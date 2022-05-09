Copyright Industry Demands Finland’s Version Of Upload Filters Should Be More Unbalanced
from the because-what-else-would-they-do? dept
Like other EU Member States, Finland is grappling with the problem of how to implement the EU Copyright Directive’s Article 17 (upload filters) in national legislation. A fascinating post by Samuli Melart in the Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice reveals yet another attempt by the copyright industry to make a bad law even worse. As Melart explains, the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture has come up with not one, but two attempts at transposition, with diametrically opposing approaches. The first version:
sought to transpose Article 17 by entirely rewriting its provisions. This was meant to rectify conceptual ambiguities and to mitigate fundamental right risks to the users of these [online content sharing service providers].
This version was an honest effort to deal with the contradictions at the heart of the Article 17 – which demands that online platforms should block infringing material but not legal material, and without specifying how that might be done at scale. This attempt to produce a balanced law seems to have been met with howls of anger from the copyright industry, which apparently got to work lobbying the Finnish government:
the responsible minister led two round table meetings with stakeholders concerning the feedback on the first draft. Apparently, participants mostly comprised of representatives of the rightholder side.
This led to the second version of Article 17, which:
retracted from rewriting Article 17 and instead switched to transposing it closer to its original wording following Danish and Swedish models. The freedom of expression emphasis and user right considerations of the first draft were largely removed and replaced with hollow reiterations of the Directive recitals.
According to Melart’s article, the first version was strongly influenced by the view of Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, who suggested that “sharing service providers must only detect and block content that is ‘identical’ or ‘equivalent’ to the protected subject matter identified by the rightholders”. The second version rejected this approach.
The copyright industry is not content with helping to push through the worst copyright law in recent memory, but even at this late stage is trying to make it more unbalanced. Also notable is the almost complete absence of any input from members of the public during this process, or any serious attempt to protect their fundamental rights – a selfishness that is so typical of the copyright world.
The hope now must be that in the light of this week’s CJEU ruling on upload filters, the Finnish legislative process will come up with a text that is much closer to the first version produced by the Ministry than to the second, if the country wants to comply with the top EU court’s judgment.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Originally posted to the Walled Culture blog.
Filed Under: article 17, copyright, copyright directive, finland, free expression, free speech, upload filters
Comments on “Copyright Industry Demands Finland’s Version Of Upload Filters Should Be More Unbalanced”
and no one is admitting,obviously, to the fact that everything is being done, being forced on to other companies, industries, even on to other countries, all to not just protect the entertainment industries but to ensure they make a killing over the internet, replacing what they are NOT getting from the highstreet stores and the cinema! factor in the removal of the ordinary person to do what they like, what they want on the Internet and you can see just how desperate it is to keep us under control, under the cosh, to keep us as slaves!
Re:
Its very unlikely they will remove what a ordinary person can do what they like on the Internet, Its unlikely they will make a killing over the internet let alone control it.
Well, they’re right. If they mean unbalanced in favour of the consumer, that is. 😉
Collateral damage is a feature, not a bug
According to Melart’s article, the first version was strongly influenced by the view of Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, who suggested that “sharing service providers must only detect and block content that is ‘identical’ or ‘equivalent’ to the protected subject matter identified by the rightholders”. The second version rejected this approach.
Well they certainly showed their hand with that one and made clear that they aren’t just fine with some innocent people and posts being impacted but are going out of their way to ensure it.
Re:
This is the idiotic “we must have a database of all works on the planet to do any checking” -approach. Proper copyright checking is more flexible, for example blocking content items that are larger than 4 kilobytes is good copyright check.
Re: Re:
So nobody can post a photograph a song, or anything more than a long comment of a couple of pages of blog post. You will of course take down your software as it is larger that you want to be allowed.
Re: Re: Re:
Twitter is worth 44Billion bucks even though it properly implements this kind of 280 character limit. So you cannot claim that it somehow kills your business.
Re: Re: Re:2
Even limiting your length limit to text, it kills the business of every self publishing author on the Internet, and any blog posts much longer than this one, which is about 3k characters.
Are you so insanely jealous of everybody who manages to make money on the Internet that you would destroy it?
