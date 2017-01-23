FBI Decides It's Finally Time To Do A... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jan 23rd 2017 8:39am


Filed Under:
california, car accidents, class action, julio ceja, patents

Companies:
apple



California Man Brings Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple For Not Preventing Drivers From Doing Stupid Stuff

from the white-knight-and-his-windmills dept

There's lots of "me too" litigation flying right now. Multiple plaintiffs have advanced the theory that because terrorists kill people and terrorists use social media platforms to communicate, it somehow follows that social media platforms are at least partially responsible for terrorists killing people.

Bed legislation tends to follow tragedies. So does bad litigation. In the aftermath of a car accident that killed a five-year-old girl, a lawsuit was brought against Apple for supposed negligence -- solely because it has yet to implement a patented lockout mechanism that might have prevented the driver who killed the plaintiff's daughter from using Facetime while driving.

The key is "might have." The key is also a little understood aspect of intellectual property like patents. Just because a patent is acquired does not mean the company obtaining it has the means to put it to use. Nor does it indicate it ever plans to put the patent to use. It's an exclusionary process meant to keep others locked out for a certain period of time more than a leading indicator of any company's immediate plans for the future.

Partly due to a fundamental misunderstanding of patent filings, a "me too" class action lawsuit has lobbed into a California court, piggybacking off the negligence lawsuit filed late last year.

A California man has levied a class action lawsuit against Apple in Los Angeles Superior Court over the company’s decision to not implement technology that would prevent drivers from texting while behind the wheel.

Julio Ceja, who was rear-ended by a driver allegedly distracted while using her iPhone, isn’t seeking monetary damages (save for legal fees). Instead, Ceja hopes Apple will be forced to halt sales of its iPhones in The Golden State until a lock-out mechanism preventing people from using their smartphones while driving is implemented.

The lawsuit [PDF] proposes a potential class of EVERY PERSON IN CALIFORNIA, thanks to the popularity of cell phones and the increase in distracted driving accidents.

Of course, this legal effort attempts to shift the burden of personal responsibility to cell phone manufacturers. Ceja's concerns about distracted driving may be justified, but his desire to see the government force Apple to implement an as-yet-unused patent by blocking phone sales is thoroughly misguided. The lawsuit only targets Apple and only because Apple is in possession of this granted patent. The state's millions of Android (and tens of Windows phone) users would presumably be free to rear end Ceja and others while distracted by their non-iPhones.

Chances are this will be tossed before it advances too far, with the court pointing out that Apple is free to handle its unused patents however it feels and that any solution lies with the state's legislature, rather than the court. Of course, this will result in misguided legislation that targets cell phones specifically while ignoring all sorts of distracted driving that has nothing to do with electronic devices. But this solution makes a hell of a lot more sense than a court-ordered injunction that allows distracted drivers to offload their culpability on an unused patent. And it would the responsibility where it should be: on drivers who pay more attention to their phones than the road.

16 Comments
Reader Comments

 

Just because a patent is acquired does not mean the company obtaining it has the means to put it to use. Nor does it indicate it ever plans to put the patent to use. It's an exclusionary process meant to keep others locked out for a certain period of time more than a leading indicator of any company's immediate plans for the future.

And that's the biggest problem in all this. How does it make any sense to grant a patent to an applicant in the first place if they don't have an actual working model?

—Mason Wheeler

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 6:55am

    Just because a patent is acquired does not mean the company obtaining it has the means to put it to use. Nor does it indicate it ever plans to put the patent to use. It's an exclusionary process meant to keep others locked out for a certain period of time more than a leading indicator of any company's immediate plans for the future.

    And that's the biggest problem in all this. How does it make any sense to grant a patent to an applicant in the first place if they don't have an actual working model?

    • icon
      Vidiot (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 8:17am

      Re:

      Don't be silly, now... we all know that the best use of patents is to lock up clever technologies so others can't possible use them. Nega-patents, you might say.

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:10am

        Re: Re:

        Patent are used as playing cards. The game is to build up huge patent portfolios so that whatever your competitor builds, there's a good chance it'll infringe in some vague way on one of your patents.

        Then when you competitor accuses your product of infringing on a patent, you have a card of your own to play in response.

        If someone were to invent the wheel today, competitors and patent trolls would immediately patent axels, spokes, rims, tires, "using a wheel on a vehicle", "using a wheel to move objects", "using a wheel on a road", etc. etc. etc.

