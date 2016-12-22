Company Bricks User's Software After He Posts A Negative Review
We've seen lots of terrible responses to negative reviews and other online criticism -- most of which end with the offended party having earned plenty of new enemies and gained nothing at all in the reputation department. If it's not completely bogus libel lawsuits, it's bogus fees being charged to end users for violating non-disparagement clauses buried deep within the company's terms of service.
Fortunately, a federal law going into effect next year will limit some of this bullshit behavior. It won't prevent companies and individuals from filing bogus libel lawsuits, but it will prevent entities from using contractual clauses as prior restraint on negative reviews and criticism.
This tactic, however, is a new twist on the old "punish customers for negative reviews" game. A user of Ham Radio Deluxe wasn't too happy with its apparent incompatibility with Windows 10. He posted a negative review of the software at eHam.net, calling out the company for its seeming unwillingness to fix the underlying issue.
I purchased HRD 6.3, only to find out Windows XP was not supported. So, I installed HRD on a brand new Windows 10 machine, and everything appeared to be working fine. Then, I installed Office 365, and it broke the LogBook. Known problem, they say. There is a whole page devoted to telling you how to tweak the registry, download things, repair files, etc, etc.
Alright guys, enough is enough. If you have known problems, like compatibility issues with Microsoft products, you need to release a hotfix. It would take a day to create a script to do all of the things your page says to do, and it would be idiot proof. Nobody should ever have to edit their registry because of a compatibility issue caused by your software using an old jet driver and ODBC for communications. ESPECIALLY if the issue occurred from installing a tried and true product like Office.
[...]
I can see a lot of development time went into the bells and whistles, but for goodness sake, make it a little more user-friendly and a little more stable before pushing it to market. I'd expect bugs and lengthy configuration procedures in free software. Caveat emptor. Know what you're getting before you drop the money on software that, in my opinion, is not mature.
Sorry guys, I've tried to love it. It just isn't worth the price.
Nothing out of the ordinary here. A dissatisfied customer airs his grievances about a purchased product. The user also opened a support ticket with HRD Software hoping it could solve his problems.
HRD Software replied to the ticket, telling the user to download a patch for the malfunctioning software.
The version of HRD you indicated IS NOT the latest release... Current Version: V 6.3.0.610 In order to provide proper support for your issue and to insure we are all on the same version, please download and install the current version of Ham Radio Deluxe. It can be downloaded by clicking on or copying and pasting http://www.hrdsoftwarellc.com/downloads.html into your favorite browser, to take you to the HRD Software Download page on our website. You could also click on the Current Version link in the "HRD Help Links" to begin an immediate download. Once you have downloaded and installed the current release of HRD, please test it thoroughly to see if the issue you have been having has been resolved.
Seems normal enough. But more problems developed.
I've tried to install the update according to your directions. Now when I click on the HRD icon, I get the splash screen from version 6.3.0.610 for about a second, and then it disappears and nothing else happens. Was I supposed to uninstall the old version first? I downloaded the setup.exe file you highlited above. I am now completely dead because of a minor problem. This is exactly what I was trying to avoid. Please advise what steps to take from here. This is a new computer and v610 was a fresh install. Thank you
The company's response? We've intentionally bricked your software because of your negative review at eHam.
We would also like to request that you NOT RENEW your support nor use our software due to the review you placed on eHam back in September. Remember that? http://www.eham.net/reviews/review/143372
The "customer support" at HRD Software then pointed the user to its terms of service, stating that it had the right to do what it had just done. HRD Software reserves the "right" to "disable a customer's key at any time for any reason." Then it told him the blacklisting would be revoked if he removed his negative review. Bonus: mention of a capital-A "Attorney" for added seriousness, I guess.
If you remove the eHam review, which was blatantly false, we will remove the blacklist from you call. You are not buying software, you are buying your callsign's access to the software. the so called bug you reported is not one in HRD, but one in the CAT commands of the FT3000 radio, which have been verified with yaesu. Again refer to section 8 of the TOS, which was written by our Attorney.
And with that, HRD Software set its reputation on fire. A long thread at QRZ.com is the ham enthusiast forum's version of Sherman's March to the Sea, with HRD being razed to the ground like so many antebellum mansions.
But there's a twist: 37 pages into into this forum's discussion of HRD's brutally inept handling of a customer complaint, the co-owner of the company wades into the fray and apologizes. Then he spends the next twenty-plus pages engaging with the ham radio community in hopes of fixing issues, past and present, and somehow salvaging a future out of the barely-glowing embers of its reputation. So do some other members of the HRD team -- including one who threatened the user with a lawsuit on top of bricking his paid-for software.
They're not met with much enthusiasm, but it's a far better response than ignoring the issue and/or sniping back with more complaints about the behavior of paying customers. In any event, this is yet another addition to the growing body of knowledge filed under the heading of "Customer Service: You're Doing It Wrong."
https://forums.qrz.com/index.php?threads/ham-radio-deluxe-support-hacked-my-computer.54796 2/page-38#post-4073533
Re:
It's going to take a multi-generational corporate overhaul to put enough people in all levels of management with the ability to realize that theoretically anyone can make a loud enough complaint. Large companies that aren't directly dependent on the internet still don't recognize the amplifying effect of an internet complaint.
Granted, in 2-3 more generations when everyone running those companies understands the internet PR debacle we'll probably have a new communication technology that eclipses that.
Re: Re:
for the longest time
ok, but barbra is getting a little long in tooth these days. do these bonehead outfits think they are immune or do they just not pay attention?
it's amazing how many seem to think they are the second-coming of comcast.
Re: Re: Re:
Presumably, they aren't aware that they're at ground zero of something going down.
After all, it all seemed perfectly reasonable and justifiable at the time...
