The NBA Announces Plan To Start Its Own... >>
<< With So Much Public Interest In Our Judicial...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Feb 13th 2017 3:00pm


Filed Under:
alerts, copyright, file sharing, file sharing software, infringement, uk



First Look At UK Piracy Alert System: Mostly Benign, Except ISPs Are Requesting Filesharing Software Be Removed By Clients

from the why? dept

Earlier in the year, the public learned ISPs in the UK were partnering with the entertainment industries to send out "educational notices" to internet users suspected of copyright infringement. Having seen this type of "education" take many forms in the past, from silly to threatening, we have since waited to see what form this iteration would take. Well, TorrentFreak got in touch with someone who was notified through the system, and it appears this version is relatively benign.


The redacted sections are those that would identify the individual to whom it was sent, but you get an idea of the actual content in the notice. The links included in the notice are to the subscriber's ISP account, as well as one that takes you to the 'Get it Right Information Portal." It's at that portal that a subscriber will get more information on the suspected act of copyright infringement. While that information is fairly detailed, including such things as file sizes and types, the times and dates of the infringement, and the application used in the alleged infringement... the whole thing still relies on the faulty evidence of an IP address. That's problematic for reasons we've discussed to death here at Techdirt, but given the lack of any threatening language in any of this, it's still all fairly benign.

Which is why the individual TorrentFreak spoke with, who admits to committing the act in question, doesn't think the public will be all that impressed with this unsolicited "education."

“I don’t think [the warnings] will work, at least not on a big scale. Maybe they will educate some people who did it by mistake or did it just once but for someone like me there is no hope. But at least the campaign is not aggressive.”

The only thing in all of this that raised some eyebrows was that this notice came from Sky, the same ISP that has suggested that receivers of these notices will be forced to remove filesharing software to keep service from being interrupted.

“Your broadband service won’t be affected as a result of receiving this email alert,” Sky assures its subscribers, but it doesn’t stop there. “However, if you continue to share content illegally using your broadband connection, Sky will request that you take immediate steps to remove or disable any file sharing software that is being used to share copyrighted content illegally,” Sky writes.

So, putting all of this together makes this a little more troubling. ISPs will monitor your connection at the behest of private industry, will notify you that they're doing so, and only promise to serve you as their customer if you agree to remove software with all kinds of legitimate uses... and all of this is still based on the concept that an IP address is useful as an identifier for an infringer. When taken in total context, it's easy to see how this foot-in-the door, benign "education" could transition to ISPs mandating control of the public's software rollouts to get service. And that's not benign at all.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2017 @ 3:30pm

    Well that's gonna be a boon to the VPN industry in the UK.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Feb 2017 @ 3:30pm

    Manipulation

    Company A wants to control how company B distributes their products. File sharing programs do not only distribute illegal copyrighted material. Here are some things I get via torrents:

    Tails
    Other Linux Distro's
    LibreOffice

    All of which are legally distributed vie Torrents by the owners of the software. I am sure there are others, I have heard about some games coming that way, but I haven't run into them.

    Other than being able to say they kowtowed to Big Content, what does Company A get out of it? And, where the hell does Company A get off telling their customers what software they can or cannot have on their computer? Oh, right, lack of competition and over zealous governments.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2017 @ 9:51pm

      Re: Manipulation

      You shouldn't be using that software either. Good citizens use Windows 10. If you continue with this bullshit you may be required to immediately uninstall all of your non-government software.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 13 Feb 2017 @ 3:52pm

    File sharing software... like your browser? Just remove all browsers from your systems and your internet connection will be uninterrupted.

    Well-played, Sky. Well-played. Everything now must be done via official "apps".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2017 @ 4:08pm

    Internal to an ISP the IP address is actually pretty accurate. Most fixed line connection customers retain the same IP for a period of time, and the ISP generally would know who's connection is being used.

    It's also important to note they ate not saying that the user specifically shared something, only that their connection did.

    It makes the subscriber aware of potential illegal use of their connection so they can change the situation, perhaps by getting a VPN.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Feb 2017 @ 5:37pm

    France, New Zealand, the United States...

    Given enough time, and the UK alert system will be removed, after having an effect on piracy akin to a sheet of one-ply toilet paper fluttering in a raging tornado.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 Feb 2017 @ 6:18pm

    Foot in the door

    That's problematic for reasons we've discussed to death here at Techdirt, but given the lack of any threatening language in any of this, it's still all fairly benign.

    Currently.

    The language used might be 'nice' now, but as history demonstrates the ones pushing for this sort of thing tend not to be able to keep up the 'friendly' facade very long before the mask slips and 'polite request' becomes 'demand backed by threats'.

    The first step is getting the ISP's to act as the enforcement arm, which they've done, then after a while they can point to 'piracy rates' and say "Look, we tried being nice and it's not working, clearly we need harsher laws! And wouldn't you know it, we just so happen to have a few suggestions written up."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mr Big Content, 13 Feb 2017 @ 7:13pm

    Your Being To Kind Too Teh Pirates

    Forget all these second chances and demands for so-called "proof". THEIR GUILTY, THATS ALL YOU NEED TOO KNOW. I say throw them up and lock away the key.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The NBA Announces Plan To Start Its Own... >>
<< With So Much Public Interest In Our Judicial...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

17:29 The NBA Announces Plan To Start Its Own eSports NBA League (0)
15:00 First Look At UK Piracy Alert System: Mostly Benign, Except ISPs Are Requesting Filesharing Software Be Removed By Clients (8)
13:20 With So Much Public Interest In Our Judicial System, It's Time To Free Up Access To Court Documents (8)
11:53 PayPal Kills Canadian Paper's Submission To Media Awards Because Article Had Word 'Syrian' In The Title (23)
10:46 A Little Something Called Competition Forces Verizon To Bring Back Unlimited* Data (19)
10:41 Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company Single User Subscription (1)
09:22 Chris Christie Says Asset Forfeiture Transparency Is Bad For Law Enforcement, Vetoes Unanimously-Supported Bill (25)
08:22 Oracle Files Its Opening Brief As It Tries (Again) To Overturn Google's Fair Use Win On Java APIs (11)
06:24 Court Orders Small Ohio Speed Trap Town To Refund $3 Million In Unconstitutional Speeding Tickets (46)
03:23 US Secret Service Prefers Belt Sanders And Third-Party Vendors To Cell Phone Encryption Backdoors (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.