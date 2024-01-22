Data From 4.6 Million Stops Show California Law Enforcement Routinely Engages In Biased Policing
Lots of tech is being thrown at cops with the intent of helping them work smarter. While this might sound like the early waves of a sea change, the end result — at least so far — is just more of the same stuff we’ve seen for decades.
Crime rates may be at historic lows and multiple law enforcement agencies under consent decrees enforced by the DOJ, but nothing much has changed over the years. Adding tech to the mix has only made biased policing more efficient by using garbage data generated by decades of biased police work to determine where cops patrol and who they stop.
Cops aren’t data scientists. Nor are they expected to engage in macro-level policing. But the facts speak for themselves. A study performed by the California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (RIPA) Board examined a ton of data. And it arrived at completely expected conclusions. (h/t ABC7 News, which actually posted a link to the original report!)
A year’s worth of stops (traffic and pedestrian) were examined by RIPA. The report [PDF] opens with a brief paragraph summarizing just how many stops that was.
Five hundred thirty-five agencies conducted a total of 4,575,725 stops from January 1, 2022 to
December 31, 2022.
The findings of the Board were, sadly, unsurprising.
Black individuals were stopped 131.5 percent more frequently than expected, given their relative proportion of the California population, using a comparison of stop data and residential population data.
Not that other races fared much better. The state’s Hispanic population sits at 32.4%. But Hispanic persons made up nearly 43% of all stops.
So, what are Californians spending billions of law enforcement tax dollars on? Mainly just traffic enforcement. 82% of stops were for alleged traffic violations. Only 9% of stops were the result of calls for service.
Traffic stops are almost never about moving violations. Most traffic stops are exploratory. It’s way easier to engage in a pretextual stop of a driver than a pedestrian. There are a million traffic laws. Very few pertain to pedestrians. Pretextual stops can often lead to warrantless searches of people and cars. Perform enough stops and engage in enough warrantless searches and you’re bound to strike criminal activity gold eventually.
The RIPA report notes that changing policies can actually alter police tactics. The Los Angeles Police Department is no longer able to perform most pretextual stops. The LAPD is limited to stopping drivers for violations that “significantly interfere with public safety” or if they have verifiable information that the person they stopped has committed a serious crime. These restrictions — which have only been in place since March 2022 — resulted in 60% decrease in traffic stops for “equipment violations.”
Not only that, but it appears to have increased the quality of traffic stops by LAPD officers.
LAPD discovered contraband during a higher percentage of RIPA reported stops with searches after the pretext policy was in place (37.9% discovery rate) compared to the same time period in 2021, before the pretext policy was in place (36.0% discovery rate).
Now, this variance may prove to be an anomaly. But for the moment, it appears that limiting pretextual stops may result in more stops that actually result in evidence of criminal activity. But no matter how you look at it, nearly two-thirds of pretextual stops end without the discovery of contraband, which suggests nearly 100% of pretextual stops are fishing expeditions.
And they’re all fishing expeditions, really. That’s what the data says.
Overall, officers searched 13.8 percent of individuals they stopped. Officers discovered contraband or evidence from 27.3 percent of individuals they searched.
That means less than 4% of stops resulted in the discovery of contraband or other evidence of criminal activity. As terrible as that “success” rate is, it’s even worse when put in the context of race.
Black individuals had a higher probability of being searched (+0.6 percentage points) despite being less likely to be found in possession of contraband or evidence (-2.0 percentage points).
Not great. And that’s with incomplete data. This data is supposed to go to RIPA and this collection is enforced by the California Department of Justice. Unfortunately, what’s observed in this report might get even worse when the rest of data is finally handed over to the DOJ and RIPA. Nearly 100 California law enforcement agencies provided the Board with suspect data — something that probably won’t get ironed out until next year’s report.
The California DOJ reported to the Board regarding observed data anomalies in the data reported by 92 law enforcement agencies. These anomalies were identified where the agency reported months with large fluctuations in reported stops and where the agency reported some months with no stops at all.
There’s a lot more to this report. At 220 pages, it’s a comprehensive take on California law enforcement. While there are a few highlights, most of what’s detailed here is the sort of policing that should have gone out of style years ago. Instead of steady improvement, we’re just seeing the same thing over and over again. Throwing money and tech at cops hasn’t changed their innate impulses. And until that can be rectified, we’re just going to see the same biased policing for years to come.
None of this has anything to do with the fact that the black crime rate is disproportionately high compared to their percentage the overall population.
92% of stops were for traffic violations. Are black people over 100% more likely to violate traffic laws? Or could it be the old LE favorite “driving while black”?
Is not what anyone capable of at least grade-school math would claim, which explains why its popularity among racists.
Log back in, davec.
Re:
In the UK, the autistic ‘crime’ rate is disproportionately high compared to their percentage the overall population, and for the same reason. Your point?
“the fact that the black crime rate is disproportionately high”
The fact that this is bullshit does not seem to enter into your analysis.
Your statement is NOT supported by the evidence,
So I will assume you are a racist trying to justify your racism.
This is why I refuse to call people veterans when they've only been cops
The difference is that military members are under discipline. Police may adopt the ranks, uniforms, and ceremonies of military conduct, but they do not accept being held accountable for any misconduct.
For some fun, try suggesting that police departments should institute a clone of military-style Article 15 system. But those come with real teeth attached, so don’t expect a good reaction.
Let’s talk about. Are blacks so much more likely to be pulled over because they just in general break more laws, drive unsafe, don’t pay car registration, have illegal tint, things hanging from rear view mirrors, have warrants, suspended drivers licenses, probation, etc? It’s NOT RACIST to call out the truth and facts that the black population and culture don’t follow laws and rules. White people, asians are generally more law abiding and are more educated. Get as mad as you want, besides making excuses why that is the case, it is factual. Less blacks graduate high schools, colleges, etc. The reason so many blacks are arrested and pulled over and in prison is because they COMMIT MORE CRIME. You don’t go to jail for no reason. I am not oblivious that blacks and whites and others are falsely charged sometimes and rights are violated. That is a police issue that needs to be addressed, but not all cops start off bad and racist or that way. They LEARN that behavior because they see it firsthand day in and day out. Just like you learned how to do your job in constructions, sales, or whatever. You LEARN shortcuts or how to do it better or be more effective. I wouldn’t think being a cop is much different. I expect a police officer to know better than I do who is more likely to violate the laws, have guns and drugs and who doesn’t. Why don’t we figure out WHY this is the case and WHY black people commit more crimes? If you think I am being racist because I am having an open conversation about facts and a subject that might be uncomfortable for YOU to talk about or discuss, you are part of the problem. Cops hang their hats and make their careers on arrests and convictions. Stopping the wrong people and the innocent people wouldn’t be a good career move. Instead, society is so focused on how to get a guilty person out of paying for their crimes on a technicality or because you are fearful they will go riot and light your neighborhoods (usually their own as well) on fire and hide behind that and call it a “movement”. There is no easy solution or answers to any of it and everyone will have a different opinion. Also, I fuc@ing hate cops and yes I am white and I myself have unfortunately served over a decade in federal prison and time in CA state prison. So all of this is coming from a place of experiences I have lived and seen. I obviously have shown that I myself have made poor choices and broken laws, but I didn’t cry about it when I get caught. I took responsibility and accepted I did wrong and lost. All these people crying and complaining about the cops, but you will be the first person to call them when you need them or want them to protect YOU or YOUR kids.
But why let uncomfortable circumstances get in the way of a good rant?
In any other industry, if similar shortcuts were taken regarding safety and the welfare of others, there absolutely would be consequences.
If a supervisor on a construction site chooses to violate safety codes or skip out on necessary protections for his subordinates while they work from heights, “but I learned it on the job” would not be an effective defense for him to use if one of his workers fell to their death on his watch.
Joke’s on you, even the cops have argued that they don’t even have to know if something’s an arrestable offense or not. They’re just there to slap on some handcuffs and let someone else sort the arrested sucker out.
And yet, they routinely fuck up on this count. Because they know that they can scream “Good faith! Good faith!” and expect the judicial system to get on its knees and suck them off.
Unfortunately for them, they tried to play that card one too many times and it backfired. Heavily.
No, you just developed a deep-seated hatred of the cops. I don’t even need to exaggerate here. Literally the last comment you made before this one goes like this:
“I hate cops and I did 10 years in federal prison. But “12 hours before the crime” can be VERY useful to the case. It can show premeditated behavior and organization for the robbery they were to commit. You could argue that. What you should be upset and disgusted about is how the feds can charge you with possession of drugs or a gun when they never recover either one just have somebody’s word saying that you had it. The Feds allow this type of shit.”
If you’re speaking from experience, shouldn’t you be angrier at the fact that cops take someone else’s word as gospel truth over yours, purely because they think it’d be more convenient for them?
Based on your own experiences, would you call the cops? How do you think this will play out? You think the cops are going to assume you’re all above board, or are they going to look at your record of ten years in prison, and assume the worst of you and your family? Maybe pump a few rounds in the family pet to be on the safe side? Or a few rounds in you, given that you’ve got a history that designates you as a potential threat?
Inquiring minds want to know, would you be willing to take that bet and roll that dice to see what the cops would do to you?
billyfromcali reads like the typical kind of Internet “badass” who gets angry when people online don’t give him the respect he thinks he’s entitled to, and demands that people meet him IRL so he can physically manhandle them – but as soon as you put him up against someone with bigger guns, he turns into the biggest simp for authority that makes davec look like an anti-war protestor from the 1960s.
billy sounds like the guy stanning for Trump while black and gay, unironically carrying water for the guy that would certainly shoot him like the runt of the litter if the opportunity arose. Absolutely small dick energy.
Re: Wall-O-Text
In elementary school, students are taught how to structure their text such that it has continuity.
You didn't compare with conviction rates.
I.e. how often various crimes (or just infractions) were actually committed. Not that conviction rates are unbiased either (not even alleging they are) but it’s the the closest proxy you have to how much the accused were actually doing what they were accused of. I.e., there was nothing racists about pulling them over.
And I guarantee you if you factor that in things look waaaaayyyy more reasonable, cuz lol, what do you know, different demographics DO commit crimes (and simple traffic infractions) at different rates and if justice were blind it would actually be super fucked up and wrong if everyone was pulled over at the exact same rate.
Maybe the pull over rate is STILL racist considering that. Hell, maybe it’s racist against whites. No idea, but you’ve made no attempt to examine it.
And about a dozen dozen of you will call me racist for pointing this out but facts can’t be racist, and you’re racist for trying to skew things racially in ways they should not be.
lol – wut?
Considering your poor handle on elementary school-level statistics, I’m not surprised you can’t see the obvious racism at work here.
Apparently you’ve never paid attention in history class.
But why let inconvenient circumstances and a lack of correlation get in the way of a desirable narrative?
All that tells me is the state-appointed defense attorney didn’t convince the judge. Or a bargain was struck to not drag out a case longer than a party was willing to put up with. Conviction is not nearly the be all and end all you want it to be.
But again, it’s Bratty Matty we’re dealing with here. Lostinlodos’s best friend and competitor at the game of “I’m not a Republican, but I will snap my back in half carrying their water because something someone else on the Internet said might have hurt Elon Musk’s fee-fees”.
Of course you’re a fucking racist shit so you’re going to write multiple paragraphs, without bothering to actually read the report said, because you need a reason to justify it.
But if you could squeeze just a little more fucking intellect into that moldering cantaloupe atop your shoulders, you’d see that the accused were often less likely to be doing what they were accused of.
and
So, by your very own definition, these officers were racist in their stops.
Re: Re:
For Matthew to grapple with facts and statistics, he’d first have to stop shilling for an administration that makes it a point to enforce stupidity in the general populace.
But then Matthew already cosplays posting as a family of incestuous rednecks, so that might be above his pay grade.
Racist trolls emerge from the woodwork like cockroaches when the light is low and they scurry about spreading their diseases everywhere they can, nothing personal – they’re just cockroaches.
What about four black males in a hooptie versus a single white male in an expensive brand new sedan?
I’m pretty sure there is some LAPD common knowledge that drugs dealers can only afford cheap car and live in affordable housing.
Cops be thinking, car with 4 occupants = greater chance one is carrying contraband. Makes sense if you have zero respect for rights and freedoms of the public.
Sucks, does it not 🙁