWire Pro >>
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Wed, Apr 5th 2017 9:31am


Filed Under:
bad reviews, denis grisak, garage door opener, iot, ownership, reviews

Companies:
garadget



Garage Door Opener Company Bricks Customer Hardware After Negative Review

from the you're-really-not-helping dept

So if there's one thing we've probably repeated more than others around here, it's the idea that in the IoT and copyright maximalist era, you no longer truly own the things you think you own. It doesn't matter whether we're talking about video game consoles, software, smart home hubs, ebooks, DVDs or routers -- in the always-connected, copyright mad, instantly-upgradeable firmware age, companies are often quick to remove some or all functionality at a whim, leaving you with little more than a receipt and a dream of dumb technology days gone by.

But we've also noted repeatedly that part of this new paradigm involves companies using this capability to punish customers for poor reviews. This is, it should go without saying, an idiotic policy that almost always invokes the Streisand effect and makes the "problem" of a negative review significantly worse than if the company in question had done nothing at all.

Case in point: internet-connected garage opener Garadget, which is taking heat this week for bricking a customer's 'smart' garage door opener after the customer in question left a negative review on Amazon. Earlier this month, a Garadget user posted to the company's message board, complaining about problems with the iPhone app that controls the garage door opener:

Just installed and attempting to register a door when the app started doing this. Have uninstalled and reinstalled iphone app, powered phone off/on - wondering what kind of piece of shit I just purchased here...

Not really uncommon in the internet of broken things era. The user then followed that up with a one star review over at Amazon making the same complaints:

Junk - DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY - iPhone app is a piece of junk, crashes constantly, start-up company that obviously has not performed proper quality assurance tests on their products.

At this point the company had several options. They could have ignored the complaints, or perhaps done something crazy like use the input to make a better product. Instead, Garadget boss Denis Grisak apparently thought it would be a good idea to inform the user on the company's message boards that his product would no longer be allowed to access the Garadget servers:

Martin, The abusive language here and in your negative Amazon review, submitted minutes after experiencing a technical difficulty, only demonstrates your poor impulse control. I'm happy to provide the technical support to the customers on my Saturday night but I'm not going to tolerate any tantrums.

At this time your only option is return Garadget to Amazon for refund. Your unit ID 2f0036... will be denied server connection.

Yes, nothing teaches somebody a lesson about impulse control quite like -- exhibiting extremely poor impulse control. Only after the entire fracas went viral via the internet of shit Twitter account and over at Hacker News did Grisak begin to realize the error of his ways, posting a follow up forum statement indicating he was fully aware that the Streisand effect was in full bloom:

Ok, calm down everybody. Save your pitchforks and torches for your elected representatives. This only lack the death treats[sic] now.

The firing of the customer was never about the Amazon review, just wanted to distance from the toxic individual ASAP. Admittedly not a slickest PR move on my part. Note taken.

A quote from a random guy.

PS: Anybody has Streisand's phone number?

That's really a halfhearted apology, especially considering the "toxic" user had what appeared to be entirely legitimate complaints about app functionality. Perhaps the idea that "there's no such thing as bad press" is actually true, but it's just as likely that Grisak's overreaction ensured that countless potential customers -- worried that the product they buy would be arbitrarily nuked -- may look elsewhere for their next garage door opener.

40 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:37am

    Internet of Things

    Because the best way to open my garage door when I'm ready to drive in is to ask some distant server for permission. In unrelated news, anyone see any nails around? I've got this new hammer...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:41am

    Everyone owes me good reviews or else!!!
    This entitled bullshit is getting worse, & when they have the power to brick the software or hardware as revenge... it gets even worse.

    Oh he was toxic!!!!
    And your response was a gentle cleansing rain???

    On the upside its another IoT item that is going to fail, not for shitty security (but the odds are high it is) but because if you make him mad... he'll nuke your stuff.

    So does your face feel spited?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:07am

      Re:

      This entitled bullshit is getting worse, & when they have the power to brick the software or hardware as revenge... it gets even worse.

