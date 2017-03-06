PR-Stupid JetSmarter Will Charge Journalists... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Mar 6th 2017 3:21am


Filed Under:
donald trump, fisa court, fisc, mass surveillance, seciton 702, surveillance



Trump Administration Wants A Clean Reauthorization For NSA Surveillance

from the because-of-course-it-does dept

Considering the new administration has stepped up its ousting of immigrants, expressed its disinterest in pursuing civil rights investigations of the nation's law enforcement agencies, applauded asset forfeiture, and declared war on leakers, it comes as no surprise the White House supports a clean reauthorization of Section 702 surveillance.

The Trump administration does not want to reform an internet surveillance law to address privacy concerns, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday, saying it is needed to protect national security.

The announcement could put President Donald Trump on a collision course with Congress, where some Republicans and Democrats have advocated curtailing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, parts of which are due to expire at the end of the year.

Section 702 has dodged reform efforts, thanks in part to the intelligence community's unwillingness to discuss anything about it. Repeated requests by representatives for the NSA to come up with an estimate of how many US persons' communications are swept up "inadvertently" have been met with shrugs and stalling. Five years after he was first asked, James Clapper promised to have something put together "soon." We're still waiting.

Not helping the matter is the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board's evaluation of the program. After finding the Section 215 phone metadata program both useless and illegal, it had very little to say about the NSA's internet backbone dragnet. The best it could offer was that it was likely legal and any collection of US persons' communications was probably "inadvertent." It agreed the massive collection program ran right up against the edges of the Fourth Amendment, but didn't cross it -- at least as far as it was willing to examine.

Unfortunately, there will be no follow-up arriving before the reauthorization period closes. The PCLOB is mostly dead and unlikely to be revived by an administration looking for a no-questions-asked rubber stamping of Section 702's five-year renewal. Given that the unanswered questions about domestic surveillance weren't answered in time for the 2012 renewal debate, it's highly probable the Director of National Intelligence's office won't be providing these numbers to Congressional representatives ahead of the December deadline.

Hopefully, there will be a more organized push back against a clean reauthorization. Thanks to multiple leaks, Congressional representatives should actually have some idea how much domestic surveillance occurs under this statute. It's more critical than ever that the program receive a detailed examination before the vote, considering the outgoing president gave more than a dozen federal agencies access to unminimized data/communications collected by the NSA.

And Trump himself has seen no reason to roll that sharing back, despite his antipathy towards much of Obama's orders and legislation. Ironically, his Saturday morning tweetstorm griping about the Trump Tower being "wire tapped" by Obama ahead of the November election. Once again, Trump has offered no proof of this claim, but even if taken at face value, it would be the byproduct of the Section 702 program he has stated he wants renewed with no changes. Communications with foreign persons is fair game under Section 702, even if the communications originate in the US. The FBI's acquisition of these communications (if that's what has happened) is specifically approved by the recent data-sharing program. Perhaps Trump might want to take a closer look at the program before attempting to shove it past inquistive legislators.

39 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 4:19am

    This wouldn't be the same guy who was screaming bloody murder about Trump towers being under surveillance, would it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    The Wanderer (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 4:56am

    When I shared the gist of this article with my father, he suggested that the complaints about (alleged) wiretapping of Trump are being done in order to establish "hey, they did it first!" / "everyone does this, what are you complaining about?" precedent for when Trump wants to surveil people using the same authority.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Chris-Mouse (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:25am

      Re:

      More likely, Trump is using the issue as a distraction so he doesn't have to face questions about why so many of his staff were in contact with the Russians before the election.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 7:10am

      Re:

      I bet Trump is one of those people who think that "everybody" and "me and my cronies" are disjoint sets.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 8:12am

      Re:

      are being done in order to establish "hey, they did it first!" / "everyone does this, what are you complaining about?" precedent for when Trump wants to surveil people using the same authority.

      That's what I thought it smelled like myself. I'm glad I've not slipped my leash and started seeing plots simply because I loathe the Donald John Trump administration. That animosity is due to direct and personal experience in two cases. Nothing like knowing from first hand experience just what kind of swamp scum you are dealing with.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:10am

    Right to be protected from unreasonable searches and seizures.

