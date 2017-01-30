The Massive Overreaction To Uber's Response To JFK Protests
Okay, let's start this out by admitting that there are plenty of reasons that people really dislike Uber, and I know that some people have a kneejerk hatred for the company. For a variety of reasons, in some people's minds, Uber represents the very worst of Silicon Valley. While I do think that the company has had some issues -- especially around privacy -- many of the complaints around Uber have been greatly exaggerated or distorted. But none have been quite as ridiculously distorted and exaggerated as the online reaction Saturday night to Uber's decision to drop its infamous "surge pricing" at JFK due to protests there. That resulted in a "#DeleteUber" hashtag going viral and being passed around by many, many people -- including many of my friends who I normally agree with on most things.
The whole thing doesn't make any sense to me and seemed quite ridiculously unfair to Uber (and, sure, some will argue that the company deserves whatever shit it gets, but to me it lessens people's credibility when they throw a fit over something where it appears they took things entirely out of context). So here's the background. As you are, by now, no doubt aware, on Saturday night there were protests all around the US, mainly at major airports, concerning people who were arriving from overseas at those airports, and being barred (or worse, sent back on other flights) in response to President Trump's new executive order concerning individuals born in seven particular countries. As part of this, the NY Taxi Workers Association announced a one-hour work stoppage to protest the executive order:
BREAKING: NYTWA drivers call for one hour work stoppage @ JFK airport today 6 PM to 7 PM to protest #muslimban! #nobannowall
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017
We cannot be silent. We go to work to welcome people to a land that once welcomed us. We will not be divided.
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017
NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan.
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017
No cabs in this line at JFK terminal 4. #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/ZX5BycRTie
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017
Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient.
— Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017
But this makes no sense. The more I looked at it, the more I realized that no matter what Uber did, some people would have likely twisted it into being a way to bash Uber. Here were the options:
- Leave surge pricing in place: People would still argue that Uber "broke the strike" and, even worse, they'd argue that the "greedy" company was "profiteering" off of it by charging much higher rates. Dropping surge pricing actually decreases the supply of drivers, decreases the profit for the company and actually doesn't help Uber very much, because it means longer waits and fewer riders and drivers.
- Stop offering service to/from JFK: People would argue that this was Uber actively working to stop people from getting to the protests, especially since there was a period of time when the police were blocking the AirTrain, which is JFK's main connection to the NYC subway system.
- Stay silent: If only that were possible. My twitter feed over the weekend was full of reporters from major publications tweeting out over and over again their demands from basically every tech company to put out a statement or do something. And, indeed, Uber's CEO had sent out an email making it pretty clear that he didn't support the executive order at all, and that they were actively looking to help Uber drivers who were impacted by all of this.
I brought this point up with some on Twitter, and their response was that even if it was well intentioned, it didn't matter, because the impact was to "undermine" the work stoppage. That's also silly. Of all things, my undergrad degree is actually in labor relations, and that included multiple semesters of labor history and studying all sorts of things related to work stoppages and the like. When the point of a work stoppage is to push for better wages, then obviously, scabs or breaking a strike, is reasonably problematic to that strategy. But that's not what the NYC taxicab drivers were doing. They weren't making Donald Trump's life any harder (I'm reasonably assuming, he wasn't waiting for a cab from Terminal 4). What they were doing was a sybmolic protest to make it widely know that they don't approve. And they accomplished that mission. Uber's decision had no impact on it (and, arguably, drew more attention to the protest).
So, sure, if you don't like Uber for this, that, or the other thing, feel free to continue to dislike Uber for those reasons. But if you deleted your Uber app because you thought it somehow "broke the strike," you massively overreacted and got sucked in by a meme that involved taking things out of context and misrepresenting reality.
Admittedly, there was one thing that Uber could have done, and didn't -- which was the strategy that its main competitor Lyft did take: announcing plans to donate $1 million to the ACLU (over the course of four years) directly in response to the executive order. This is actually a really great move by Lyft, and kudos to them. Kalanick later announced a $3 million "legal" fund to help Uber drivers, but that's not quite the same thing. Directly donating to organizations that will fight the executive order is a great thing and Lyft deserves lots of kudos for it -- but it's still a bit silly to argue that every company had to take that step to not be the target of a massive negative campaign.
Reader Comments
Timing?It seems that everyone is really missing that the taxi drivers said their strike was going to be from 6PM to 7PM. At 7:30ish PM Uber sends out it's tweet. The strike was over.
But as Mike said there's just a lot of people that really want to slam Uber. There's also a lot of celebs that want to make it look like they are standing up for people but instead just showing why they should stay out of politics.
Re:
Re:
Surge-pricing is an illegal practice equivalent to price-gouging. No amount of deflection and propaganda will cover the stench coming out of uber.
Well, first off, you're wrong. Price gouging has very specific characteristics and surge pricing doesn't match them. Second, there are strong, and compelling, arguments that price gouging laws are actually dangerous and do much more harm than good.
But, most importantly, if that's your argument, shouldn't you be happy beyond all belief that Uber DROPPED its surge pricing for this situation?
Or are you just a kneejerk "uberevil" kind of person?
Re:
No amount of deflection and propaganda will cover the stench coming out of NY. FTFY.
Re:
Re: Re: You're right
Re: Re: Re: You're right
Re: Re:
Dropping surge pricing
I'm trying to figure out what the relative probabilites are of Uber doing this as a form of protest, a form of relief for people stranded due to the taxi strike, a measure to evade a public relations disaster by profiting off the strike with hightened surges or any other possibilities.
From the wording of the tweet I'm currently thinking they were defensive, probably trying to avoid bad press more than hoping for good press
San Francisco, actually. We're good people down here in the valley...
Timing?
But as Mike said there's just a lot of people that really want to slam Uber. There's also a lot of celebs that want to make it look like they are standing up for people but instead just showing why they should stay out of politics.
So, when things would get ugly and the price would surge, Uber decided NOT to allow it and to make it cheaper to those who wanted to go to the protests and to those who wanted to get the hell out of the boiling areas. It not only helped the cause but it also helped those that just wanted to get home. The former got to go to the protests spending the same of a regular ride and the latter could go home safely without spending tons. It's a win-win scenario.
Seems to me they lost money in the process. Why would they do it if not to help people?
Cheaper leaving, but not going
Per this Slate article the surge pricing was removed for riders leaving JFK but left in place for everyone going there.
