by Glyn Moody

Fri, Mar 31st 2017 3:39am


backdoors, encryption, eu, going dark, vera jourova



EU Plans To Weaken Encrypted Communications Despite Countless Warnings It Can't Be Done Safely

from the even-with-the-necessary-hashtags dept

Last week, the UK's Home Secretary Amber Rudd said that WhatsApp risked becoming a "place for terrorists to hide." Then, like many others that have used this tired old trope, she went on to call for the development of some magic unicorn key to unlock all encrypted communications, one that was somehow available only to those on the side of truth, beauty, law and order, and not to the other lot. In doing so, her cluelessness was particularly evident, as her invocation of the "necessary hashtags" emphasized, but she's not alone in that. Despite the chorus of experts pointing out for the thousandth time why it's not possible, the EU Justice Commissioner has just said that the EU must have magic unicorn keys, too. As EurActiv reports:

The European Commission will propose new measures in June to make it easier for police to access data on internet messaging apps like WhatsApp, EU Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová said yesterday (28 March), heeding calls from national interior ministers.

Jourová said she will announce "three or four options" including binding legislation and voluntary agreements with companies to allow law enforcement authorities to demand information from internet messaging apps "with a swift, reliable response".

...

Jourová said the measures would make it easier for law enforcement authorities to request and access data from online services that are registered outside their jurisdictions.

Jourová went on to complain that law enforcement authorities are currently dependent on service providers to provide voluntary access to encrypted communications. But as Techdirt pointed out recently, that's just not true: there are a number of encryption workarounds available. You might expect politicians to be at sea when it comes to complex digital technologies, but you would hope that their expert advisors would fully understand things. And yet here is what Gilles de Kerchove, the EU's anti-terrorism coordinator, told EurActiv:

the question is, can you open a backdoor for Europol [the EU's law enforcement agency] only, or would that at the same time create a vulnerability and open a backdoor for the Russian mafia or third party state spies?

Hey, Gilles, let a dozen of the world's top security and crypto experts save you time and effort by giving you the answer to that crucial question: "No, you can't." Got it? Can we please move on now?

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 31 Mar 2017 @ 3:52am

    "a swift, reliable response"

    "No" qualifies, yes?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2017 @ 4:17am

    Just Say, "No"

    "...there are a number of encryption workarounds available."

    Those "workarounds" all rely on the user's stupidity, ignorance, incompetence, or submission to coercion. There is no current workaround for properly implemented, strong encryption and a steadfast refusal to yield the key.

    As for safe backdoors, they exist only in the febrile imaginations of the math-challenged.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 31 Mar 2017 @ 4:28am

    What do you have against magical unicorns?

    It most certainly is possible to bake a distributed key set into encryption where it requires the concerted action of several separate key owners to unlock a message without the specific key used for encrypting it.

    And you most certainly can keep those keys in the hands of a selected few people, for access in an emergency.

    But that's useless for law enforcement. Law enforcement wants a process useful for mass invocation (via warrant or even on bulk communication). There is no way to make an online process for master key based decryption, distributed or not, safe from eventual compromise.

    Either it is reserved for emergency use (with some probability that it will stay uncompromised at least until it has been used a few times), or it is intended to be used routinely in which case the probability of timely compromise is 100%.

    If one redefines "emergency" as "routine", any master key scheme is bound to fail. And "emergency" is so convenient to wave around that it is done all the time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2017 @ 5:00am

      Re: What do you have against magical unicorns?

      Don't forget that government defines unreadable communications amongst it citizens as an emergency..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2017 @ 5:00am

    and when it all goes tits up, the ones that get the blame will be the companies that this and the rest of the fucking idiots are forcing to do their bidding! on top of that, when any ordinary person loses their bank accounts or any other personal details, information, data or financial amounts, it will be their fault and again, nothing to do with those forcing these stupid changes! when will the 'do gooders' learn that if they can access something, so can all the naughty boys as well??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2017 @ 5:04am

    Well even with backdoors some people might just add their own layer of 'cipher'... so *obviously* we just need to invent a human brain reader... since those things have not been shown to be HSMs/TRSMs, so whatever info is probably still there. This would be so much simpler than this "fairy tail magic" that some people keep begging for.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Peter (profile), 31 Mar 2017 @ 5:08am

    Would that be the same commission that insists on keeping pretty much all information on ongoing negotiations secret even from governments and elected politicians? On the grounds that some private space is needed because it is impossible to conduct your business everything is known to everybody?

    And do the same security agencies that keep reminding us of the dangers of Putin siphoning off any information he can get his hands on to manipulate us really insist on making it easier for Putin & co to spy on us?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 31 Mar 2017 @ 5:15am

    I would hop[e I have the right to be remembered, as well as forgotten.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris-Mouse (profile), 31 Mar 2017 @ 5:17am

    How much you want to bet there will be exemptions in the law for politicians and enterprise level encryption for corporations.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


