Privacy

by Karl Bode

Tue, Jan 17th 2017 11:55am


privacy, privacy dashboard, windows 10

microsoft



Microsoft Sort Of Addresses Windows 10 Privacy Complaints With New Privacy Dashboard

from the hoover-up-ALL-the-data dept

For the last few years, Microsoft has been under fire because its Windows 10 operating system is unsurprisingly chatty when it comes to communicating with the Redmond mothership. Most of the complaints center around the fact that the OS communicates with Microsoft when core new search services like Cortana have been disabled, or the lack of complete, transparent user control over what the operating system is doing at any given time. Microsoft has since penned numerous blog posts that claim to address consumer concerns on this front -- without actually addressing consumer concerns on this front.

This week, Microsoft penned a new blog post claiming that the company has been listening to annoyed customers and privacy activists, and will finally be making substantive changes to Windows 10 privacy settings to give users more control. Among them will be new operating system-level privacy controls that make consumer options more granular. But Microsoft also says it is building a new privacy dashboard the company says will be doled out to Windows Insiders in an upcoming build, and will look something like this:
Microsoft says the company will simplify the operating system's diagnostic data collection levels, so that it's clearer what telemetry data is being sent back to the company’s servers. As it stands, Windows 10 currently has three snooping levels, but in the Creators Update (expected sometime in the Spring) there will be just two: an option to switch between "basic" and "full" data collection levels, depending how much invasive snooping you like with your morning coffee. Said basic tier is the lowest the settings will go, and includes collection Microsoft claims is necessary for the functioning of the OS. Basic includes:
"Data that is vital to the operation of Windows. We use this data to help keep Windows and apps secure, up-to-date, and running properly when you let Microsoft know the capabilities of your device, what is installed, and whether Windows is operating correctly. This option also includes basic error reporting back to Microsoft."
The problem is that Microsoft has often hidden behind claims that it has to collect a lot of this data or the operating system won't work, and there's still no option to eliminate the collection of telemetry data completely. "Full" data collection, in contrast, will collect everything that the basic setting covers, as well as "inking and typing data." That can include sending Microsoft the document you were working on that caused a system crash, and giving Microsoft support permission to access the OS remotely for troubleshooting.

The entire goal, Microsoft claims in the post, is to make consumer privacy easier to understand:
"When it comes to your privacy, we strive to make choices easy to understand while also providing clear visibility and control over your data. We believe finding the right balance is one of our most important tasks in delivering great personalized experiences that you love and trust."
We'll have to wait until Spring to see if these changes address concerns of the EFF, which last August criticized Microsoft's malware-esque forced upgrade tactics and its refusal to answer consumer privacy inquiries in a straightforward fashion. Microsoft's also trying to appease French regulators, who last summer demanded that Microsoft "stop collecting excessive user data" and cease tracking the web browsing of Windows 10 users without their consent. Of course if having total, granular control over how chatty your OS is over the network is your priority, not using Windows whatsoever probably remains your best option.
Reader Comments

    Mononymous Tim (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

Off

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:39pm

    and will finally be making substantive changes to Windows 10 privacy settings to give users more control.

    Note it is granting the users full and total control.

    Dr. David T. Macknet (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:43pm

Even better

    Even better

    Rather than accept Microsoft's word for it, I've simply added the following to my hosts file, so that any request to their spy sites gets simply discarded:

    # Windows SPY sites
    0.0.0.0 a.ads1.msn.com
    0.0.0.0 a.ads2.msn.com
    0.0.0.0 a-0001.a-msedge.net
    0.0.0.0 ad.doubleclick.n et
    0.0.0.0 adnexus.net
    0.0.0.0 adnxs.com
    0.0.0.0 ads.msn.com
    0.0.0.0 ads1.msads.net
    0.0.0.0 ads1.msn.com
    0 .0.0.0 az361816.vo.msecnd.net
    0.0.0.0 az512334.vo.msecnd.net
    0.0.0.0 choice.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 choic e.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
    0.0.0.0 compatexchange.cloudapp.net
    0.0.0.0 corp.sts.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 co rpext.msitadfs.glbdns2.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 cs1.wpc.v0cdn.net
    0.0.0.0 df.telemetry.microsoft.com
    0.0.0 .0 diagnostics.support.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 fe2.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
    0.0.0.0 feedback.micr osoft-hohm.com
    0.0.0.0 feedback.search.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 feedback.windows.com
    0.0.0.0 i1.services.s ocial.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 i1.services.social.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
    0.0.0.0 oca.telemetry.microsoft .com
    0.0.0.0 oca.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
    0.0.0.0 pre.footprintpredict.com
    0.0.0.0 preview.msn .com
    0.0.0.0 rad.msn.com
    0.0.0.0 redir.metaservices.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 reports.wes.df.telemetry.micr osoft.com
    0.0.0.0 services.wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 settings-sandbox.data.microsoft.com
    0 .0.0.0 sls.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
    0.0.0.0 sqm.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 sqm.telemetr y.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 sqm.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
    0.0.0.0 statsfe1.ws.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 statsfe2.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
    0.0.0.0 statsfe2.ws.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 survey.watson.micr osoft.com
    0.0.0.0 telecommand.telemetry.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 telecommand.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsat c.net
    0.0.0.0 telemetry.appex.bing.net
    0.0.0.0 telemetry.appex.bing.net:443
    0.0.0.0 telemetry.microsoft .com
    0.0.0.0 telemetry.urs.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 vortex.data.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 vortex-sandbox.data. microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 vortex-win.data.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 watson.live.com
    0.0.0.0 watson.microsoft.co m
    0.0.0.0 watson.ppe.telemetry.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 watson.telemetry.microsoft.com
    0.0.0.0 watson.tele metry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
    0.0.0.0 wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com

    I imagine that I should hunt about for an update to that list, as no doubt they're aware of some of us trying to stop them spying, but it's a good start.

      Mononymous Tim (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:51pm

Re: Even better

      Re: Even better

      Some of your IP addresses have an extra space in them, probably rendering those lines ineffective. And I'm pretty sure specifying a port is unnecessary (and not supported).

      I wouldn't put it past M$ to totally ignore the HOSTS file altogether in their sneakiness, or just use raw IP addresses.

      Ben S, 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:56pm

      Re: Even better

      You forget that windows is hard coded to bypass the hosts file for its internal tracking services. Those entries in the hosts file won't do much of anything at all to stop tracking. I had a cousin show me a program he had installed to block the tracking, but I forget what it was called, and never did look into it to see if it actually does the job.

      Note: I don't have Win 10, so I can't really test the software myself.

        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:34pm

        Re: Re: Even better

        I had a cousin show me a program he had installed to block the tracking, but I forget what it was called, and never did look into it to see if it actually does the job.

        It might, but in general a program cannot be relied on to police an OS it runs within. Future Windows updates could easily break it, intentionally or not.

        Realistically you'd need to run Windows in a VM to prevent it from doing this. But "realistically" is the wrong word, because in practice a VM cannot easily decrypt traffic to tell the difference between Windows Update downloads and telemetry uploads, so you'd have to disable networking entirely.

      Roger Strong (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:57pm

Re: Even better

      Re: Even better

      Some hardcoded DNS domain names will resolve to their proper IP addresses regardless of what you put into the HOSTS file:

      www.msdn.com
      msdn.com
      www.msn.com
      msn.com
      go.microsoft.com
      msdn.microsoft.com
      office.microsoft.com
      mic rosoftupdate.microsoft.com
      wustats.microsoft.com
      support.microsoft.com
      www.microsoft.com
      microsoft.com
      up date.microsoft.com
      download.microsoft.com
      microsoftupdate.com
      windowsupdate.com
      windowsupdate.microsoft. com

      That's as of last summer. The list could change with an update.

      Mononymous Tim (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:58pm

Re: Even better

      Re: Even better

      And some of the fully qualified domain names also have spaces, rendering those lines ineffective too.

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:59pm

Re: Even better

      Re: Even better

      As much as I like this idea, I have heard that Windows has a tendency to ignore the HOSTS file. I am not sure if this is true or not, but I would not put it past them.

      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:59pm

Re: Even better

      Re: Even better

      Rather than accept Microsoft's word for it, I've simply added the following to my hosts file, so that any request to their spy sites gets simply discarded:

      You do realize that since Microsoft controls the operating system, it can also make it ignore those entries when it wants to, don't you?

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:45pm

    > The problem is that Microsoft has often hidden behind claims that it has to collect a lot of this data or the operating system won't work

    That's a bunch of bullshit. An earlier version of Myerson's blog post included the fact that enterprise users can turn off all data collection because enterprises have different needs than consumers. It's interesting that they removed that.

    Myerson is right about the differing needs. If I lost my work laptop and my personal laptop, it's my personal machine that I would be freaking out about. It's consumers that should be able to keep their secrets private. I don't care if Microsoft sees my TPS reports but I do care if Microsoft sees my personal medical or financial information.

    I think the real issue is that my TPS report is useless when it comes to targeting ads at me whereas my blood work lab report is just what the pharmaceutical companies need to figure out what ads to show me.

    I'm fortunate enough to have an "unlimited" data connection, but people that are stuck on a metered connection have even more reasons to demand less chat between Windows and Microsoft.

    I'd like to see open source router firmware makers start offering to block Microsoft servers. Windows sure is starting to feel like malware.

    Anonymoose, 17 Jan 2017 @ 12:59pm

    Informed consent...

    ...requires both an understanding, and the option to say 'no' in the absolute.

    Microsoft has long been one of those companies you have to watch out for.

    ECA (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:09pm

    IN THE LAST 10+ years...

    Ever since the net POPPED UP..
    ALL games and programs are RELEASED as ALPHA/BETA WARE..
    NOT FINISHED PRODUCTS...
    NOT NEAR FINISH PRODUCTS
    NEVER FINISHED PRODUCTS..

    Next up Windows v99.. AND STILL NOT FINISHED..

      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:27pm

      Re: IN THE LAST 10+ years...

      Not sure where you are but most games I have obtained over the last few years are finished products. The only exceptions being games that I bought/supported specifically as under development.

      Since your examples start with games one suspects that games are your major focus. Let's keep it to the subject.

      You might need to tune your tinfoil hat.

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:21pm

    Someone doesn't know how to write and OS.

    [quote]The problem is that Microsoft has often hidden behind claims that it has to collect a lot of this data or the operating system won't work[/quote]
    This is seriously wrong.

    I have written device drivers, worked on I/O systems, Real Time OSs, maintained them, administered Unix/Xenix, admined and modified Linux since

      David (profile), 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:31pm

      Re: Someone doesn't know how to write and OS.

      Sorry, this one and the reply to the tin foil upper case was me. I didn't notice I wasn't logged in.

      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:38pm

      Re: Someone doesn't know how to write and OS.

      When Microsoft says the OS won't work without the data collection, they are being a little dishonest.

      As you know, there's a line between operating system and applications. Where the line is changes over time, but with Windows 10, Microsoft is moving that line for business reasons, not technical reasons. So the part of the operating system that won't work are the parts that get personalized. Those also tend to be the parts that those of us asking for better privacy controls don't want to work.

    Lurker Keith, 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:25pm

    Not can't, refuses to

    The problem is that Microsoft has often hidden behind claims that it has to collect a lot of this data or the operating system won't work

    Then they need to design their OS better, so it can work without all that collection. It isn't impossible, they just don't want to respect privacy concerns.

    I found out the hard way (relative's computer) that rejecting the ToS did force the OS to revert back to what it was before Microsoft forced the illegal "upgrade".

