Broadband

by Karl Bode

Thu, Mar 23rd 2017 4:24pm


Filed Under:
access, cancelled, fiber, google fiber, installs, kansas city

Companies:
alphabet, google



Confidence Wavers In Google Fiber As ISP Cancels Installs, Refuses To Explain Why

from the nothing-to-see-here dept

Late last year Google Fiber announced it would be pausing expansion into several new markets, axing its CEO, and shuffling a number of employees around. Reports subsequently emerged suggesting that Alphabet higher ups were growing frustrated with the high cost and slow pace of fiber deployment, and were contemplating an overall larger shift to wireless. While the company continues to insist that there's nothing to see here and that everything is continuing as normal, signs continue to emerge that the ground Google Fiber is built on may not be particularly sturdy.

This week numerous Kansas City residents say they were told that the company was cancelling their installations after waiting eighteen months for service. Users there are frustrated by Google's complete lack of explanation for the rash of cancellations:

"About April, May, I saw sometimes as many as four to five Fiber trucks in the neighborhood. I kept watching my email but never got anything in the mail to schedule my appointment or anything,” Muerer told 41 Action News.

That was back in October 2015.

Eighteen months later, Meurer still doesn’t have Google Fiber. He recently received an email saying the company had canceled his installation.

"I’m left wondering what is going on,” said Meurer.

Kansas City residents aren't alone. Portland was one of the cities Google Fiber was supposed to launch in, but locals there are similarly frustrated by Google's about face. Especially since the city had shuffled around city ordinances, laid the groundwork for the placement of Google Fiber "huts," and convinced state legislatures to pass a new state law providing notable tax incentives for Google Fiber. Chicago, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, San Diego, San Jose, and Tampa were also in various states of contact with Google Fiber about potential builds that apparently will no longer be happening.

And while Google Fiber still exists, Google/Alphabet isn't helping restore confidence it the disruptive potential of the service. By and large the company continues to insist that everything is fine and there's nothing to see here despite ongoing evidence of cold feet at the executive level. Whenever press outlets inquire about last fall's decision, reporters are given a calorie-free rosy statement that tells people absolutely nothing substantive about what's going on. This statement, for example, is what I was given when I asked the company specifically why it was cancelling fiber installations in Kansas City:

"Google Fiber loves Kansas City and is here to stay. We’ve been grateful to be part of your community since 2011, and for the opportunity to provide superfast Internet to residents. We recently announced our expansion into Raymore, we are continuing to build in Overland Park, and we can’t wait for even more customers in Kansas City to experience what’s possible with Google Fiber."

Ars Technica received a similar non-answer from the company.

Granted Google's pivot to wireless could certainly work. The company is conducting wireless trials in the 71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz millimeter wave bands, as well as the 3.5 GHz band, the 5.8 GHz band and the 24 GHz band. It seems fairly clear that Alphabet executives really don't know what they want to do just yet, but don't want to admit that to anybody. But confidence that Google Fiber would be the answer to solving the broadband mono/duopoly log jam is quickly wavering, something unaided by Google's bizarre refusal to be clear about the direction the project is headed.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:43pm

    Related reading

    My local ISP (who is in the middle of planning a fiber deployment of their own) posted this article on their blog recently:

    https://backchannel.com/google-fiber-was-doomed-from-the-start-a5cdfacdd7f2#.u0no1yza7

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:48pm

    Oh, so now you're puzzled? Follow up to 'You stated "Google, which is spending billions on wireless service and fiber to the home":'

    https://www.techdirt.com/blog/netneutrality/articles/20151001/06351732404/isp-announces-blocking-all -facebook-google-ads-until-companies-pay-troll-toll.shtml

    "Billions" must be at least TWO, and using best possible March 2016 figures from Wikipedia for your view by adding TV subscribers to broadband subscribers:
    $2,000,000,000 / (68,750 + 453,000) = $3,833.25

    Therefore you must hold that Google was/is spending THIRTY EIGHT HUNDRED PER INSTALLATION. -- Baloney. At that rate, even Google will go bust. No wonder it's getting out, huh?

    Now, do you stick by "billions"? Or was that, to be charitable, gullibility?

    Google Fiber was and is just PR: it has so many billions so easily gotten from massive spying that they squander recklessly, then just abandon clearly bad ideas that shouldn't have begun.


    I often can't follow up because my home IP is blocked and comments through Tor are "moderated" to the bit-bucket, but the substance of this just won't go away: SHOW ME THE ALLEGED BILLIONS, then I'll show you ridiculous costs. --- DON'T show me the money and it's all phony.

    Take your pick. You put my comment up on Sunday for funny, but I'll have the last laugh.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:52pm

      Re: Oh, so now you're puzzled? Follow up to 'You stated "Google, which is spending billions on wireless service and fiber to the home":'

      That was comment was blocked twice. Way to get in with Tor is to comment in other articles until "view your comment" appears, then dash over to get in where want.

      Ain't technology grand? Why not take your own advice and just let anyone use your work? Just because pay for it doesn't mean you own it, not if was a movie, right?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Rapnel (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:55pm

        Re: Re: Oh, so now you're puzzled? Follow up to 'You stated "Google, which is spending billions on wireless service and fiber to the home":'

        BILLIONS of old souls and we get the noob

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


