Broadband Usage Caps Now Drive MORE Broadband Usage, Study Finds
We’ve noted for years how broadband usage caps are a pointless, unnecessary cash grab by telecom monopolies looking to nickel-and-dime consumers who already pay too much for broadband.
The telecom industry’s original claim that the caps were necessary to “manage network congestion” were never true. Companies like Comcast used that claim for years to sell a gullible press on the need for the confusing, unpopular restrictions, but eventually even telecom giants stopped making the claim, after data and internal company leaks repeatedly showed it to be complete bullshit.
Interestingly, a recent study by OpenVault brought the subject to the forefront again, after it showed that capped customers now pretty routinely use more data than uncapped users:
Home internet customers who pay extra for exceeding certain data thresholds consumed, on average, 562.7 gigabytes of data from January – March vs. 555.5 for subscribers who pay one flat rate for unlimited data.
In short, knowing they’re paying more for access has these users using their connection more, resulting in more network load than if you’d just left these users on unlimited data plans. Oh ironies of ironies.
Again, usage caps were never about “managing network congestion.” There was never any evidence that was true. But if you look at coverage about this new study from two different trade magazines, you’ll notice that the idea that caps meaningfully helped reduce network congestion is still held as established truth, even if its primary function was always just to make more money off of captive customers.
Here, for example, the idea is floated that arbitrary restrictions were somehow a boon for consumers:
Of the two approaches, the more profitable for operators is “absolutely” the UBB billing pricing model, [CEO Mark] Trudeau told Fierce Telecom. And despite misconceptions about UBB, he said it’s actually beneficial for consumers, too.
No, completely pointless, confusing, and arbitrary restrictions designed exclusively to boost revenues are not “beneficial for consumers.” Trade magazines and companies that work closely with telecoms can’t really be honest about this fact, so they’re still spinning the age old yarn.
The real story is that after years of pushing the idea that caps were necessary to manage network congestion, the idea is now coming back to bite telecoms on the ass:
Operators who have incentivized UBB (usage based billing) as a tool to reduce strain on the broadband plant and differentiate from their competitors now have to face the consequences of their successful campaign and figure out how to keep up with snowballing network traffic.
Increasingly, the kind of telecom giants that cap usage are facing increased competition from companies who don’t, whether it’s Google Fiber, Sonic (whose CEO also noted caps are bullshit), fixed 5G connections with no caps, or community broadband networks (cooperatives, city-owned utilities, or municipalities) which also almost always steer clear of the confusing, punitive penalties.
You’ll note that all of those companies somehow had no problem making a living while offering truly unlimited data plans. If users were excessive consumers, ISPs can either deprioritize their traffic or force them to business-class tiers. Usage caps were always a bullshit construct designed to flimsily justify greed, and big telecom companies (and their various allies) still can’t candidly admit it, decades later.
Filed Under: broadband, broadband caps, data caps, high speed internet, network management
Comments on “Broadband Usage Caps Now Drive MORE Broadband Usage, Study Finds”
I would actually say that statistically there is no difference. 7GB difference out of 550 is basically nothing.
Re:
It’s still more.
What about dark fiber?
Google laid fiber thru my yard two years ago. It is still dark.
Dark fiber should be available for any ISPs that want to light it up.
When I was in college we had a limit on how many pages we could print out using the networked printers. It was ridiculously high, but I wanted to make sure I used as much of it as possible. After I had printed out the source code for dikumud, I realized there was no way I’d ever use it all up.
The next year they cut it down to almost nothing. Which didn’t matter anyways because inkjet printers were becoming the norm so people didn’t use the networked printers anymore.
I’ll be a data point in support of this phenomenon, and I have some numbers to back it up. I’ve been tracking my data usage every day for nearly four years.
My averages over that time:
1st-10th of the month: 28GB/day; 11-20th: 30GB/day; 21-30th: 32GB/day. The very last days are the heaviest. As a subset of that last bucket, for the 27th-30th, my household averages over 37GB/day.
As the month goes on, and I have data to spare, I make sure to download everything I might want, just in case I don’t have room in the ‘budget’ the next month. I have multiple terabytes of video games downloaded and installed that I’ve never touched, but they’re available if I want them. Without the hard cap, I’d feel much more comfortable installing them as desired instead of queueing them up ahead of time.
Re:
This sounds right. It’s been a long time since I’ve encountered any kind of restriction on what I use, or any charges for using “too much”. Where I live (Spain), the standard is typically unlimited for fibre (or previously with ADSL), but there’s a “cap” on mobile. The cap just means that speed is reduced by about 75% with the option to get more at full speed, which could be a problem for people who only use mobile, but not a problem for most people.
So, my usage is typically, I use data when I need to. I couldn’t tell you what my typical usage is, because I’ve never needed to check. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s lower than a cap would be in the US, except maybe in a month where there’s a major Game Pass release (or game about to expire) that I’ve downloaded, or maybe in a month where I’ve had an unusually large number of meetings. I can imagine that if I had a hard cap, I’d be more concerned about getting the maximum usage out of it, but I don’t even need to look the way things are where I am.
I wouldn’t mind betting the press were influenced financially to spread this bullshit that everyone else knew was complete load of bollocks! this industry only prints the truth when it’s to it’s advantage, just like our politicians, the rest of the time they print bullshit!
This story, the links, and OpenVault themselves make it really difficult to find the report. Here it is: OpenVault Broadband Insights Report (OVBI) for the first quarter of 2023
(or via the Internet Archive).
As far as I can tell, the idea that “Broadband Usage Caps Now Drive MORE Broadband Usage” is Karl’s editorializing, and not anything supported by the study. The study shows that increased usage is correlated with capped connections, not necessarily caused by them. One might as well say that global warming is caused by the decrease in marine piracy.
The actual conclusion (with bolding added):
Furthermore, the reference to “Home internet customers” seems to have been either invented or inferred by Daniel Frankel of NextTV. I see nothing in the report that would exclude non-home subscribers, notably mobile phone subscriptions—which are routinely metered and otherwise restricted (e.g. anti-“tethering”) to ensure they’re not treated as “real” connections. That might explain the absurdly low median monthly usage of 380 GB, which I’ve been exceeding for 20+ years even on 3-5 Mbit/s connections. (In my case, more speed hasn’t really driven more usage on a personal level. But I guess general speed increases are why I’m dealing with more 1920×1080 or even “4K” rips.)
Are the ads they spam you with included in the cap amount?