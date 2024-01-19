State Lawmaker Tries To Ratf*ck Community-Owned Broadband Effort In Frankfort, Kentucky
We’ve noted numerous times how U.S. communities are increasingly tired of substandard, expensive broadband caused by market failure, so they’re building their own broadband networks at a record pace. These efforts take a wide variety of forms, whether it’s via a local cooperative, a collection of municipalities, or a city owned utility (see Chattanooga’s huge successes in Tennessee).
We’ve also noted that there’s also no limit of sleazy, underhanded efforts by regional telecom monopolies (most commonly Charter, Comcast, and AT&T) to sue, harass, or hammer these efforts into oblivion. Often by using lazy lawmakers (remember when House Republicans tried to ban community broadband in the middle of a plague?), and often via fake consumer groups created to seed disinformation.
Case in point: Kentucky has seen some notable success with broadband deployment in Frankfort, Kentucky, thanks to the city-owned nonprofit utility — the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB). FPB has provided affordable, gigabit fiber to around 16,000 broadband customers that historically only had the option of slow, expensive AT&T DSL service, or slow, expensive Charter cable service.
Enter Republican Kentucky State Senator Gex Williams. Williams doesn’t live in Frankfort, and he doesn’t have the support of Frankfort, yet he’s pushing a bill in the state legislature that would force FPB to sell its popular network to a private company, while subjecting the utility to all manner of new bureaucratic restrictions on how the non profit can spend its own money.
The problem: Frankfort locals like FPB, nobody wants FPB to sell its service, and there’s absolutely no evidence that there are any issues requiring additional oversight of the utility. City officials oppose the effort, and passed a resolution in support of the utility. The utility itself has resorted to running an awareness campaign informing locals about the legislative attack, which hasn’t been tabled yet:
“FPB is a non-profit public utility owned and operated by our customers. You should be the only ones who have the voice to make the decision to sell FPB. Is Sen. Williams saying that he knows better than our entire community what is best for us when he doesn’t even live here?”
To hear Williams’ side of the story, he just woke up one day believing that a popular city-owned utility in a town he doesn’t live in shouldn’t exist. In reality, this has all the usual telltale signs of either a Charter or AT&T political ratfucking operation designed to undermine a popular, community-owned competitor under the pretense it’s somehow helping.
As we’ve noted in other similar efforts (like that time Charter created a fake consumer group in Maine to scare locals away from locally-owned broadband networks), regional telecom monopolies always had the option of pre-empting these kinds of initiatives by providing better, faster, less expensive broadband more uniformly.
But it’s generally cheaper and easier to throw a few thousand in campaign contributions at a politician, lobby for laws banning such efforts, file lawsuits, or run dodgy smear campaigns maligning voter-approved initiatives as “socialism run amok.” Despite the fact most of these networks are being built in conservative cities, with bipartisan voter approval. Again, due to obvious market failure.
Most of these networks are the organic, grass roots, local response to decades of being screwed by predatory regional telecom monopolies. Monopolies that, for thirty years, have worked tirelessly to undermine local competition so they can provide the bare-minimum service at the maximum price to captive local customers (assuming they can bother to connect you in the first place).
It’s not much different from rural electrification efforts a hundred years ago, where pissed off communities bonded together to deliver affordable electricity in the wake of market failure caused by apathetic, giant utilities protected by corrupt state and federal lawmakers.
Big companies like AT&T and Charter can’t just come out and directly say they hate voter-approved local infrastructure initiatives that provide affordable fiber to long-neglected communities, because they’d be laughed out of town. So instead they employ no limit of proxy groups, legislators, and consultants to undermine the efforts under the pretense of caring so much about these local communities.
Most of the time, as in the case of Frankfort, locals quickly see through the ruse. But that still doesn’t mean that captured state legislatures aren’t keen to protect hated regional monopolies from public backlash at every conceivable opportunity. Much to the detriment of locals who have spent the last thirty years stuck on the wrong side of the digital divide.
Turns out people in the south and other conservative areas like socialism once they found out it entails actually having broadband. Same think with the publicly-owned bank of North Dakota.
Come to think of it, Socialism isn’t just a scary formerly Russian thing. Given the history, it’s actually as American as Apple Pie (but suppressed due to the McCarthy Hearings in the 1950′). These days, however, there’s far too much socialism for the rich élite and not enough for everyone else.
Re:
Come to think of it, it’s not unique to “the south.” Those conservatives are all over the north, east, west, midwest, you name it. Look around… your next door neighbor may be a “redneck” (nowadays called a MAGA-nut).
Legal responses?
I really don’t understand how your country works. From this side of the Pacific Ocean it appears to me that anyone can and does sue anyone for any reason.
With decades of this type of behaviour I don’t understand why these affected parties, running community based organisations don’t band together and go after these bozos with a vengeance.
Clearly I’m missing something here.
Re:
You need money to litigate. Frankfort, I believe, does not have those types of funds.
Re:
The problem is that these big telecom monopolies have hundreds of billions of dollars to throw around, so could litigate for years and years if not decades and decades. And the government actively gives them huge chunks of money too. I suspect that even if every community broadband got together to sue them the telecom monopolies would win just because they have so much money to throw at the problem.
Sometimes, a little socialism can be a good thing. For example, I enjoy the benefits of socialised medical care, and unlike American people, I don’t have to worry about paying an excess every time I fill a prescription or affording a co-pay if I need an operation.
Follow the money
And I bet some particularly interesting skeletons would emerge in Williams closet.