Techdirt Podcast Episode 374: Content Moderation Games

from the season-finale dept

Many of you might know Andrew “K’Tetch” Norton as a Techdirt commenter, or from his work at TorrentFreak or for the Pirate Party, and some of you might know that he also runs his own podcast, Tetch Talk. Recently, Andrew asked Mike and I to join him on the podcast for a discussion about our content moderation games Moderator Mayhem and Trust & Safety Tycoon, and today we’re posting a mirror of the full discussion for our last podcast of the year. See you in 2024!

Filed Under: content moderation, games, gaming, moderator mayhem, podcast, trust and safety tycoon

