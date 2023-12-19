Techdirt Podcast Episode 374: Content Moderation Games
Many of you might know Andrew “K’Tetch” Norton as a Techdirt commenter, or from his work at TorrentFreak or for the Pirate Party, and some of you might know that he also runs his own podcast, Tetch Talk. Recently, Andrew asked Mike and I to join him on the podcast for a discussion about our content moderation games Moderator Mayhem and Trust & Safety Tycoon, and today we’re posting a mirror of the full discussion for our last podcast of the year. See you in 2024!
Filed Under: content moderation, games, gaming, moderator mayhem, podcast, trust and safety tycoon
Comments on “Techdirt Podcast Episode 374: Content Moderation Games”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Censorship, you just mean censorship
Yes, with the goal of quashing dissent, usually.
Re:
Seriously, you get dumber by the day while waving that hate-boner around.
Re:
You support governments removing books from libraries yet scream censorship when a site owner removes you comments. Is the only thing you are consistent with being the ‘I am right and You are wrong attitude you wave about so proudly’.
Re:
So, Matthew.
Why do you hate private property laws?
Is it because you’re afraid of people actually standing up to you if you tried to screech about how you should be allowed inside their houses to propagandize?
Re:
How it is obvious you have not played the games nor do you understand even the first thing about all of this.
Hey, I had a blast, thank you both for coming on to talk about things.