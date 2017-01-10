 
<< Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Cyber Threat...
 tdicon 

Wireless

by Karl Bode

Tue, Jan 10th 2017 10:42am


Filed Under:
data caps, grandfathering, unlimited data

Companies:
verizon



Verizon Cracks Down On Unlimited Data Users, Claims Nobody Wants Unlimited Data Anyway

from the tell-us-what-we-want dept

Back in 2011, AT&T and Verizon eliminated their unlimited data plans, instead shoving users toward metered plans with limited data allotments. While the two companies did "grandfather" their existing unlimited data users at the time, they've been engaged in a quiet war to drive these users off the plans for years, ranging from AT&T's decision to block Facetime from working unless users signed up for metered plans, to throttling these users (and then in some instances lying about it). This is all of course accompanied by a constant barrage of rate hikes (AT&T imposed another $5 bump just last week).

Six years after first getting rid of the plans, Verizon shows no sign of backing off its crackdown of these unwanted users. The company this week confirmed that it was taking new aim at unlimited consumers, the company confirming that it's now telling any user that consumes more than 200 GB per month that they will be booted off the Verizon network:
"Because our network is a shared resource and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017," Verizon spokesperson Kelly Crummey told Ars today."
Of course, the biggest plan Verizon advertises is 30 GB for $130 per month. Users can call and get larger plans, but they'd best expect to take out a second mortgage to pay for them. While Verizon was busy tightening the noose on its dwindling and data hungry unlimited users, it was also busy bumping activation and phone upgrade fees from $20 to $30, citing "increased costs" that have actually declined as the company continues to set earnings records thanks to metered billing and the company's usage caps.

And while it's understandable that Verizon would want to crack down on users on older data plans that give them a better value, the company continues to insist that nobody wants unlimited data. Just last September, Verizon CFO Fran Shammo again proclaimed that nobody needs an unlimited data plan. The company went so far as to hire a consultant willing to pen a blog post in which he claimed the consumer desire for simpler, unlimited data plans was just a "gut feeling" detached from any reality:
"So, while unlimited data may sound attractive, there is no practical effect of data limits on the majority of users. Understanding this should bring rationality to a discussion that is often held on a “gut feeling” level. Keeping adequate speed and performance while allowing all users to share the limited commodity we call wireless data is the fair way to deal with wireless connectivity. And ultimately, that is what is beneficial for wireless consumers."
To be clear, small cells and WiFi offloading have made great inroads in helping carriers handle the video load. T-Mobile and Sprint have certainly found a way to offer users unlimited data, albeit with some net neutrality trampling caveats. Sprint, for example, now throttles all games, music and video for unlimited data users by default, then charges them a premium if they want these services to run at full speed. To try and combat these new plans Verizon briefly tried to market its metered data plans as "limitless" (as in, they don't throttle them like Sprint) but was soundly mocked for the effort.

All told, the industry still can't quite figure out that if you can't actually offer unlimited data, you shouldn't advertise unlimited data. They're still also struggling with the concept that in a truly competitive market, consumers tell you what they want (and hopefully, you provide it). In wireless, executives still apparently think it's the other way around.
3 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2017 @ 10:57am

    Unlimited data is the only reason Verizon still has a loyal paying customer in me. As soon as I lose that, I'm off to another carrier. It's not as if their service is very good in my area anyway (0-2 bars at work and at home, huge deadzone everywhere in-between).

    Now I don't consume 200GB a month (I don't even come close to half of that), but I definitely use more than their highest tier data cap (CAP CAP CAP CAP YES IT'S A FUCKING CAP WORD WEASELS) at a lower price.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    clemahieu (profile), 10 Jan 2017 @ 11:05am

    From what I've seen Verizon has done a ton to allow grandfathered plans, years after no longer offering them.

    Products get phased out everywhere, all the time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Jan 2017 @ 11:07am

    If nobody wants it, then they can offer a dozen plans with it just to market that they have the most plans of any carrier and can be the right fit for you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Cyber Threat...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:42 Verizon Cracks Down On Unlimited Data Users, Claims Nobody Wants Unlimited Data Anyway (2)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Cyber Threat Analysis Bundle (0)
09:39 Destined For Failure: Woman Sues Search Engines Over Revenge Porn Search Results (4)
08:27 ISPs Get Right To Work Pushing For Elimination Of New FCC Broadband Privacy Rules (11)
06:22 Backpage Kills Adult Ads On The Same Day Supreme Court Backed Its Legal Protections, Due To Grandstanding Senators (26)
03:23 Turkey Is Building Domestic Replacements For Gmail and Google (20)

Monday

17:06 Tanzanian Farmers Face 12 Years In Prison For Selling Seeds As They've Done For Generations (81)
14:49 Prosecutors Looking Into $2 Field Drug Tests After Investigation, Figure Defense Attorneys Should Do All The Work (26)
13:15 National Police Union President Says Asset Forfeiture Abuse Is A 'Fake Issue' Generated By The Media (29)
11:59 Bulgarian Public Radio Forbidden To Play 14 Million Pieces Of Music By Copyright Collection Society (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.