    The Constitution is now just a piece of paper and all of the rights are now null and void.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:24am

    The correct phrase would be "ousting of illegal aliens"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    morons panicking unite, 6 Mar 2017 @ 5:33am

    to site owner

    on your chat

    "Ninja: https://torrentfreak.com/google-99-95-of-recent-trusted-dmca-notices-were-bogus-170222/
    Anomalies.
    Tha t part where Google is going to allow 'preemptive' takedown of urls that don't exist real?
    hij: I wish we had a way to post side notes associated with upcoming stories to help point out typos....
    Ninja: that silicon valley sexism article seems to be attracting some weirdness"

    NOW see what ninja posted torrentfreak

    ya know where they ban anyone no tinto fucking htere kids/parents and incest and kiddy porn is ok and how they keep posting any info so hollystupid can continue to whack the moles.....

    be warned your support will drop off like a rock if you allow those sick puppies to migrate in to your inner circle

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 6:48am

    What I see is sedition, and blood will spill on our streets like it never has before all is said and done. Take your witches and burn baby burn. Take your fake NYT, WP news and their new world order and stick it where the sun doesn't shine. Thank goodness they don't control the Russian and Chinese banks, or half of the American electorate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    dfed (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 8:42am

    So they want to reauthorize the surveillance law that likely has yielded sigint which can probably show collusion between trump's team and Russia during the election?

    Ballsy. Stupid, but ballsy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Sheogorath, 6 Mar 2017 @ 9:03am

    According to rumour, Donald Trump has two arseholes: one between each pair of cheeks. No wonder he's constantly talking shit!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 9:13am

      Re:

      the problem with trump is that he does not talk like a snake oil salesman. He just straight up says I am going to fuck you.

      that is about the ONLY difference. If you really need someone to sweet talk you right before they fuck you you can hire a prostitute for that, or just try to get Obama back in. I hear that lying politicians have been in season for the past 3 administrations.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:42am

    "Considering the new administration has stepped up its ousting of immigrants". As I understand it the Obama administration deported over 400,000 individual illegals in 2013. I am sick to death of the haters, but you will reap what you sow. Watch out for the ones making all the noise and pointing fingers, they are just trying to cover their own asses.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:26pm

      Re:

      As I understand it the Obama administration deported over 400,000 individual illegals in 2013.

      This is true, but I'm not sure how it contradicts the statement that the new administration has stepped up its ousting of immigrants.

      I am sick to death of the haters, but you will reap what you sow.

      What are you talking about?

      Watch out for the ones making all the noise and pointing fingers, they are just trying to cover their own asses.

      No, seriously, what are you talking about?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Relentless, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:40pm

    Hypocrisy stands in the way of solutions

    We have been neck-deep in this for so long. Don't make this about Trump only because the hypocrisy is appalling. Even if you have to point the finger at his predecessor - Obama - for much of the foundation. Try and be objective and point out the decades long effort at surveillance.

    While we're at it, let's talk about Google and Facebook and Windows 10 and Twitter and all the others. All operating without accountability, acting as the internet's FCC while taking orders from big business partners and backdoor government agreements.

    Let's segue into Chinese backdoors too on nearly 80% of devices (IoT) coming out of there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
PR-Stupid JetSmarter Will Charge Journalists... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

11:48 Bolivia Initiates Diplomatic Action With France Over Portrayal In Fictional Video Game (4)
10:43 TSA Now Making Its Intrusive Searches Even More Gropey & Assaulty (30)
10:38 Daily Deal: Nomad Ultra Rugged Battery Lightning Cable (0)
09:28 Florida City Sends Bogus Trademark C&D To Blogger Because It Doesn't Like Its Logo Parodied (13)
06:25 PR-Stupid JetSmarter Will Charge Journalists $2000 If They Don't Write Positive Reviews (20)
03:21 Trump Administration Wants A Clean Reauthorization For NSA Surveillance (39)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (20)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: February 26th - March 4th (7)

Friday

19:39 Here's A Tip: If You're Desiging Special Apps To Hide From Regulators, You're Going To Get In Trouble (88)
16:43 UK Bill Would Force Service Providers To Set Up Fake Cell Towers For Surveillance Of Prisoners' Communications (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.