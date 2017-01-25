Six Journalists Arrested, Charged While Covering Trump Inauguration Protests
We're in something of an era of firsts here in America. We have our first billionaire President, for instance. Add to that that, on his first day as President Elect, Donald Trump saw fit to take to Twitter to take aim at the First Amendment. Fears for what a Trump presidency means for the rights of the press and for free speech rights have compounded since then, supercharged by Trump himself, who has constructed a narrative in which the press is his foil, either because he truly believes that's the case or out of pure political expediency. Whichever the case, we had another first as on the very day of Trump's inauguration, his first day officially as President of the United States, police managed to arrest and charge six journalists for the crime of covering the protests coinciding with the ceremony.
There had already been reports of two such arrests, but we now learn of four more.
A documentary producer, a photojournalist, a live-streamer and a freelance reporter were each charged with the most serious level of offense under Washington DC’s law against rioting, after being caught up in the police action against demonstrators.
The Guardian learned of their arrests after reporting on Monday that the journalists Evan Engel of Vocativ and Alex Rubinstein of RT America had also been arrested and charged with felonies while covering the same unrest on Friday morning.
Six arrests, six journalists charged, and six arraignments and releases pending future hearings in the coming months. The arrest reports for each are remarkably free of any detail on specific actions these individuals are to have undertaken which would violate the law.
None of the arrest reports for the six journalists makes any specific allegations about what any of them are supposed to have done wrong. Keller’s report, which also covers the arrests of an unknown number of unidentified other people, includes a note that a police vehicle was vandalized. “I had absolutely nothing to do with the vandalism,” said Keller.
Reports on the arrests of five of the six journalists contain identical language alleging that “numerous crimes were occurring in police presence”. They state that windows were broken, fires were lit and vehicles were damaged. “The crowd was observed enticing a riot by organizing, promoting, encouraging and participating in acts of violence in furtherance of the riot,” the police reports said.
One of the privileges of American law is typically that it avoids levying legal responsibility on one individual for the actions of others. There's little sense generally in pointing at a crowd of people, a percentage of which are engaging in unlawful behavior, and tossing a legal net over them all. There's even less sense in this when the net catches members of the press, who the public relies on for reporting on newsworthy events. And there's even less sense still when the reporting is on a political matter.
Now, it's not as though it was only upon President Trump's inauguration that journalists were suddenly being arrested while performing their jobs. It happened on several occasions under Barrack Obama, beacon of transparency and press access though he claimed to be. Instead, this is something of a continuation of an attack on a free and open press, buttressed by a President engaged in open warfare with any press outlets he doesn't find favorable.
The signals have been sent since before his inauguration and since: access and information is going to be cut off. In response, several press outlets have announced investments into their investigative reporting teams. If the arrest of those journalists covering their stories continues to be accepted, that doesn't leave the public with much of a press at all.
Subscribe: RSS
Re:
Read up on a few things Henry Ford published in the 20s. Nobody liked the jews and everybody was gungho about nationalism and state power. U.S.A., Europe, Russia would have been satisfied with the state of the things as long as the Germans were not forcing their "Heil Hitler" on everybody else.
Re: Re:
enticing a riot
C'mon baby. If you riot for me, i'll riot for you. [/sexy wink]
Ferguson was a test run?
So who again are the bad guys?
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
HA HA HA... TWO PARTY SYSTEM!!! ROFL!!!
Re:
Umm, you know that Congress is the DC government right? Every single thing a normal city council or state legislature does is handled by congress.
The best part is, DC doesn't even get a vote. If you live in DC you don't even get to vote in the US presidential elections. There's a reason why Washington DC has license plates saying "Taxation without representation." It's not a joke, it's a sad reality.
Re: Re:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twenty-third_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution
Re:
Umm, no, it isn't. It's Republican. Nice try.
If this becomes a national story,
I saw a picture of the chaos and mayhem, which was a journalist taking pictures of twenty other journalists taking pictures of a trash can that was burning, because some other journalist set it on fire to make a story.
Every propaganda house in the U.S. is running this leave it to beaver protest bullshit as a real thing. Really it is a bunch of art and history majors flapping their gums because they can't find jobs. (go figure) And a few journalism majors selling advertising by trying to get those dumbass's arrested, because it will be more dramatic.
This is reality T.V. Not a protest. What they got locked up for, was not filing the appropriate permits for shooting a film about what a bunch of flaming fucktard propagadists modern journalists are.
I have no problem with that.
Re: If this becomes a national story,
I wonder what area of studies you approve of at protests?
Re: Re: If this becomes a national story,
At one of the protests, a Trump supporter shouted at a protestor something along the lines of "Go home! You're only here because you don't have a job!" To which another passing protestor shouted, "Hey lady! You know it's Saturday, right?"
Re: If this becomes a national story,
I saw a picture of the chaos and mayhem, which was a journalist taking pictures of twenty other journalists taking pictures of a trash can that was burning, because some other journalist set it on fire to make a story.
Yet, I suspect that a link to said picture is anything but forthcoming.
