Error 402: Information Wants To Be… Freemium?

Last week in the Error 402 series on the past, present, and future of web monetization, we talked about the whole “information wants to be expensive, information wants to be free” dilemma, that partially explained why early paywalls failed, and why display and search ads seemed to be the primary way in which internet content was monetized.

But, still, plenty of people were uneasy with this setup. And there were good reasons to be concerned. The online ad market is, inherently, cyclical and seems to go through fads. It also raises questions regarding what power the advertisers have over the content. And, of course, there are many security concerns regarding online ads as well. But, most of all, ads tend to be pretty damn annoying in many cases. They are often intrusive and not at all helpful. There are some exceptions, and there are cases where well done ads can actually have value, but those tend to be few and far between.

And so it was inevitable that people would begin to seek out alternatives. A few early internet services started to find some level of success by offering a free version of their service and then eventually upselling users to a premium offering. Venture capitalist Fred Wilson noticed this pattern in 2006 and talked about how it was his favorite business model, but that it needed a name.

Give your service away for free, possibly ad supported but maybe not, acquire a lot of customers very efficiently through word of mouth, referral networks, organic search marketing, etc, then offer premium priced value added services or an enhanced version of your service to your customer base.

He correctly noted that this kind of setup wasn’t entirely new, pointing to shareware and other offerings, but also highlighted that it worked even better on the internet:

It works even better with web native services. A customer is only a click away and if you can convert them without forcing them into a price/value decision you can build a customer base fairly rapidly and efficiently. It is important that you require as little as possible in the initial customer acquisition process. Asking for a credit card even though you won’t charge anything to it is not a good idea. Even forced registration is a bad idea. You’ll want to do some of this sort of thing once you’ve acquired the customer but not in the initial interaction.

While there were various comments suggesting what this could be called, it wasn’t long until a comment from Jarid Lukin won the day, naming this business model “Freemium.” This caught on almost immediately, and became a pretty standard strategy for many online services, though with mixed levels of success and failure. As an article about the early days of Freemium highlights, Wilson named six companies in his original blog post, and two of them still have a similar freemium setup, two of them still have it but in a deprecated and hidden manner, and two others have dumped the freemium setup altogether.

It’s not a golden bullet, but it remains a useful tool for many web services. Of course, web service is not the same as pure web content, and experiments in freemium for content are a more recent phenomena.

The trickier part when it comes to content is providing that “extra” value that makes the paying part worth it. With a web service, you can figure out some interesting layer of scarcity to make pay-only: it could be more storage, or more features, or less intrusive branding, or more users. There are a variety of different levers you can pull.

With content, it’s harder. To make it work, it still needs to be something scarce to make it worthwhile to purchase, as anything widely available is trickier to convince people to pay for at any reasonable scale. Here at Techdirt, we actually started experimenting with “premium” scarce features back in 2009. We offered merch (scarce), physical signed books (scarce), and even a chance to have lunch or spend a work day with me (something a surprising number of fans actually did!).

We’ve also experiment with other kinds of scarcity such as our Crystal Ball, that lets you access many Techdirt articles before anyone else can see them or access to our Insider Discord chat.

To us, these were always examples of a kind of freemium setup, in which the content (abundant) remained available, but the scarcities cost money. However, the real leap forward with freemium and content came a bit later with various services that offered a kind of hybrid subscription model, which is what we’ll discuss in the next edition (which will come after the holidays, early next year).

