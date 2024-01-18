Trader Joe’s Bullshit Trademark Suit Against Its Employees’ Union Dismissed

Last summer, we brought to you the delightful news that Trader Joe’s had joined the list of bad-acting companies that were attempting to play stupid trademark games with their own employees’ unions through bullshit trademark disputes and lawsuits. This appears to be something of a trend brewing, with other companies engaging in this same sort of bullshit. Medieval Times tried the same thing, for instance, only to have the court laugh off any claims of potential customer confusion and dismiss the suit. Notably, Trader Joe’s made essentially all the same arguments: the use of the chain’s name, plays on its branding, and references to real-life store locations would somehow confuse the public into thinking Trader Joe’s endorses or is affiliated with its employees’ union.

Fortunately, the courts once again have ruled correctly on this, dismissing the company’s trademark suit entirely.

A Los Angeles federal court has dismissed a trademark lawsuit filed by grocery-store chain Trader Joe’s against its employee union over the use of the store’s logos on union merchandise. U.S. District Judge Hernan Vera said in a decision made public on Saturday, opens new tab that Trader Joe’s United’s use of the chain’s name and logos on tote bags, buttons, mugs and other products would not confuse consumers. Vera also said that the lawsuit was “dangerously close” to being frivolous or improper, and that it “strains credulity” to think it would have been filed “absent the ongoing organizing efforts that Trader Joe’s employees have mounted (successfully) in multiple locations across the country.”

The only real quibble I have with the decision is that I think Judge Vera is being entirely too generous to Trader Joes. This suit was frivolous and was also filed purely because of the organizing efforts from the company’s labor force. Say and think whatever you want about unions in general, no reasonable person can somehow think it’s moral or proper for a company to just throw every last thing at the wall, including specious trademark claims, simply to make life on organizing employees as difficult as possible. Why the Labor Department isn’t sniffing around this whole thing is beyond me.

The union is obviously pleased with the outcome.

Trader Joe’s United said in a statement that the decision was “a vindicating and joyous occasion for our union.”

Sure, but the time and money spent combatting this nonsense now has to be thrown in the bucket of sunk costs. Time and money spent, mind you, for no good or valid reason. It was just a bit of blood the company was able to extract, ultimately from its own employees, for daring to organize.

If we don’t want this growing trend to continue, and I can’t imagine who would, there needs to be more toothy consequences to put a stop to it.

Filed Under: trademark, union

Companies: trader joe's