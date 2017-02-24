 
by Mike Masnick

Fri, Feb 24th 2017 5:56pm


Filed Under:
cloudbleed, passwords

Companies:
cloudflare, techdirt



Just To Be Safe, We're Resetting All Techdirt Passwords In Response To Cloudbleed

from the abundance-of-caution dept

As you may have heard, late yesterday it was revealed that there was a pretty major bug that was potentially leaking all sorts of sensitive data for some companies that use Cloudflare. The bug is being dubbed "Cloudbleed" as it's actually quite similar to what happened a few years ago with OpenSSL in what was known as Heartbleed. Cloudflare was alerted to the bug by some Google security researchers and quickly patched the problem -- but it had gone on for months, with some sensitive data being indexed by search engines (that's all been cleaned up too).

At Techdirt, we use some Cloudflare services. It is unclear (and, in fact, unlikely) that any Techdirt data leaked via Cloudbleed. Also, we don't retain sensitive data from our users. However, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to reset everyone's passwords. If you have an account on Techdirt (which is not a requirement), you will be logged out, and will be required to go through the password reset process to get back into your account. Yes, this is a bit of a pain for our users, but despite the low likelihood of people here being impacted, we felt it was the right thing to do. Various security researchers have suggested that people change their passwords at other sites as well, and we recommend using a password generator/wallet (some of which will automatically change passwords at many sites upon request) to do so.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 6:19pm

    An ounce of caution or a gallon of shit - what, this was a hard choice?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 6:33pm

    Ah yes, I noticed only after posting i had become an Anonymous Coward, instead of a pseudonymous coward.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 7:14pm

    Hackers in the machine

    Supposed to be "ghost" in the machine, but hey, modernity.

    A few weeks ago I noticed that the ssh "door rattlers" (folks trying random passwords against boxes exposed to the internet) climbed drastically. From an average of 600 unique IPs or so per day, I was seeing around 25,000. These on machines in six data centers in the US, 2 in Germany, a few in Sydney, and a few dozen in RIPE land were the targets. The sources came mostly from Ukraine, Russia and China Railway (thought to really be the NKPR but I have no opinion on that).

    As a consequence, all PAM password authentication under my control has been turned off in favor of certificates or keys. I do normally use keys, but I left passwords open since I use pretty big, generated passwords changed every so-many hours, and instituted firewall rules to rate limit all ports that use authentication credentials per source IP.

    That said, there's no excuse not to be planning what to do and how when a system finally is successfully compromised. I suggest using salt or puppet to automate rolling out new servers. As the saying goes, "Treat your servers like cattle, not pets".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology


