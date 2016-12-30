Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
 
<< Prenda's Paul Hansmeier Now Under FBI...
 tdicon 

Broadband

by Karl Bode

Fri, Dec 30th 2016 1:14pm


Filed Under:
net neutrality, netherlands, zero rating

Companies:
t-mobile



Dutch Regulators Demand T-Mobile Stop Zero Rating, Remind Users That Free Data Isn't Really Free

from the no-free-rides dept

We've talked a lot about how the FCC's refusal to outright ban "zero rating" here in the States opened the door to all manner of net neutrality violations and anti-competitive behavior. Thanks to this omission, we've now got gatekeepers like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast all exempting their streaming content from usage caps, while penalizing competing services. Consumers also now face T-Mobile and Sprint plans that throttle video, music and games by default -- unless users pony up an additional monthly fee. Some folks, like VC Fred Wilson, saw this coming a long way off.

And while the FCC only this month acknowledged this kind of behavior is anti-competitive and problematic, the "enforcement" (which is a pretty generous term for the weak-kneed letters the agency is sending out) comes too late as the FCC appears poised to be scheduled for a defunding and defanging under the incoming Trump administration.

In numerous countries (The Netherlands, Japan, Chile, Norway and India) regulators realized the threat of zero rating early on, and banned the practice to prevent this kind of distortion of the open market. In the Netherlands, T-Mobile this week was told it must stop zero rating its services immediately, or face fines of up to $52,000 per day. In its announcement, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) makes it clear that when it comes to zero rating, the idea that consumers are getting something for free simply isn't true when it comes to zero rating:
"While the ACM noted European telecom regulators do allow some services to be allowed for free or at “favorable rates” under strict conditions, it said Dutch law does not allow price discrimination of any kind. "Dutch law is clear about zero-rating: it is not allowed,” ACM board member Henk Don said in a statement. "That is why ACM is taking action … There is no such thing as free data: it causes other services to become more expensive."
Here in the States, you'll see plenty of people who still don't understand why zero rating is a problem, despite what should be obvious anti-competitive implications of letting AT&T, Comcast and Verizon give their own services an unfair market advantage. This failure to understand that usage caps are arbitrary, often unnecessary, and can be abused resulted in a lack of political pressure on the FCC to fully ensure net neutrality was protected. Instead, we get people laboring under the illusion that they're getting something for free, resulting in net neutrality being undermined -- ironically to thunderous public applause.

But again, with everything pointing to the FCC's net neutrality rules being dismantled entirely over the next six months (likely in the form of a new law that pretends to protect net neutrality while actually dismantling it), net neutrality advocates will find zero rating to be the least of their worries in the new year.
Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Prenda's Paul Hansmeier Now Under FBI...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:14 Dutch Regulators Demand T-Mobile Stop Zero Rating, Remind Users That Free Data Isn't Really Free (0)
11:15 Prenda's Paul Hansmeier Now Under FBI Investigation For His ADA Lawsuits (4)
11:10 Daily Deal: Building Multiplayer Games with Unity Bundle (0)
09:13 EU's Departing Internet Commissioner Leaves Behind Copyright Plan That Will Outlaw Basic Internet Functions (5)
07:16 Victims Of Car Crash Sue Apple For Not Preventing Distracted Driver From Hitting Their Vehicle (28)
04:13 White House Kicks Russian Diplomats Out Of The Country, Releases Preliminary Report On Russian Hacking With More To Come (63)

Thursday

18:12 YouTuber Jailed In Singapore For Criticizing The Government Seeks Asylum In The US (27)
15:06 Oversight Board Spares NYPD's Feelings By Softening Language In Taser Complaint Report (9)
13:09 UK Councils Used Massive Surveillance Powers To Spy On... Excessively Barking Dogs & Illegal Pigeon Feeding (17)
11:02 Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big Fan Of Civil Asset Forfeiture (24)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.