Verizon Won't Complete Calls For Galaxy Note 7 Owners Who Refuse To Return The Flawed Device
Most of you recall that Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 suffered a bit of a problem with spontaneously combusting. That led to months of horrible press and an FAA ban on taking the device on airplanes. You might also recall that Samsung exponentially amplified its own PR disaster by then issuing a replacement phone that suffered from the exact same problem. Since then, carriers have been passing on a Samsung update that effectively bricks the device, preventing users from recharging the device. Most users have traded in the device for, you know, something that doesn't explode.
But there remain a few thousand Galaxy Note 7 owners that for whatever reason have chosen to ignore Samsung and the formal recall by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. According to Verizon, there are still "thousands" of users on their network who continue to use the device, refusing to install the update that would render the device inoperable:
"In spite of our best efforts, there are still customers using the recalled phones who have not returned or exchanged their Note 7 to the point of purchase," a Verizon spokeswoman tells Fortune. "The recalled Note 7s pose a safety risk to our customers and those around them."Interestingly, Verizon was initially the only wireless provider that refused to pass on the bricking update, insisting they didn't want to leave customers stranded for the holidays (despite the fact said users could have swapped out the device for free at any time). But Verizon has since taken a notably harder stance on the safety issues created by the device. As such, they've announced that they'll now refuse to connect any of the non-911 calls made via the Galaxy Note 7, instead routing every call to Verizon's customer service department:
"So now Verizon is going to go even further, putting the phones in a special category so that all outgoing calls not directed toward the 911 emergency service will only connect to customer service. Because Note 7 users have also already been reimbursed for the cost of the long-since recalled Note 7, Verizon is also saying it might bill the holdouts for the full retail cost of the phone."It's a curious predicament. On the one hand, you can't feel particularly bad for customers who knowingly refuse to trade in a device that could spontaneously explode, hurting themselves or others in the process. On the other hand, these users are supposed to technically "own" this device, which a carrier is now refusing to connect to the network. And while users on device payment plans may technically still owe Verizon money for the device in Verizon's billing systems, users are arguing that Samsung has already reimbursed Verizon for these devices in the wake of the recall.
What!? This is Verizon customer service?
I am trying to call the fire department, can you connect me?
My phone is on fire! Help!!
Well, don't they have the right to be stupid? As far as I know companies still do not have the power to legally require you to return something you bought, even for a recall. Keeping something that might randomly explode might be stupid, but if they chose to do so that is their right.
I also wonder though, how many of these non-returned phones are actually in use? I am sure there are a few people who love the phone and still use it. I also bet there are some that are holding onto the phone strictly as a collectors item.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Well, unless there's IP involved. Knock-off branded clothing and other items for example.
Or even the real thing: A store in Canada accidently sold 15 copies of a Harry Potter book a few days too early. The publisher got a court order demanding their return.
Hell
Re: Hell
The thing about being stupid...
However, when that same phone could explode and burn down their house or explode on an airplane, *or in any way hurt someone else*, then they lose their "right to be stupid".
Re: The thing about being stupid...
Re: Re: The thing about being stupid...
I won't even address what you're comparing it to because that's frankly ridiculous and fallacious thinking.
Re: Re: Re: The thing about being stupid...
There is no law to enforce a product recall. Although there is precedent for determining the owner assumes risks associated with the recall by ignoring the recall. Same goes for phones. And when laws are created to take away something because it might be harmful, it's suddenly very easy to expand those for "other" products or devices. From that perspective, the comparison to cars (or guns) is quite legitimate.
Re: The thing about being stupid...
This particular phone might have a higher risk of exploding but I bet lots of other things are much more likely to kill people than one of these phones.
We all could just go live in padded rooms, I hear they are pretty safe.
Re:
Re:
Yes, but: a) holidays are past, so no one needs a cell phone for another 10 months or so, and b) the prior obnoxiousness was to render the device incapable of charging, which would (after power ran out) make it unable to call anything, including emergency services. The current obnoxiousness still allows you to make emergency calls.
Hold time?
Given the wonderful responsiveness of customer service departments that are not creating extra work for themselves by intercepting calls, how long will you wait on hold to get the lecture about how you need to return the device immediately? If Verizon wants to refuse service to these people, I really hope that the first line is to drop them to an automated message explaining the problem, rather than expecting them to stay on the line to receive the lecture live.
Disabling the functionality on the network side is not a "notably harder stance" than pushing malware. They're essentially saying use it at your own risk, but not on our network, which is a relatively pro-user freedom stance.
Not so simple, in my view
Thus, Verizon is financially damaged in the situation, aside from being a third party with deep pockets who will absolutely be sued by anyone injured by these devices. I see this as a no-brainer on Verizon's part. You don't get to endanger the public by carrying around a small incendiary device just because you think you're entitled to keep a phone you didn't actually pay for.
Mine still hasn't blown up
The most popular and sensational stories were all determined to be faked or misidentified.
Actual verified incidents only caused minor heat transfer damage to property and treat and release skin irritation.
I'm not on Verizon, but if I were, I would probably be changing the IMEI to that of a different device right about now.