      "Brick" is misleading. The manufacturer revoked access to the servers, with no indication they damaged the actual device.

      The real problem is that the device is mostly useless without the service, and that people don't have a right to use the service. The operator can change the user agreement at will, and if you don't like it you can't use it. They can discontinue the service whenever they like, or start charging for it, or whatever. Don't buy products like this without some kind of guarantee against such behavior (even then, if they do it anyway you'll be left with a useless device and maybe eventually a few bucks from a court case if you saved enough documentation).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:18am

        Re: Re:

        why would anyone in their right mind want a garage door opener connected to the cloud anyway??

        how this device differs from a garage door opener:
        turn on phone
        enter pin
        run app
        push button to open door


        It was so much more of a hassle to:
        push garage door opener button once
        sometimes twice

        isnt technology great??

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:33am

          Re: Re: Re:

          And beware of the cop following you who will pull you over and give you a ticket for using your cellphone while driving.

          The only advantage that might be there is that there are limited frequencies for garage door openers (old style) and this has been tested by driving around and pressing the button and getting other garage doors to open. There might (a very big might) be some additional (ahem) 'security' in such a device. Not something I would value very highly, if at all.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Unanimous Cow Herd, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:20am

        Re: Re:

        Since the contract was essentially severed by the manufacturer, would this guy still be bound by the ToS? Could he now legally reverse engineer the product or modify it in a way to get it working on his own? It's a garage door opener, not an Automated Neuromedical Assistant, for Trump's sake.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:59am

          Re: Re: Re:

          No, because revocation of service does not void their copyright, or the legal protection given yo any technological protections of their copyright.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 12:12pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Their copyright only limits copying of copyrighted materials. Copyright does not intrinsically grant them the right to prevent someone from modifying their product. That's TOS/AUP/warranty (contractual) stuff.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:22am

        Re: Re:

        A device rendered useless is "bricked" regardless of damage. When Google simply shut down the servers for Revolv home automation devices, those devices were indeed bricked.

        When you buy a cloud server dependant device, you do so with the completely reasonable expectation that the cloud server won't be shut down just months later.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:23am

        Re: Re:

        Penatic. It's still bricked in the sense it's now a doorstop.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 12:13pm

        Re: Re:

        "people don't have a right to use the service. The operator can change the user agreement at will"
        So you can sell them something & then change it as they wish.
        So you say something mean about Ford online so they can change the agreement and take back the tires?
        They can remove the software that handles the drive by wire controls?
        You don't have a right to use that because someone at Ford got pissy?

        Someone who has paid you to use the service has every right to use that service, and pretending that this owner isn't a childish fuck who just tanked his company is a joke.

        I expect to see more people returning the devices because the idea that this idiot can have a bad day and remove the server at a whim leaving you with nothing... well played.

        I doubt the terms and conditions say, if you leave a toxic review we'll cut you off, and even if it did the courts have ruled these sorts of clauses are unenforceable.

        The item is a brick, it has been blocked from functioning as it was advertised as working. Not for lack of payment, not because the company went under, but because someone got butthurt.

        Of course the company might come crashing down because there are going to be a flurry of returns & some retail channels will say no thanks to carrying the product because its to much of a hassle to deal with.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:48am

    Internet of Shit meets Startup Culture (Who needs customer service people, or a communications team? They'd just get in the way.), with sadly predictable results.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sorrykb (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:51am

      Re:

      (Which is not to say that the combination of abysmal customer service and poor communication skills is unique to startups, but with most companies -- outside the cable/mobile phone/ISP realm -- it's not yet standard.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:54am

    Review link

    Why not link to the actual review? Here it is:

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2XHHHGM6BEUG6/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:56am

    I understand the instinct to lash out and attack those that are bad mouthing a product you worked hard on. I just find it funny how often these guys don't realize the best response is to defuse the situation and try to help the person.

    I have seen many angry reviews on amazon that are 5 star reviews and at the bottom have an edit saying how it was a 1 star review but changed to 5 after the company was awesome and fixed the issue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re:

      I had a national auto glass company replace a windshield. After they were done it leaked. After they did it three more times it leaked. They sent it to a Ford dealer for repair and gave us a rental car.

