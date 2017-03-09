China Busily Approving 'Trump'... >>
by Tim Cushing

Thu, Mar 9th 2017 1:13pm


cia, encryption, fbi, going dark, jim comey, leaks, surveillance



Despite Stream Of Leaks Exposing Tremendous Gov't Surveillance Capabilities, James Comey Still Complaining About 'Going Dark'

from the really-just-working-with-a-single-talking-point-these-days dept

Following the Shadow Brokers' partial dumping of NSA exploits, a new batch of CIA exploits has hit the web via Wikileaks. Contained inside both sets of leaks was information explaining why encryption isn't much of a problem for the intelligence community. The NSA has put plenty of time and money into breaking encryption, but much of its Tailored Access Operations -- much like the contents of the CIA dump -- involve access efforts that bypass encryption completely by making themselves at home on the targeted hardware/device.

Despite these leaks, FBI Director James Comey is still insisting encryption is a problem. In his recent appearance at Boston College's cybersecurity conference, Comey had this to say:

[C]omey said that he a fan of "strong encryption" but noted that "it is making more and more of the room of what the FBI investigates dark."

Between September and November, the FBI received 2,800 devices it had lawful authority to open but could not open 1,200 of them "with any technique," he said.

Comey (again) called for "balance," a term he never bothers to define, but hints heavily at private companies being made to play by his rules, rather than offering any form of compromise from his end.

And it's partially true: devices seized after an arrest can't be forced open by exploits. The exploits need to be present on the devices first. But investigations always precede arrests. At this point, efforts can be made to target known devices to provide access during the investigation and prevent them from being locked up once they're seized. The legal framework, unfortunately, doesn't really exist at this point, but a lack of specific permission has never stopped the FBI from acting first and litigating later.

The FBI also has expanded access to the NSA's full-take surveillance programs, thanks to the recent lifting of restrictions. Nearly every phone utilizes the internet in some way, which would expose data and communications to the NSA's taps. This won't capture everything stored on devices, but it's far more info than the FBI would have otherwise. Comey's repeated complaints about "going dark" make less and less sense every time a new surveillance secret leaks.

Every new surveillance leak points to another disturbing fact: the FBI's promises of security and safety -- in reference to courtroom requests for "technical assistance" from device manufacturers -- are bullshit. If the NSA and CIA can't keep their exploits out of the public's hands, there's zero chance the FBI would somehow keep leakers and/or criminals from obtaining its cell phone-cracking secrets. The only balance that can be achieved by undermining device encryption is one where everyone loses.

11 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 1:16pm

    To him the problem is "widespread default encryption". Known to most of us simply as security.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 3:15pm

      What's the root problem?

      ....relax, here's the solemn oath of office that Comey swore to:

      " I {name} do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God. "


      Comey will therefore defend the 4th Amendment at all costs.

      Whatsamatter -- don't you guys trust your government officials ??

      (if U don't trust your government-- what is your solution ??)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 1:26pm

    The dark part of the world that he is really worried about are ls these leakers that get documents out before he can discover their intent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 1:41pm

    What does encryption have to do with gaining access to a locked device?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Mar 2017 @ 1:47pm

      Re:

      What does encryption have to do with gaining access to a locked device?

      Dumping the raw contents of the device is relatively straightforward. If the device is unencrypted, then dumping the raw contents is good enough to grant investigators access to the device's content (pictures, texts, e-mails, etc.), if any. If the device is encrypted, then dumping the raw contents only gives them the ciphered bytes, and they need to decrypt those bytes to continue. If the encryption is of good quality, decrypting the contents is hard, which is why Comey wants to mandate that everyone use bad encryption that can be easily broken by criminals (and also investigators).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 9 Mar 2017 @ 1:59pm

    the real problem here?

    But investigations always precede arrests.

    FBI: "We're working on that."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Zem, 9 Mar 2017 @ 2:05pm

    Encryption is the buy in. What he really is saying is "privacy is a problem".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 2:09pm

      Re:

      Almost.

      To be more accurate, 'privacy for the general public is a problem', I imagine he's all for his privacy and the privacy of his agency for example.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 9 Mar 2017 @ 3:14pm

    Complaining about the wrong thing

    Don't complain about going dark.

    Complain about going to the dark side (tm).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    BlueLightMemory, 9 Mar 2017 @ 3:19pm

    Why Comey Cries

    Comey's problem is that while he talks out of both sides of his mouth, his actions show he has a deep seated fetish that all American citizens should have no privacy, or 4th amendments rights. This is why he hates good encryption.

    He wants to be the boss, the big boss over everyone. Comey's way or no way. LOL.

    Get lost Comey.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 9 Mar 2017 @ 3:23pm

    Mr. Comey, meet Mr. Comey

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/james-comey-to-serve-full-term-235818


    “There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America,” Comey said, because “there is no place in America outside of judicial reach.”

    [He has MIC and DOJ confused]

    Comey added that he himself is a fan of privacy, especially with his Instagram account, which he said has nine followers and is limited to members of his family, and maybe a serious boyfriend of one of his daughters. “I don’t want anyone looking at my pictures,” he said.

    [Doubt anyone does]

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