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

      Re:

      That. If you are gonna grant an early patent then at least give the patentee a deadline to present at least a working prototype of the thing and disallow enforcement of said patent during the 'building' time.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

    Have you read the complaint mr Cushing? Or is that too complicated for you? That is why we don't trust msm.

    • icon
      Gwiz (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:05am

      Re:

      Have you read the complaint mr Cushing?

       

      Since the complaint is quoted and linked in the article I would guess the answer to your silly question is yes.

      Is there something incorrect in Tim's summation of the complaint or are you just being an ass?

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 8:51am

    "the company’s decision to not implement technology that would prevent drivers from texting while behind the wheel"

    I've noted this when this story's come up elsewhere before - actually, Apple *have* implemented such technology, it's called Airplane Mode. It's easy to turn on and off, and ensures no texts can be sent or received, they just can't force people to use it.

    So, it seems interesting that what these lawsuits are trying to do (apart from the obvious money grab) is to remove decision making from the hands of the public and put it into the hands of corporations. I don't think they've thought their cunning plan all the way through...

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:53am

      Re:

      According to the earlier story, Apple's patent took it one step further:

      A patent granted in 2012 details an in-car dock for cell phones that won't allow the vehicle to turn on until the device is docked and in hands-free mode. If the phone is removed past the point of ignition, the vehicle's hazard lights turn on (and the removal is recorded to the vehicle's internal memory) until the phone is replaced.

      That of course takes the lawsuit a further from credibility: Before the driver can even ignore the in-car dock, they first have to install it. Not just a holder, but a dock that connects to the car's ignition system, hazard lights and internal memory.

      No such system comes in ANY car. If a third party system existed, it would void the warranty on your car. (Back in the mid-2000s here in Manitoba the government used increased car insurance premiums to pressure people into installing RFID ignition immobilizers. But then if say your power door locks stopped working, the immobilizer was blamed and you couldn't get warranty repair.)

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:01am

    So... Patent vs Nanny State

    There are so many ways to die you cannot legislate for them all... but by all means... lets try!

  • icon
    Machin Shin (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:25am

    So using this same kind of logic. Can I sue Apple next time there is a wreck and it involves an Android?

    After all, Apple has a patent on this technology preventing Android from implementing this life saving feature.

    Really does make you wonder just where all this stops.

  • identicon
    Jason, 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:29am

    The state's millions of Android (and tens of Windows phone) users...

    Thanks for that; it's by far the best thing I've seen online today.

  • identicon
    Ron, 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:41am

    Lockout Only the Driver

    I want to see the part of the process that identifies that it is the driver, and not any of the other occupants of the vehicle, who are texting. Or, shall we assume that no one in the vehicle should text, or whatever, lest the driver be distracted by said activity?

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:51am

    Force the world to change to suit me.
    Force a major corporation to be the adult in the room.

    People will text and drive because 'it'll never happen to me'.
    A majority of the legislation to stop this stupidity isn't that useful, & millions poured into ad campaigns people ignore.

    The problem isn't the phone, the problem is the self centered people who think they are above the law & will never be one of THOSE people. Slapping on digital lockouts will work as well as DRM does.

    Stupid should hurt, and that is the only way people will learn.
    Hit someone while texting, be on the hook for the cost to repair their car & medical bills.
    Welcome to a limited license for 6 months.
    Welcome to paying for classes where they teach you not to text and drive like you are 10.
    Oh you did it a second time, we'll just double up everything.
    A 3rd time? You are an idiot aren't you.
    Suspended license for a year.

    The Feds used to hand out enforcement money to make sure people were buckled up & there were enforcement weekends. At this point in the game I'd be all for the callous answer of first responders arrive on the scene & discover 1 car has buckled people and 1 has unbuckled people... buckled people get first dibs to hell with triage. They refused to take a minimal step to protect themselves, why waste time.

    Do you think if people knew that not being buckled would mean going to the back of the line for help in an accident they might buckle up? Tickets aren't working, points aren't working. Making it very clear your choices will have detrimental outcomes might get the message across, but probably not because far to often the one that survives the accident is the unbuckled drunk who was limp as they drove on top of the minivan full of kids.

  • icon
    Jeremy2020 (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 9:58am

    Just a money grab, the further implications don't matter to the person suing

  • identicon
    TripMN, 23 Jan 2017 @ 10:09am

    Bed legislation tends to follow tragedies

    Unless the tragedy was a bad night of sleep at a hotel, I'm not sure how it follows... ;)

