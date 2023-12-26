Substack Turns On Its ‘Nazis Welcome!’ Sign
How Copyright Hinders The Preservation Of Modern, Digital Culture

Daily Deal: 13-in-1 Docking Station

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 26th 2023 10:59am -

With the 13-in-1 Docking Station, you can use all of your devices while they stay connected and charged. It includes 2 HDMI, 1 VGA, 3 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB-C data, 1 USB-C charging, 1 SD card, 1 TF card, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, and 1 3.5mm Aux port. All of these features make it ideal for your busy life on the go. It’s on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Substack Turns On Its ‘Nazis Welcome!’ Sign
How Copyright Hinders The Preservation Of Modern, Digital Culture