      While I was not happy with having 4 windshields replaced, the end result was amazing customer service and the problem was resolved.

      I recommend them highly.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:48am

        Re: Re:

        What is really funny too is that I tend to trust reviews like that a lot more than all the 5 star "OMG this is just soooo amazing!!!!"

        I am much more interested in seeing "This thing has bugs, but the company was nice and helped fix them."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:57am

    Good thing this was over a garage door. Next time it's a pacemaker. :/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mohamed Al-Hajamy, 5 Apr 2017 @ 9:59am

    Brilliant Job

    Oh, this garage door has built in remote bricking functionality? I think I'll buy it right now. Not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sehlat (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:01am

    God help the complaining user with a "smart" iron lung!

    Just sayin'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      streetlight (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re: God help the complaining user with a "smart" iron lung!

      The user with a bad smart iron lung won't be around to complain.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        sehlat (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:25am

        Re: Re: God help the complaining user with a "smart" iron lung!

        The user's family certainly WILL be. And unless the individual in the lung is a rich aunt/uncle, they are going to be ... stroppy.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Christopher Best (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:12am

    Why in God's Name...

    Would you connect a device to the Internet that can crush you?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re: Why in God's Name...

      Would you connect a device to the Internet that can crush you?

      Normally, door openers protect against such things (infrared beams etc.), but I wouldn't be surprised if it were implemented totally in software and thus vulnerable to internet-based attacks. Are there actual safety regulations on this?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:54am

      Re: Why in God's Name...

      From a quick look at the product it looks more like a fancy remote control for an existing garage door opener. So all the safety features are already handled by that device. My fear would be about someone opening the door not closing it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:13am

    Can we stop calling these devices "smart"?

    The only thing they have consistently demonstrated is that they take power away from users and give them to either the vendors or anyone willing to hack them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:55am

      Re: Can we stop calling these devices "smart"?

      The only thing they have consistently demonstrated is that they take power away from users and give them to either the vendors or anyone willing to hack them.

      Sounds like what makes a politician "smart".

      I don't see anything wrong with calling out a device or politician that smarts.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:13am

    I like my garage door opener. Push button, goes up. Push button, goes down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:14am

    It Could Be Worse

    Consider the story last night where Connecticut may join North Dakota in police use of weaponized drones.

    The User Bad Attitude Mitigation process could go far beyond bricking the drone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:23am

      Re: It Could Be Worse

      It makes me think of aerial battle bots.

      Don't know exactly who the good guys are though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:26am

      Re: It Could Be Worse

      Garadget: Hello NDPD?
      NDPD: Yes, What seems to be the problem?
      Garadget: We have beligerent customer that bad mouthed our product.
      NDPD: Understood, what would you like and arrest under the CFAA for ignoring the TOS, or would you like to cut straight to our new Weaponized Drone Platform for a quick and easy solution. No messy courts and lawyers involved with the last option.
      Garadget: Which option costs the least?
      NDPD: We have been itching to trial this new drone, how about our boys have some fun and give you a discount this time around?
      Garadget: Sounds great! We would like to go with the last option then please!
      NDPD: Understood!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David Clare, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:26am

    They sell us shit and then when we're mad we're the problem.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:43am

    How come I never get death treats?

    I want death treats!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 10:57am

      Re: How come I never get death treats?

      Because your an Anonymous Coward and not worth the trouble? Oh wait... so am I. (One of these days I'm going to quit being lazy and get back into my account.... dang password reset)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 11:03am

    "provide the technical support to the customers on *my* Saturday night"


    .......

    screw you

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jeff, 5 Apr 2017 @ 11:29am

    A quote from a random guy

    The quote was a link to Elon Musk chiming in.
    See: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/694802955170553861

    Musk has been known to do the same thing:
    https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/feb/03/elon-musk-blogger-tesla-motors-model-x

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Apr 2017 @ 12:12pm

    Archive for when they take it down:

    http://archive.is/srOge

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


