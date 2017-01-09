Tanzanian Farmers Face 12 Years In Prison For... >>
<< National Police Union President Says Asset...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jan 9th 2017 2:49pm


Filed Under:
$2 field tests, doj, drug tests, evidence, las vegas pd, nevada



Prosecutors Looking Into $2 Field Drug Tests After Investigation, Figure Defense Attorneys Should Do All The Work

from the THIS-NEEDS-TO-BE-FIXED...-by-other-people dept

The fallout from cheap field drug tests continues. The lab that does actual testing of seized substances for the Las Vegas PD had previously expressed its doubts about the field tests' reliability, but nothing changed. Officers continued to use the tests and defendants continued to enter into plea bargains based on questionable evidence.

The Las Vegas PD knew the tests were highly fallible. After all, the department had signed off on a report saying as much and handed it into the DOJ in exchange for federal grant money. But cops still used them and prosecutors still relied on them when pursuing convictions.

Nothing changed until ProPublica stepped in with its own investigation into the faulty drug tests. In response to this reporting, prosecutors are finally taking a closer look at the tests officers deploy hundreds of times a year.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office in Nevada established a conviction review unit in October. In what appears to be one of its first efforts, the unit has been seeking information about problematic convictions resulting from one of the office’s routine practices: accepting guilty pleas in drug cases that rely largely on the results of field tests done by police that can be unreliable.

Unfortunately, this initial move is being handled poorly. Rather than have its prosecutors reexamine any cases relying on field-tested evidence, the DA's office is dumping the workload on already-burdened public defenders.

Daniel Silverstein, head of the newly formed unit, in November asked a statewide organization of defense lawyers for any information they had on cases that might have involved inaccurate field tests, and thus resulted in potentially wrongful convictions.

This isn't the defense attorneys' problem. While they're definitely interested in a solution, the wrongful convictions were pursued by the DA's office and its attorneys should be the ones looking for convictions that might need to be overturned. The DA's office has more resources and it is the entity that chose to continue pursuing cases against citizens based on nothing more than unreliable $2 test kits.

Howard Brooks, the Clark County Public Defender’s appellate director, called the district attorney request to defense attorneys “an absurd challenge.” Brooks argued it is the duty of prosecutors to verify the integrity of their convictions — both those that have already been won and those being brokered today in Clark County courts.

Then there's the fact that this examination process won't end up reversing many convictions. As ProPublica points out, seized evidence is routinely destroyed after convictions are obtained. And while lab tests are run on seized substances, that only happens if everyone coordinates to run the samples through as soon as possible. This is something that almost never happens.

Prosecutors routinely delay crime lab analysis to check results of field tests until the eve of trial, court records show. When defendants plead guilty at preliminary hearings, the alleged drugs rarely even reach the lab. In Clark County last year, according to court data, just eight of 4,633 drug convictions went to trial.

Add to that the fact that the PD itself has never tracked the failure rate of its field drug tests, despite having access to this data. It may have signed off on a damning report, but its discoveries about the tests' fallibility changed nothing about its day-to-day business. The drug tests remained in use by the police department and were treated as unquestionable evidence by the DA's office when pushing for plea deals.

About the only immediate positive result of this investigation is the higher bar prosecutors will have to clear before admitting field drug test results as evidence. The state's public defenders are planning to challenge every field drug test submission during evidentiary hearings. Of course, this assumes the judicial process will even make it this far.

For many of the accused, accepting plea deals nets them shorter sentences and a slightly less-awful future than going to trial might. Defendants often accept deals just to avoid actual jail time. On the prosecution scorecard, it still counts as a win. As a bonus, additional evidence possibly pointing to the field tests' abysmal accuracy rate vanishes, allowing cops, prosecutors, and sympathetic judges to continue lying to themselves about the tests' accuracy.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Hans, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:14pm

    The burden should be on the courts!

    The real issue here is Judges accepting new technologies an methods as "evidence" without proof of its efficacy. The courts should fix this, or all the relevant cases should be tossed, with prejudice even.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:18pm

      Re: The burden should be on the courts!

      Another thought would be to obtain identical kits and field test every item possible for local prosecutors that are depending on these pieces of crap for convictions. Maybe if they have to defend themselves from the same BS charges, they will stop using them as part of a tilted justice process.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:15pm

    I smell a class action lawsuit

    This sounds like exactly the kind of thing that could actually benefit from a class action lawsuit. It would drive flawed products like this out of existence and decrease the likelihood of similar ones from popping up in the future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:39pm

    Rule 11 -- the part about the prosecutors standing behind filings!

    Rule 11 has been clearly violated in all of these cases.

    Justice requires that all convictions relying only on these test kits be overturned. ESPECIALLY now that Marijuana is at least partly legal in Nevada!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 5:15pm

    Perhaps they should use these tests to check out everyone in the prosecutors office.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 5:21pm

    Plead Guilty when innocent?

    Now I understand the whole risk a jury trial might be or maybe the expense of hiring a defense lawyer.

    But there is no way in hell I'd plead guilty if I was innocent and the only evidence is a field drug test. I'd insist that a real lab test be performed.

    Also, what kind of defense lawyer lets their client plead guilty based on a $2 test? An incompetent one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 5:41pm

    If pulled over and a test is requested, can a person demand an ambulance or ER visit in order to have a proper test performed?

    Serious question

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Tanzanian Farmers Face 12 Years In Prison For... >>
<< National Police Union President Says Asset...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

17:06 Tanzanian Farmers Face 12 Years In Prison For Selling Seeds As They've Done For Generations (1)
14:49 Prosecutors Looking Into $2 Field Drug Tests After Investigation, Figure Defense Attorneys Should Do All The Work (7)
13:15 National Police Union President Says Asset Forfeiture Abuse Is A 'Fake Issue' Generated By The Media (20)
11:59 Bulgarian Public Radio Forbidden To Play 14 Million Pieces Of Music By Copyright Collection Society (12)
10:50 Net Neutrality Hating, SOPA-Loving Marsha Blackburn Pegged To Chair Key Technology & Telecom Subcommittee (21)
10:45 Daily Deal: Boombotix Boombot Bass Station (0)
09:44 What The US Intelligence 'Russia Hacked Our Election' Report Could Have Said... But Didn't (102)
08:48 FBI Releases A Stack Of Redactions In Response To FOIA Request For Info On Its Purchased iPhone Hack (9)
06:43 The FBI Is Apparently Paying Geek Squad Members To Dig Around In Computers For Evidence Of Criminal Activity (194)
03:39 Congressman Appoints Himself Censor, Removes Painting Critical Of Cops From Congressional Halls (57)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.