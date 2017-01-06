 
by Glyn Moody

Fri, Jan 6th 2017 7:39pm


basic income, basic income guarantee, finland, universal basic income



Finland Will Give 2000 Unemployed People $590 Every Month, No Strings Attached, Even After They Get A Job

from the money-for-nothing dept

Back in 2015, a Techdirt Podcast explored the fascinating idea of a universal basic income guarantee, something that the Swiss considered, but ultimately rejected in a referendum. The idea of giving money to everyone, regardless of what they do, or how much they earn, is intriguing and attractive for many. But what effect would it have on how people live and work? That's what Finland hopes to find out from an experiment it is conducting in this field, as a story in the Guardian reports:

Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens an unconditional monthly sum, in a social experiment that will be watched around the world amid gathering interest in the idea of a universal basic income.

Under the two-year, nationwide pilot scheme, which began on 1 January, 2,000 unemployed Finns aged 25 to 58 will receive a guaranteed sum of €560 (£475).
As that indicates, this isn't a universal basic wage, since it's aimed at just a few of those receiving unemployment benefit, and the money will replace existing financial support. On the other hand, it isn't just some kind of creative accounting, because they will continue to receive the monthly sum even if they find work. There are already plans to roll it out more widely.

As the Guardian notes, other parts of the world, including Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Scotland, are also looking to try out the idea. At a time when there are fears that automation may well reduce the total number of workers needed in industry, it's great to see these experiments exploring an approach that could help to alleviate social problems arising from this shift.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:55pm

    One of the experiments in basic income was in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada in the 1970s. I only heard about it a year ago, even though I was living in Dauphin at the time. (I was just a kid.)

    I asked my mom about it. Apparently our next-door neighbor was in the program. She was raising her children alone after her husband died in a roll-over car accident.

    • icon
      twistdhood (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:09pm

      Re:

      I just want to say...your comment takes me directly to XKCD/979 ... WHAT DID YOU SEE???? What happened? What did your mom say? What happened to the children and the woman?

