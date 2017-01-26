Daily Deal: The Multi-Faceted Microsoft Office... >>
Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jan 26th 2017 9:34am


anti-slapp, cda 230, charles harder, copyright, defamation, roy schestowitz, section 230, shiva ayyadurai, threats

diaspora



Legal Threats By Charles Harder & Shiva Ayyadurai Targeting More Speech

from the chilling-effects dept

Let's say right upfront: if you are unaware, Shiva Ayyadurai is currently suing Techdirt for our posts concerning Ayyaduria's claims to have invented email. Ayyadurai's lawyer in this matter is Charles Harder, the lawyer who filed multiple lawsuits against Gawker, and is credited by many with forcing that company into bankruptcy and fire sale.

Now Harder, on behalf of Ayyadurai, has sent a demand letter to try to have social media comments posted in response to the lawsuit against us taken down. We are writing about this -- despite the lawsuit against us -- because we believe it is important and we do not intend to have our own speech chilled. This is also why we believe it is so important to have a federal anti-SLAPP law in place, because the chance to chill speech with threats or actual litigation is not a hypothetical problem. It is very, very real.

Harder's letter is to Diaspora, and it demands that certain posts by Roy Schestowitz be removed (which appears to have happened). Schestowitz is the guy behind the Techrights blog, which frequently covers issues related to things like free v. proprietary software and software patents. Harder's letter to Diaspora claims that Schestowitz's posts are defamatory, violate Diaspora's terms of service, and "constitute harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Harder's letter makes the questionable claim that Diaspora itself is liable for Schestowitz's statements. There is tremendous caselaw on Section 230 of the CDA holding that a website cannot be held liable for speech made by users, so it's odd that Harder would argue otherwise, stating that the posts "qualify under the law to establish liability against you."

One of the key reasons Section 230 of the CDA exists is to protect the freedom of expression of users, so that websites aren't pressured via legal threats to take down speech over fear of liability. That's why it grants full immunity. It is surprising that an attorney as established as Harder would overlook this. Elsewhere in the letter, he references Massachusetts law as applying, so it's not as though he's suggesting that some other jurisdiction outside the US applies. So, since Section 230 clearly applies, why would Charles Harder tell Diaspora that it is liable for these statements?

Separately, Harder's letter concludes with the following statement:

This letter and its contents are confidential, protected by copyright law, and not authorized for publication or dissemination.

We have seen similar statements on legal letters in the past and they have generally been considered meaningless, at best. On the question of confidentiality/authorization for publication, that's not how it works. The recipient of such a letter has no obligation to not disseminate it or to ask for authorization without any prior agreement along those lines. You can't magically declare something confidential and ban anyone from sharing it. Furthermore, this is especially true when dealing with legal threat letters. While many lawyers put such language into these letters to try to scare recipients (and avoid a Streisand Effect over the attempt to silence speech), they serve no purpose other than intimidation.

Separately, claims of copyright in takedown or cease & desist letters, while they do show up occasionally, are also generally considered to be overstatements of the law. First off, there are questions raised about whether or not general cease & desist threat letters have enough creativity to get any kind of copyright, but, more importantly, even if there were copyright on such a letter it would be a clear and obvious fair use case to be able to share them and distribute them publicly, as part of an effort to discuss how one has been threatened with questionable legal arguments.

Either way, we believe that this fits a pattern of using legal threats and litigation to silence criticism of public figures. In an era when speaking truth to power is so important, we believe such actions need to be given attention, and need to be called out. We also think they demonstrate why we need much stronger anti-SLAPP laws, at both the state and federal level to protect people's right to speak out about public issues. If you agree, please call your elected representatives and ask them to support strong anti-SLAPP protections, like those found in the SPEAK FREE Act of 2015.