And I'm sure you also saw the lead up where the original journalist set it on fire to begin with.
This is reality T.V. Not a protest. What they got locked up for, was not filing the appropriate permits for shooting a film about what a bunch of flaming fucktard propagadists modern journalists are.
And I'm sure you gleaned this right from the police reports.
There's drugs to quiet those voices in your head, you know.
Is that all they were doing? Do we have any evidence at all that they were engaged, or not engaged, in the acts that they are accused of?
Per the attached link;
"They state that windows were broken, fires were lit and vehicles were damaged."
Were the Journalists in the middle of this stirring it up and egging on the protestors? Were they themselves witnessed breaking windows and lighting fires? Do police reports typically have detailed information on the arrests, or are they just a general outline of the law breaking and they are required to submit more detailed reports at a later date?
I feel like the police are not giving us much data, and as a result were going straight to "bash the Police and Trump mode" before we fully understand what's happened.
I did some additional research. It appears the Journalists were right in the middle of things. If the crowd got out of control, I could see where they could be caught up in the middle of it.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/25/business/media/journalists-arrested-trump-inauguration.html?_r =0
If they were enticing, or participating, then your damn right they needed to be arrested. If not, then the police need to be held accountable. This will be interesting to watch as the evidence is presented.
I know this won't be a popular opinion around here; But this story smacks a bit of "lets pile on Trump". I think I'll reserve my judgement until the facts are presented.
USA! USA! USA!
Re:
Basically you cordon off an area and use a line of riot cops to force the protest into it. Anywhere the protesters go there are cops waiting there's no exit to the cordoned area. Then the second someone in the crowd throws a rock you arrest everyone within several blocks and charge them all with rioting.
Trump want even in charge yet
Re: Trump want even in charge yet
Re: Trump want even in charge yet
Re: Trump want even in charge yet
You liberals are so full of FUD it is amazing you don't sleep under your beds.
Huh? I thought it was you guys sleeping in your closets desperately clinging to your guns that Obama was going to come for?
Wasn't there also supposed to be martial law or something so Obama could stay in power forever?
You won. Get used to it. You're going to have to come on here every day for the next 4 years and whine like a bitch.
So...
yea, totally didn't see this one coming.
Meanwhile the reps and dems still go at each others necks like good little puppets because neither give an actual shit about liberty until its their turn at the gallows.
Good luck TD, this place is already too close to an echo chamber as it is.
Ferguson and Dakota Access during Obama's tenure. A Tucson Citizen photographer and probably plenty more at anti-war protests during Bush's. That took all of one google search. You're better than this, Timothy.
Re:
Re: Re:
...you...seem to be operating on the premise that angry comments from Trump supporters are a thing that anybody actually wants.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Second-to-last paragraph of the article:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
But it's a little diluted by the first paragraph of Trump bashing don't you think? He mentions trump what, 4 times, and his presidency at least twice in just the first paragraph?
Well, it was related to Trump's inauguration.
Perhaps a mention of Hillary's emails would've made you feel better?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
This is the same banal bullshit that's been happening forever: journalists get swept up in a mass arrest during a riot/protest. Nothing new or special.
The US Attorney pushing the charges is an Obama appointee. That's probably the only novel thing about this, I suppose: DC is the only city where a Federal prosecutor will end up trying to lock you up journalists who get swept up like this. Normally it'd be a local schmuck (e.g. Carlos Miller is probably on a first-name basis w/ attorneys in the Miami DA's office by now...)
TL; DR: My real problem is the article conflates "OMG Trump!" with business as usual, giving the implication that this is some *new* troubling sign of the decline of free speech rights.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Do me a favor, honestly, and let me know what you think. Read the whole thing again with the knowledge that the way I was actually TRYING to position the post was that this is a continuation of a practice during the inauguration of someone whose stated aims and public statements suggest that this will become an even DEEPER problem than already exists. In other words, the argument I was making was that past administrations' bad actions have opened the door to someone who might make past abuses look like child's play (this, again, is based on Trump's statements about the press generally).
I'm honestly interested if you think it reads differently the second time around. I typically try to avoid being so explicit in the framing of a post, trusting that I'm getting my message across, but that doesn't mean I'm always, or even usually, successful....
Re: Re: Re: Re:
First you point out he's a Billionaire. Then you go on to say he's taking aim at the First Amendment. Then you state he's basically declaring war on the press. Then you go on to say that on his first day as President, the police arrest 8 journalists covering a protest at his inauguration.
However true any of those things are, and aside from the last sentence, did any of those things have anything to do with what the DC police did? In my honest opinion, the first paragraph read like you were winding up a flaming fastball aimed right for Trumps head.
Disagree if you want, that's just how it read to me.
Re:
I hate the guy as much as anybody else, but linking this to Trump is just stupid.
Sadly, they tried to find a way to link it to Hillary, but thought too many people would notice.
Read for content, not trump...
They were caught up in a SWEEP. THEN produced "documents" showing they were "journalists", as if that was some kind of get out of jail free card.
As another commenter put it, a bunch of art history failures who can't find jobs protesting the unfairness of the world.
