First Look At UK Piracy Alert System: Mostly Benign, Except ISPs Are Requesting Filesharing Software Be Removed By Clients
from the why? dept
Earlier in the year, the public learned ISPs in the UK were partnering with the entertainment industries to send out "educational notices" to internet users suspected of copyright infringement. Having seen this type of "education" take many forms in the past, from silly to threatening, we have since waited to see what form this iteration would take. Well, TorrentFreak got in touch with someone who was notified through the system, and it appears this version is relatively benign.
The redacted sections are those that would identify the individual to whom it was sent, but you get an idea of the actual content in the notice. The links included in the notice are to the subscriber's ISP account, as well as one that takes you to the 'Get it Right Information Portal." It's at that portal that a subscriber will get more information on the suspected act of copyright infringement. While that information is fairly detailed, including such things as file sizes and types, the times and dates of the infringement, and the application used in the alleged infringement... the whole thing still relies on the faulty evidence of an IP address. That's problematic for reasons we've discussed to death here at Techdirt, but given the lack of any threatening language in any of this, it's still all fairly benign.
Which is why the individual TorrentFreak spoke with, who admits to committing the act in question, doesn't think the public will be all that impressed with this unsolicited "education."
“I don’t think [the warnings] will work, at least not on a big scale. Maybe they will educate some people who did it by mistake or did it just once but for someone like me there is no hope. But at least the campaign is not aggressive.”
The only thing in all of this that raised some eyebrows was that this notice came from Sky, the same ISP that has suggested that receivers of these notices will be forced to remove filesharing software to keep service from being interrupted.
“Your broadband service won’t be affected as a result of receiving this email alert,” Sky assures its subscribers, but it doesn’t stop there. “However, if you continue to share content illegally using your broadband connection, Sky will request that you take immediate steps to remove or disable any file sharing software that is being used to share copyrighted content illegally,” Sky writes.
So, putting all of this together makes this a little more troubling. ISPs will monitor your connection at the behest of private industry, will notify you that they're doing so, and only promise to serve you as their customer if you agree to remove software with all kinds of legitimate uses... and all of this is still based on the concept that an IP address is useful as an identifier for an infringer. When taken in total context, it's easy to see how this foot-in-the door, benign "education" could transition to ISPs mandating control of the public's software rollouts to get service. And that's not benign at all.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Manipulation
Tails
Other Linux Distro's
LibreOffice
All of which are legally distributed vie Torrents by the owners of the software. I am sure there are others, I have heard about some games coming that way, but I haven't run into them.
Other than being able to say they kowtowed to Big Content, what does Company A get out of it? And, where the hell does Company A get off telling their customers what software they can or cannot have on their computer? Oh, right, lack of competition and over zealous governments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Manipulation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well-played, Sky. Well-played. Everything now must be done via official "apps".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's also important to note they ate not saying that the user specifically shared something, only that their connection did.
It makes the subscriber aware of potential illegal use of their connection so they can change the situation, perhaps by getting a VPN.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Given enough time, and the UK alert system will be removed, after having an effect on piracy akin to a sheet of one-ply toilet paper fluttering in a raging tornado.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Foot in the door
That's problematic for reasons we've discussed to death here at Techdirt, but given the lack of any threatening language in any of this, it's still all fairly benign.
Currently.
The language used might be 'nice' now, but as history demonstrates the ones pushing for this sort of thing tend not to be able to keep up the 'friendly' facade very long before the mask slips and 'polite request' becomes 'demand backed by threats'.
The first step is getting the ISP's to act as the enforcement arm, which they've done, then after a while they can point to 'piracy rates' and say "Look, we tried being nice and it's not working, clearly we need harsher laws! And wouldn't you know it, we just so happen to have a few suggestions written up."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your Being To Kind Too Teh Pirates
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment