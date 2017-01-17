Microsoft Sort Of Addresses Windows 10 Privacy Complaints With New Privacy Dashboard
For the last few years, Microsoft has been under fire because its Windows 10 operating system is unsurprisingly chatty when it comes to communicating with the Redmond mothership. Most of the complaints center around the fact that the OS communicates with Microsoft when core new search services like Cortana have been disabled, or the lack of complete, transparent user control over what the operating system is doing at any given time. Microsoft has since penned numerous blog posts that claim to address consumer concerns on this front -- without actually addressing consumer concerns on this front.
This week, Microsoft penned a new blog post claiming that the company has been listening to annoyed customers and privacy activists, and will finally be making substantive changes to Windows 10 privacy settings to give users more control. Among them will be new operating system-level privacy controls that make consumer options more granular. But Microsoft also says it is building a new privacy dashboard the company says will be doled out to Windows Insiders in an upcoming build, and will look something like this:
The entire goal, Microsoft claims in the post, is to make consumer privacy easier to understand:
"Data that is vital to the operation of Windows. We use this data to help keep Windows and apps secure, up-to-date, and running properly when you let Microsoft know the capabilities of your device, what is installed, and whether Windows is operating correctly. This option also includes basic error reporting back to Microsoft."The problem is that Microsoft has often hidden behind claims that it has to collect a lot of this data or the operating system won't work, and there's still no option to eliminate the collection of telemetry data completely. "Full" data collection, in contrast, will collect everything that the basic setting covers, as well as "inking and typing data." That can include sending Microsoft the document you were working on that caused a system crash, and giving Microsoft support permission to access the OS remotely for troubleshooting.
"When it comes to your privacy, we strive to make choices easy to understand while also providing clear visibility and control over your data. We believe finding the right balance is one of our most important tasks in delivering great personalized experiences that you love and trust."We'll have to wait until Spring to see if these changes address concerns of the EFF, which last August criticized Microsoft's malware-esque forced upgrade tactics and its refusal to answer consumer privacy inquiries in a straightforward fashion. Microsoft's also trying to appease French regulators, who last summer demanded that Microsoft "stop collecting excessive user data" and cease tracking the web browsing of Windows 10 users without their consent. Of course if having total, granular control over how chatty your OS is over the network is your priority, not using Windows whatsoever probably remains your best option.
Even better
# Windows SPY sites
0.0.0.0 a.ads1.msn.com
0.0.0.0 a.ads2.msn.com
0.0.0.0 a-0001.a-msedge.net
0.0.0.0 ad.doubleclick.n et
0.0.0.0 adnexus.net
0.0.0.0 adnxs.com
0.0.0.0 ads.msn.com
0.0.0.0 ads1.msads.net
0.0.0.0 ads1.msn.com
0 .0.0.0 az361816.vo.msecnd.net
0.0.0.0 az512334.vo.msecnd.net
0.0.0.0 choice.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 choic e.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
0.0.0.0 compatexchange.cloudapp.net
0.0.0.0 corp.sts.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 co rpext.msitadfs.glbdns2.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 cs1.wpc.v0cdn.net
0.0.0.0 df.telemetry.microsoft.com
0.0.0 .0 diagnostics.support.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 fe2.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
0.0.0.0 feedback.micr osoft-hohm.com
0.0.0.0 feedback.search.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 feedback.windows.com
0.0.0.0 i1.services.s ocial.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 i1.services.social.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
0.0.0.0 oca.telemetry.microsoft .com
0.0.0.0 oca.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
0.0.0.0 pre.footprintpredict.com
0.0.0.0 preview.msn .com
0.0.0.0 rad.msn.com
0.0.0.0 redir.metaservices.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 reports.wes.df.telemetry.micr osoft.com
0.0.0.0 services.wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 settings-sandbox.data.microsoft.com
0 .0.0.0 sls.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
0.0.0.0 sqm.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 sqm.telemetr y.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 sqm.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
0.0.0.0 statsfe1.ws.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 statsfe2.update.microsoft.com.akadns.net
0.0.0.0 statsfe2.ws.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 survey.watson.micr osoft.com
0.0.0.0 telecommand.telemetry.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 telecommand.telemetry.microsoft.com.nsat c.net
0.0.0.0 telemetry.appex.bing.net
0.0.0.0 telemetry.appex.bing.net:443
0.0.0.0 telemetry.microsoft .com
0.0.0.0 telemetry.urs.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 vortex.data.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 vortex-sandbox.data. microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 vortex-win.data.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 watson.live.com
0.0.0.0 watson.microsoft.co m
0.0.0.0 watson.ppe.telemetry.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 watson.telemetry.microsoft.com
0.0.0.0 watson.tele metry.microsoft.com.nsatc.net
0.0.0.0 wes.df.telemetry.microsoft.com
I imagine that I should hunt about for an update to that list, as no doubt they're aware of some of us trying to stop them spying, but it's a good start.