Re: Re: Re:2
You missed the “Why should anything over 4k be disallowed” part. Maybe because you conceived and posted this most idiotic of ideas.
Re: Re: Re:3
You’ve always been complaining that checking all submitted content against copyright infringement is too burdensome and automatic filters are not working correctly. This 4k limit saves tons of work in this area because it ensures that you don’t need to manually check content items against copyrights. For example, comparing hollywood movie against 4k sized text element is simply not needed, because we already know that the comparision will always fail. 4k data amount is simply too small for a whole hollywood movie and this removes whole class of pirated content from the service.
Re: Re: Re:4
And now you’re backtracking on the very idea you presented to us and wholeheartedly endorsed in the past—the same idea that would’ve prevented you from ripping off Scott Cawthon like you did?
Dude, I expect at least a little consistency from a dipshit troll like you.
Re: Re: Re:2
Alas, if only all businesses with user-generated-content were twitter.
Re: Re:
That would’ve stopped you from ripping off Scott Cawthon, bro. Which you totally did. Just remindin’ you of that fact, which you can’t refute.
Re: Re: Re:
I don’t have resources to create a database that contains all works on the planet. Also it would be very stupid database since copyright law forbids publishing any content from the database. So the huge effort goes to waste.
Re: Re: Re:2
And yet, that’s literally the kind of database you’ve not only said other people should implement in their programs, but also said you could implement in your program to prevent everyone from using your program to commit any copyright infringement of any kind anywhere in the world in perpetuity.
Maybe if you could do it, you wouldn’t have ripped off Scott Cawthon like you admitted to doing, bro.
Re: Re: Re:3
How exactly do you post a hollywood movie to text element with less than 4k in size? It simply isn’t possible while preserving the content quality.
Re: Re: Re:4
Irrelevant. You’ve said people must develop a copyright database to prevent all infringement everywhere in the world in perpetuity—and that doing so was the only way to prevent any program that allows for user input to prevent that program from being used in the same way you used Meshpage to rip off Scott Cawthon (which you totally fuckin’ did, by the way).
You’re the one who suggested that idea in the past. What made you change your mind about that idea now? (Well, other than your desire to be a shit-ass troll who also happens to infringe upon the copyrights on the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise in his spare time.)
Re: Re: Re:5
It’s not irrelevant. You claimed that the practice cannot prevent copyright infringement, so now you need to explain how the hollywood movie can be placed to a 4k text element. Either you get the movie fit to the text element, or you need to admit that the copyright prevention technique actually works.
Re: Re: Re:6
No, I claimed that the kind of database you suggested be built to prevent infringement would be too burdensome for all but the wealthiest corporations to build, given the size and speed requirements for that database to work correctly and quickly. You’re the one who kept claiming that wasn’t an issue, even as I told you that your program—which you said would and could stop even the slightest amount of infringement in any and every context—let you rip off Scott Cawthon without you realizing it (which you totally did).
What made you back off from the exact same idea you claimed would protect every copyrighted work everywhere in the world in perpetuity?
This sort of effort is why I say copyright should die, and the traditional publishers, labels and studios go the way of ice sellers, after the refrigerator became a domestic appliance.
Bare facts.
How much is really lost to ‘Piracy’?
They are fighting over Pennies.
It would be Pennies if the Audio/video industry Didnt control the Whole of the system. From lighting to the Theaters, and on to TV/CABLE distribution.
But its still Pennies. Most laws regulate the SALE of the pirated goods, Only.
The Biggest thing in all of this, is being PART of the system and Not competing with each other. They Dont compete. They Fight the consumer and Who gets paid, outside the system.
And all of this started in the USA. and is spreading.
copyright holders don,t like fair use ,see youtube 3 hour videos, get dmca takedowns over 3 seconds of music, classic music in the public domain gets dmca takedown notices from sony and other music companys.This eu asks the impossible block all infringing content, music,audio,video while leaving up all legal user uploads, theres no easy solution to this .stakeholders do not seem to include artists, singers, small creators, or public representatives
this law is a direct attack on free speech and fair use in the eu
Re:
In reality publishers do not like fair use, except when they are doing it. I think this is because allowing for fair use makes finding actual infringement is much more difficult and expensive exercise, and it eliminates the automation of filters as an infringement blocker.