19 Comments | Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2017 @ 9:57am

    Gawker went out of business because of sleazy practices outing thiel against his wishes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2017 @ 11:39am

      Re:

      And doing things a billionaire doesn't like is a very serious crime.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Scote, 26 Jan 2017 @ 11:56am

      Theil wasn't closeted

      The article in Gawker was written by a gay man questioned why Silicon Valley execs were not more supportive. It was not a hit piece on Theil.

      https://techcrunch.com/2016/08/15/peter-thiel-explains-gawker-suit/

      And, Theil never sued over the article. But he did decide to surreptitiously utterly destroy Gawker, spending *millions* of dollars to do so. Hogan lost in court multiple times. It was only Theil's funding that allowed Hogan enough bites at the apple that Gawker was finally outspent and unable to post the 100 million plus that it would have taken to appeal. Theil spent Gawker into the ground.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

        Re: Theil wasn't closeted

        It is nobody's business if thiel is gay, unless he decides.

        Thiel was clear, he hit the bully where it hurts: pocket.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          art guerrilla (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 12:57pm

          Re: Re: Theil wasn't closeted

          so, people (presumably of the male persuasion) who are familiar with peter's peter are not allowed to say they were with Lord Thiel unless our overlord allows it ?
          well, i guess we have outed one of his lordships minions...
          foad, minion...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    metalliqaz (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 9:57am

    Keep fighting, Mike. These guys have no respect for truth or freedom, and someone needs to stand up to them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2017 @ 9:59am

    Bonus: Bogus "copyright" notice at the top of the demand letter. We're getting close to bingo on this one.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TripMN, 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:11am

    A Dr. is a Dr., right?

    Anyone else notice how Mr. Harder refers to his client as Dr. Ayyadurai throughout the whole letter, but after naming the writer as "Dr. Roy Schestowitz" he refers to him in the rest of the letter as Mr. Schestowitz?

    That is some subliminal "my guy is more important than this other guy" wording he has going on there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:16am

    "This letter and its contents are confidential, protected by copyright law, and not authorized for publication or dissemination."
    The same thing we've seen time and time again from lawyers who are obviously trying to use their 'i'm a lawyer' super powers to cover up their legal threats that are lies.

    Someone should send this letter along with a complaint to the appropriate bar. He purposely misstates the law, threatens a lawsuit he could bring and immediately be thrown out of court, and he knows it. He is using his position to forward a clients wishes, ignoring his duty as an officer of the court.

    You can advocate for your client, no matter how delusional people think he is, but lying about the law seems like it should run afoul of all sorts of things.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:21am

    personal and professional reputation...

    Umm your client was on Infowars telling us how only the things he sells could save us, Pretty sure the greatest damage was self inflicted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:24am

    Just get the venue changed...

    .. to Judge Otis Wrights courtroom. Now *that* would be funny to watch...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aethercowboy (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:26am

    Shouldn't the CC line say "via EMAIL"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:36am

    What about "off the record?"

    They should have included that the letter is "off the record."

    I'm sure that would have kept any respectful journalists from publishing or disseminating the letter...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:48am

    Go for the gusto, Charles

    Hoping that Mr. Harder is racking up the hours tilting at windmills, so that when the invoice arrives in Shiva's self-invented inbox, the shear magnitude causes spontaneous combustion...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mike Acker (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 10:55am

    History of e/mail

    http://www.nethistory.info/History%20of%20the%20Internet/email.html

    excerpt

    Ray Tomlinson is credited with inventing email in 1972

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 26 Jan 2017 @ 11:23am

    All you need to do is...

    "Litigate Harder"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2017 @ 11:26am

    Is it possible there are misrepesentations here that would get a lawyer in trouble with the Bar?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David Beaver, 26 Jan 2017 @ 11:50am

    Charles Harder, I believe you are an idiot

    Mr. Harder, it is my opinion and belief that you a raving idiot whose actions are smearing your profession even worse than it typically smears itself. And it is also my belief that Dr. Ayyudari's claim to having created email is a sign that he is delusional and irrational.

    It is not my intention that this post cause you any emotional distress, and should you feel emotional distress, that would be on you.

    This post is confidential and I do not authorize you to read it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 26 Jan 2017 @ 12:46pm

    Chuckie and Shiva are the kind of "men" that when confronted curl up into a ball and get the shit beat out of them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