Re: Even better
I wouldn't put it past M$ to totally ignore the HOSTS file altogether in their sneakiness, or just use raw IP addresses.
Re: Even better
Note: I don't have Win 10, so I can't really test the software myself.
Re: Re: Even better
It might, but in general a program cannot be relied on to police an OS it runs within. Future Windows updates could easily break it, intentionally or not.
Realistically you'd need to run Windows in a VM to prevent it from doing this. But "realistically" is the wrong word, because in practice a VM cannot easily decrypt traffic to tell the difference between Windows Update downloads and telemetry uploads, so you'd have to disable networking entirely.
Re: Even better
www.msdn.com
msdn.com
www.msn.com
msn.com
go.microsoft.com
msdn.microsoft.com
office.microsoft.com
mic rosoftupdate.microsoft.com
wustats.microsoft.com
support.microsoft.com
www.microsoft.com
microsoft.com
up date.microsoft.com
download.microsoft.com
microsoftupdate.com
windowsupdate.com
windowsupdate.microsoft. com
That's as of last summer. The list could change with an update.
Re: Re: Even better
Re: Even better
Re: Even better
Re: Even better
You do realize that since Microsoft controls the operating system, it can also make it ignore those entries when it wants to, don't you?
That's a bunch of bullshit. An earlier version of Myerson's blog post included the fact that enterprise users can turn off all data collection because enterprises have different needs than consumers. It's interesting that they removed that.
Myerson is right about the differing needs. If I lost my work laptop and my personal laptop, it's my personal machine that I would be freaking out about. It's consumers that should be able to keep their secrets private. I don't care if Microsoft sees my TPS reports but I do care if Microsoft sees my personal medical or financial information.
I think the real issue is that my TPS report is useless when it comes to targeting ads at me whereas my blood work lab report is just what the pharmaceutical companies need to figure out what ads to show me.
I'm fortunate enough to have an "unlimited" data connection, but people that are stuck on a metered connection have even more reasons to demand less chat between Windows and Microsoft.
I'd like to see open source router firmware makers start offering to block Microsoft servers. Windows sure is starting to feel like malware.
Re:
"Starting"?
Re: Re:
Informed consent...
Microsoft has long been one of those companies you have to watch out for.
IN THE LAST 10+ years...
ALL games and programs are RELEASED as ALPHA/BETA WARE..
NOT FINISHED PRODUCTS...
NOT NEAR FINISH PRODUCTS
NEVER FINISHED PRODUCTS..
Next up Windows v99.. AND STILL NOT FINISHED..
Re: IN THE LAST 10+ years...
Since your examples start with games one suspects that games are your major focus. Let's keep it to the subject.
You might need to tune your tinfoil hat.
Someone doesn't know how to write and OS.
This is seriously wrong.
I have written device drivers, worked on I/O systems, Real Time OSs, maintained them, administered Unix/Xenix, admined and modified Linux since
Re: Someone doesn't know how to write and OS.
Re: Someone doesn't know how to write and OS.
As you know, there's a line between operating system and applications. Where the line is changes over time, but with Windows 10, Microsoft is moving that line for business reasons, not technical reasons. So the part of the operating system that won't work are the parts that get personalized. Those also tend to be the parts that those of us asking for better privacy controls don't want to work.
Not can't, refuses to
Then they need to design their OS better, so it can work without all that collection. It isn't impossible, they just don't want to respect privacy concerns.
I found out the hard way (relative's computer) that rejecting the ToS did force the OS to revert back to what it was before Microsoft forced the illegal "upgrade".