Re: Re: Re:
No, they do not. If they did they wouldn't make these mistakes. :P
Re: Re: Re:
If your company is large enough belong to an industry, there are enough customers out there that you can have this happen.
If your company is small enough that it doesn't belong to an industry, you don't have enough customers to completely bug-f'k alienate one of them. And what few customers you do have, have the internet to talk to each other about their problems.
But until a particular company/industry HAS this happen to them, it's a case of head-in-the-sand "Won't happen to us."
Re: Re:
The company probably relied on ham radio users being mostly concerned with short waves.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Well, more specifically, it's the complaint about the vindictive unprofessional response to an earlier complaint.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Why don't they ever listen...
Re:
Maybe its time to update to some newer better supported technology.....
Re: Re:
I've spent much more time in the Visual FoxPro world. Microsoft spent years telling us to use ODBC's replacement, OLE DB, to connect to FoxPro databases from .NET.
Then they scrapped OLE DB and told everyone to go back to ODBC. But yes, you need to use a third-party ODBC driver on a 64bit OS.
They've been trying to gloss over the fact that many users who posted negative reviews were also blacklisted. They tried to claim this was an anomaly and due to one guy having a bad blood sugar day, when in fact it was an ongoing policy.
So no, issuing half apologies and half truths haven't exactly endeared HRD staff to the larger community. Go figure?
Re:
I shit you not.
You've got a serious problem...
Every excuse given trying to explain it away will hurt them even more than the initial stupidity. Preparing a patch & then bricking the customer was really dumb.
A smart person would have said, we've listened to what you said & we are trying to solve the problem. Please install the latest patch and let us know of any problems. If this has fixed some of the issues, please update your review accordingly. We depend on our users & we are working to make them happy. Instead they decided that even if they perfect the software, they are going to turn off potential sales to "protect" their brand. How valuable is your brand when you actively tell users to avoid you like a biblical plague, because pointing out any problems results in getting blacklisted?
Let's see if I read this correctly. Customer purchases their software. Software doesn't work right so he tries to get customer service to assist him in fixing the problem with the purchases software. Rather than fix the problem, HRD Software instructs him on how to hack Microsoft Windows to work with their software.
Then, after not getting the kind of support he expects from HRD Software, he posts a review about the software. HRD Software then instructs him to download a new version of the software (they neglect to inform customer that the new version has been created to brick his software) and when he again contacts their support, it's only then they've informed him that the new version deliberately bricked his installation of the software.
Then, to make matters worse, the Owner/Partner of the company tries to backpedal by sugarcoating the problem and bullshitting HRD Software users by telling them they are sorry?
Who in their right mind would believe that bullshit? Where was this owner/partner when this customer was having problems? He finally comes out in public on a message forum to apologize? The customer's software should never have been bricked in the first place and I'm no lawyer, but I'm certain that HRD Software is liable for committing to this kind of action.
That's like someone posting a bad review for Microsoft Windows and Microsoft releasing a patch for that reviewer that effectively bricks that user's copy of Microsoft Windows. Software companies simply aren't allowed to do that, even if their damn attorney places it in their TOS. Terms of Service agreements are limited in what they can do, they aren't a legally enforceable document even though an attorney will try to convince you that it is.
Re:
He is one of three partners who bought all rights to the software when the original author lost interest. His contributions to date have largely been the funds he fronted. Others, who were supposed to move things forward, have steered towards the rocks by using outdated technology and banning the users who speak up about issues. There are also numerous reports of support staff being rude to clients.
This is what happens when you take a hands off approach and let the asshats interact with your customers.
PIE's initial postings at QRZ.com were along the lines of "If this happened, that's bad..."; yes, he had no clue of what had gone down or how often and when he grilled other company members, they pretty much lied to him, claiming that the noisy user was blowing things all out of proportion. Well, he sure knows better now.
Re:
Literally...
How about a refund?
Can he file a chargeback with his bank or PayPal? Can he file a lawsuit?
Re: How about a refund?
And a lawsuit? He could spend $thousands on a lawyer, only to have the company simply remove his copy from the blacklist before it ever gets to court. And while the software would now work - other than the original problems - he'd be insane to trust it.
All that was accomplished
Re: All that was accomplished
Indeed, and I think we need to keep banging this drum: when you teach customers to mistrust updates, that has massive security implications, far beyond your product.
It wasn't specifically the update that killed the software. It was that his callsign was added to the blacklist the newer versions of the software checks on startup. This callsign check wasn't in the old version he was previously using.
That's not to say this is any better. It's still the company punishing for a bad review.
Re:
The support logs show that "What happened? It stopped working!" elicited a response of (paraphrased) "That's right - you're blacklisted because of your negative review. Take it down and we'll un-blacklist you."
And others were blacklisted for being members of a Yahoo group where some negative things were said about HRD. Class act...
Re: Re:
Memo to US and Allied Military:
Do not complain about F-35 software problems unless all aircraft are currently on the ground.
If so, don't they at least owe the guy a refund?
Re:
Another reason to use Free Software
This kind of behavior does not happen in the Free Software world.
Copyright
Full disclosure, I couldn't find a source for it. Here's the Reddit thread: (https://www.reddit.com/r/amateurradio/comments/5iklei/ham_radio_deluxe_support_disabled_the_softwar e_of/),
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6Akyll6a9LjZXB5cVZtaVBiZk0/view
apparently the computer that HRD chose to deploy their software "bomb" on was also used for running classified DoD software (MARS DoD)... and their attack also affected that.
Because the DoD functions were also affected, instead of a small licensing dispute this suddenly can become a major federal crime ... probably some zealous prosecutor will throw some cyber terrorism charges in there just for good measure.
*starts making popcorn*... this will be interesting to watch.
