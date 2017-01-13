FTC Sues D-Link For Pretending To Give A Damn... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jan 13th 2017 11:53am


Filed Under:
cda 230, isis, liability, material support, section 230, social media, terrorism

Companies:
twitter



Yet Another Lawsuit Hopes A Court Will Hold Twitter Responsible For Terrorists' Actions

from the law-firms-basically-setting-up-franchises dept

So, this is how we're handling the War on Terror here on the homefront: lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit against social media platforms because terrorists also like to tweet and post stuff on Facebook.

The same law firm (New York's Berkman Law Office) that brought us last July's lawsuit against Facebook (because terrorist organization Hamas also uses Facebook) is now bringing one against Twitter because ISIS uses Twitter. (h/t Lawfare's Ben Wittes)

Behind the law firm are more families of victims of terrorist attacks -- this time those in Brussels and Paris. Once again, any criticism of this lawsuit (and others of its type) is not an attack on those who have lost loved ones to horrific acts of violence perpetrated by terrorist organizations.

The criticisms here are the same as they have been in any previous case: the lawsuits are useless and potentially dangerous. They attempt to hold social media platforms accountable for the actions of terrorists. At the heart of every sued company's defense is Section 230 of the CDA, which immunizes them against civil lawsuits predicated on the actions and words of the platform's users.

The lawsuits should be doomed to fail, but there's always a chance a judge will construe the plaintiffs' arguments in a way that either circumvents this built-in protection or, worse, issues a precedential ruling carving a hole in these protections.

The arguments here are identical to the other lawsuits: Twitter allegedly hasn't done enough to prevent terrorists from using its platform. Therefore, Twitter (somehow) provides material support to terrorists by not shutting down (one of) their means of communication (fast enough).

The filing [PDF] is long, containing a rather detailed history of the rise of the Islamic State, a full rundown of the attacks in Brussels and Paris, and numerous examples of social media posts by terrorists. It's rather light on legal arguments, but then it has to be, because the lawsuit works better when it tugs at the heartstrings, rather than addressing the legal issues head on.

The lawsuit even takes time to portray Twitter's shutdown of Dataminr's feed to US government surveillance agencies -- as well as its policy of notifying users of government/law enforcement demands for personal information -- as evidence of its negligence, if not outright support, of terrorist groups.

The problem with these lawsuits -- even without the Section 230 hurdle -- is that the only way for Twitter, Facebook, etc. to avoid being accused of "material support" for terrorism is to somehow predetermine what is or isn't terrorist-related before it's posted… or even before accounts are created. To do otherwise is to fail. Any content posted can immediately be reposted by supporters and detractors alike.

And that's another issue that isn't easily sorted out by platforms with hundreds of millions of users. Posts and tweets are just as often passed on by people who don't agree with content, but arguments made in these lawsuits expect social media platforms to determine what intent is… and take action almost immediately. Any post or account that stays "live" for too long becomes a liability, should courts find in favor of these plaintiffs. It's an impossible standard to meet.

These lawsuits ask courts to shoot the medium, rather than the messenger. They make about as much sense as suing cell phone manufacturers because they're not doing enough to prevent terrorists from buying their phones and using them to communicate.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2017 @ 12:12pm

    Why don't they just lobby for a law to stop people talking to each others, as that will stop terrorists getting organized.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Groaker (profile), 13 Jan 2017 @ 12:22pm

      Re:

      Better yet, sue the atmosphere. Without any oxygen containing gas mixture to breathe, there could be no terrorism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 13 Jan 2017 @ 12:52pm

        Re: Re:

        Or the atmosphere, just for carrying sound waves. And the countries the terrorists are from, or live in, or acted in (oops). And any phone company, anyone with a public WAP that may have been used, ISP's, and the terrorists' parents. And anyone who ever may have walked past one without stopping them ahead of time.

        Seriously the stupidest thing about this is that they want to go after public spaces on the net where everyone else can see what they are doing, even if they (or the platform) can't tell it is part of an evil plot up front. And they don't seem to want to litigate against any medium where they can't see the presence of the criminals who did the attack (or whatever). Not that they should, but there is something deeply infantile about the unrecognized "distinction" these people are drawing here*.

        *Some are. I am sure plenty get swept into it via rhetoric and emotional manipulation as well. Still i don't know how anyone can see it as a sensible idea.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        hij (profile), 13 Jan 2017 @ 1:15pm

        How about Toyota

        It would be better for them to go after Toyota. From what I can gather from the evening nooos, those folks are doing some crazy things with their Toyota vehicles. Those things have killed a fairly good number of people and need to be stopped.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Daydream, 13 Jan 2017 @ 2:49pm

      Re:

      Don't be silly, if speech was outlawed, then only the outlaws would continue to speak.

      ...Which is, you know, exactly what the terrorists want, really. Their dogma to be heard without anything to counter it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

    Let's Compare

    Modern terrorism:
    Thousands dead in scattered activity.

    20th Century governments supported in part by censorship, propaganda, and stifling of dissent: 100 Million+, (actually, we'll never really know,) in organized murder with no recourse.

    Inexplicably, I find myself far more concerned about the long-term damage of censorious case law and legislation, coupled with 'for the children' law enforcement zeal than whether or not Johnny Blow-up can tweet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    If this argument worked, the gun manufacturers would have been sued out of existence already. And there's a much more legitimate argument against the gun manufacturers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2017 @ 1:51pm

    Go for it

    Twitter likes removing people with the "wrong opinions" or who do the "wrong things", therefore ISIS and other terrorists must be the "right things".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2017 @ 1:57pm

    If the Dataminr shutdown can be shown to have impacted any of the FBI's operations, then that would be conclusive proof that the shutdown worked against a known terrotist organization rather than aiding any.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


