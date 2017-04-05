Garage Door Opener Company Bricks Customer Hardware After Negative Review
So if there's one thing we've probably repeated more than others around here, it's the idea that in the IoT and copyright maximalist era, you no longer truly own the things you think you own. It doesn't matter whether we're talking about video game consoles, software, smart home hubs, ebooks, DVDs or routers -- in the always-connected, copyright mad, instantly-upgradeable firmware age, companies are often quick to remove some or all functionality at a whim, leaving you with little more than a receipt and a dream of dumb technology days gone by.
But we've also noted repeatedly that part of this new paradigm involves companies using this capability to punish customers for poor reviews. This is, it should go without saying, an idiotic policy that almost always invokes the Streisand effect and makes the "problem" of a negative review significantly worse than if the company in question had done nothing at all.
Case in point: internet-connected garage opener Garadget, which is taking heat this week for bricking a customer's 'smart' garage door opener after the customer in question left a negative review on Amazon. Earlier this month, a Garadget user posted to the company's message board, complaining about problems with the iPhone app that controls the garage door opener:
Just installed and attempting to register a door when the app started doing this. Have uninstalled and reinstalled iphone app, powered phone off/on - wondering what kind of piece of shit I just purchased here...
Not really uncommon in the internet of broken things era. The user then followed that up with a one star review over at Amazon making the same complaints:
Junk - DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY - iPhone app is a piece of junk, crashes constantly, start-up company that obviously has not performed proper quality assurance tests on their products.
At this point the company had several options. They could have ignored the complaints, or perhaps done something crazy like use the input to make a better product. Instead, Garadget boss Denis Grisak apparently thought it would be a good idea to inform the user on the company's message boards that his product would no longer be allowed to access the Garadget servers:
Martin, The abusive language here and in your negative Amazon review, submitted minutes after experiencing a technical difficulty, only demonstrates your poor impulse control. I'm happy to provide the technical support to the customers on my Saturday night but I'm not going to tolerate any tantrums.
At this time your only option is return Garadget to Amazon for refund. Your unit ID 2f0036... will be denied server connection.
Yes, nothing teaches somebody a lesson about impulse control quite like -- exhibiting extremely poor impulse control. Only after the entire fracas went viral via the internet of shit Twitter account and over at Hacker News did Grisak begin to realize the error of his ways, posting a follow up forum statement indicating he was fully aware that the Streisand effect was in full bloom:
Ok, calm down everybody. Save your pitchforks and torches for your elected representatives. This only lack the death treats[sic] now.
The firing of the customer was never about the Amazon review, just wanted to distance from the toxic individual ASAP. Admittedly not a slickest PR move on my part. Note taken.
A quote from a random guy.
PS: Anybody has Streisand's phone number?
That's really a halfhearted apology, especially considering the "toxic" user had what appeared to be entirely legitimate complaints about app functionality. Perhaps the idea that "there's no such thing as bad press" is actually true, but it's just as likely that Grisak's overreaction ensured that countless potential customers -- worried that the product they buy would be arbitrarily nuked -- may look elsewhere for their next garage door opener.
Internet of Things
This entitled bullshit is getting worse, & when they have the power to brick the software or hardware as revenge... it gets even worse.
Oh he was toxic!!!!
And your response was a gentle cleansing rain???
On the upside its another IoT item that is going to fail, not for shitty security (but the odds are high it is) but because if you make him mad... he'll nuke your stuff.
So does your face feel spited?
Re:
"Brick" is misleading. The manufacturer revoked access to the servers, with no indication they damaged the actual device.
The real problem is that the device is mostly useless without the service, and that people don't have a right to use the service. The operator can change the user agreement at will, and if you don't like it you can't use it. They can discontinue the service whenever they like, or start charging for it, or whatever. Don't buy products like this without some kind of guarantee against such behavior (even then, if they do it anyway you'll be left with a useless device and maybe eventually a few bucks from a court case if you saved enough documentation).
Re: Re:
how this device differs from a garage door opener:
turn on phone
enter pin
run app
push button to open door
It was so much more of a hassle to:
push garage door opener button once
sometimes twice
isnt technology great??
Re: Re: Re:
The only advantage that might be there is that there are limited frequencies for garage door openers (old style) and this has been tested by driving around and pressing the button and getting other garage doors to open. There might (a very big might) be some additional (ahem) 'security' in such a device. Not something I would value very highly, if at all.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
When you buy a cloud server dependant device, you do so with the completely reasonable expectation that the cloud server won't be shut down just months later.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
So you can sell them something & then change it as they wish.
So you say something mean about Ford online so they can change the agreement and take back the tires?
They can remove the software that handles the drive by wire controls?
You don't have a right to use that because someone at Ford got pissy?
Someone who has paid you to use the service has every right to use that service, and pretending that this owner isn't a childish fuck who just tanked his company is a joke.
I expect to see more people returning the devices because the idea that this idiot can have a bad day and remove the server at a whim leaving you with nothing... well played.
I doubt the terms and conditions say, if you leave a toxic review we'll cut you off, and even if it did the courts have ruled these sorts of clauses are unenforceable.
The item is a brick, it has been blocked from functioning as it was advertised as working. Not for lack of payment, not because the company went under, but because someone got butthurt.
Of course the company might come crashing down because there are going to be a flurry of returns & some retail channels will say no thanks to carrying the product because its to much of a hassle to deal with.
Re:
Review link
Why not link to the actual review? Here it is:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2XHHHGM6BEUG6/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_rvw_ttl
I have seen many angry reviews on amazon that are 5 star reviews and at the bottom have an edit saying how it was a 1 star review but changed to 5 after the company was awesome and fixed the issue.
Re:
While I was not happy with having 4 windshields replaced, the end result was amazing customer service and the problem was resolved.
I recommend them highly.
Re: Re:
I am much more interested in seeing "This thing has bugs, but the company was nice and helped fix them."
Brilliant Job
Re: Brilliant Job
Re: Re: Brilliant Job
God help the complaining user with a "smart" iron lung!
Re: God help the complaining user with a "smart" iron lung!
Re: Re: God help the complaining user with a "smart" iron lung!
Why in God's Name...
Re: Why in God's Name...
Normally, door openers protect against such things (infrared beams etc.), but I wouldn't be surprised if it were implemented totally in software and thus vulnerable to internet-based attacks. Are there actual safety regulations on this?
Re: Why in God's Name...
Can we stop calling these devices "smart"?
Re: Can we stop calling these devices "smart"?
Sounds like what makes a politician "smart".
I don't see anything wrong with calling out a device or politician that smarts.
It Could Be Worse
Consider the story last night where Connecticut may join North Dakota in police use of weaponized drones.
The User Bad Attitude Mitigation process could go far beyond bricking the drone.
Re: It Could Be Worse
Don't know exactly who the good guys are though.
Re: It Could Be Worse
NDPD: Yes, What seems to be the problem?
Garadget: We have beligerent customer that bad mouthed our product.
NDPD: Understood, what would you like and arrest under the CFAA for ignoring the TOS, or would you like to cut straight to our new Weaponized Drone Platform for a quick and easy solution. No messy courts and lawyers involved with the last option.
Garadget: Which option costs the least?
NDPD: We have been itching to trial this new drone, how about our boys have some fun and give you a discount this time around?
Garadget: Sounds great! We would like to go with the last option then please!
NDPD: Understood!
How come I never get death treats?
Re: How come I never get death treats?
.......
screw you
A quote from a random guy
See: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/694802955170553861
Musk has been known to do the same thing:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/feb/03/elon-musk-blogger-tesla-motors-model-x
http://archive.is/srOge
