Yet Another Massive Study Says There’s No Evidence That Social Media Is Inherently Harmful To Teens
At this point, I really have to question the seriousness of anyone who claims that the evidence shows that social media is bad for kids. We’re now reaching a point where the research is increasingly overwhelmingly pointing in the other direction. I’ve posted it before, but I’ll post this list again:
- Last fall, the widely respected Pew Research Center did a massive study on kids and the internet, and found that for a majority of teens, social media was way more helpful than harmful.
- This past May, the American Psychological Association (which has fallen for tech moral panics in the past, such as with video games) released a huge, incredibly detailed and nuanced report going through all of the evidence, and finding no causal link between social media and harms to teens.
- Soon after that, the US Surgeon General came out with a report which was misrepresented widely in the press. Yet, the details of that report also showed that no causal link could be found between social media and harms to teens. It did still recommend that we act as if there were a link, which was weird and explains the media coverage, but the actual report highlights no causal link, while also pointing out how much benefit teens receive from social media.
- A few months later, an Oxford University study came out covering nearly a million people across 72 countries, noting that it could find no evidence of social media leading to psychological harm.
- The Journal of Pediatrics recently published a new study again noting that after looking through decades of research, the mental health epidemic faced among young people appears largely due to the lack of open spaces where kids can be kids without parents hovering over them. That report notes that they explored the idea that social media was a part of the problem, but could find no data to support that claim.
- In November a new study came out from Oxford showing no evidence whatsoever of increased screentime having any impact on the functioning of brain development in kids.
And we can go back further too. There was a study in 2019 that couldn’t find any evidence of social media being bad for kids.
But now we have yet another study to add to the list. And it’s a big one. It comes from the National Academies of Science, entitled Social Media and Adolescent Health. Eleven different academics helped put the paper together, along with another seven staff members who worked on it. This isn’t just some random report that a couple academics put together. It was a massive project. And it shows.
But the key finding:
The committee’s review of the literature did not support the conclusion that social media causes changes in adolescent health at the population level.
That’s not to say that everything is great. As we’ve detailed, and as many other studies have shown, there certainly are situations where some individuals who are already dealing with certain mental health issues may find them exacerbated on social media. And there are some reasonable concerns about some kids getting so focused on social media that it takes away from sleep or studying. And the report makes this clear as well.
As this (and many other) reports make clear, the issues here are more complex, and any focus on just banning social media outright would likely do more harm than good:
Studies looking at the association between social media use and feelings of sadness over time have largely found small to no effects, but people with clinically meaningful depression may engage with social media differently. Some research has proposed that this relation is circular, with people with more symptoms of depression spending more time using social media and social media use predicting risk of depression. At the same time, the relation between social media use and depression might vary among different demographic or identity groups. Among LGBTQ+ teens, for example, social media use is associated with fewer depressive symptoms but an increased risk of bullying.
The report notes that it would be useful to have access to more data, while also admitting (which unfortunately too many academics don’t) that data access questions also come with certain risks:
It is difficult to determine what effect social media has on well-being or the extent to which companies are doing due diligence to protect young people from the more habit-forming affordances of their platforms, as companies retain extremely tight control on their data and algorithms. A general lack of transparency regarding social media operations has bred public distrust of the platforms and the companies that run them. Yet some of the companies’ reluctance to share data is valid. Platform algorithms are proprietary, which can make obliging companies to share them seem unfair and uncompetitive. Social media companies also hold a great deal of information about ordinary people that could, in the wrong hands, be used for surveillance or blackmail. For these reasons, the development of technical standards to benchmark platform operations, transparency, and data use requires the coordination of a range of stakeholders.
The report then has a bunch of recommendations, and notably they do not include things like age verification, or aggressive parental controls, or cutting off kids’ access to social media (which are the main policies we see being proposed around the globe). Instead, the recommendations are much more reasonable and nuanced. It includes things like much more digital media literacy training in schools starting as early as kindergarten, and running through all years of schooling.
It does suggest that social media companies should develop more standardized systems for reporting abuse and harassment, as well as managing those reports, adjudicating them, and following up on them. It does suggest that the social media companies should be more open to working with researchers to share data, but doesn’t seem to be suggesting mandated access, just “good faith efforts,” which seems more reasonable than out and out mandates.
Overall, this is yet another study that shows these issues are complex and nuanced, and that much of the media reporting (and political messaging, including by the US Surgeon General) goes way beyond what the data actually shows.
I’m also pleased that, unlike the misleading reports that note an increase in teen suicide starting from the mid-2000s (that some academics have used to blame social media), this report goes back to the 1970s (we published an identical chart — it’s literally the same chart — last year as well) which shows that teen suicide rates were much higher in the 90s before declining sharply in the early 2000s, and then starting to go up over the last decade or so.
Anyway, as we’ve been saying for the longest time, the general idea that social media is inherently harmful to teens has been debunked so many times it’s simply malpractice for anyone — especially a policymaker or journalist — to say otherwise at this point. There are real concerns for some teens. But, at the same time, it’s pretty clear that social media is also helpful for many teens.
We should be looking at ways to help those who end up having problems with it, but that appears to be a very small percentage. But instead of looking for targeted treatments, we’re seeing overblown nonsense suggesting it’s harmful across the board.
Hopefully this study, like so many others, will finally get across the idea that it is not, in fact, inherently harmful.
Is my gift of prophecy screwing with me or has this been posted before?
Re: Yup
Yes, more than once. Even once in the past week. He seems really desperate to push this. And all of his “sources” link back to articles that he posted on this site… creating a rats nest of useless information.
Re: Re:
What a weird take to call something a “rats nest” rather than well substantiated. This story, and each one of the linked stories, have links to primary documents.
Re: Re:
I feel similarly. It often takes far too many clicks to get to the primary sources of his posts. One links to an older post which links to another post and so on like a Russian nesting doll.
You’ll get to the sources eventually but it’s an annoying trip to get there.
Re: Re: Re:
But you could see it from the perspective of a writer who has already written substantial coverage of a topic not wanting to completely rewrite or copy and paste an entirely separate document. For intellectual and academic topics, linking and citing sources that cite other sources that cite other sources is how you allow others to verify the basis of your conclusions.
Re: Re: Re:2
Eh… I collated a list of (original source link) (techdirt story link) (date) (thing shown by study) for the links in the article, but it looks like it got eaten by the forum processes, possibly for “too many links”.
Re: Re:
Right now, current year argument, we have legislators all over the world, including the US where Techdirt is based, claiming harm to adolescents to justify legal action to shut down or gain editorial control over social media. In the US this is a bipartisan effort (toward different ends) that is equally devoid of evidence for its claims. Therefore, Techdirt will highlight the evidence legislators ignore, in an effort to effect policy. Yes, this is getting pushed.
Techdirt’s format begins with background information that includes links to previous coverage. This allows every reader to catch up on ideas opinions and concepts Techdirt has already covered that will play into the ongoing coverage, without having to replicate each article as you go along.
The format only moves on to the current info after quickly covering the background. But as soon as it does, it cites the current source (not a Techdirt article, but the independent source). Finding the right source only requires you read and comprehend what is being said and the concept of time. If those are a struggle for you, I suggest internet commentary is outside your skill set
Re:
No, the most recent one was a different study.
Also, this isn’t technically a study in and of it self. It’s a consensus document to help collect the latest and/or best research, along with the result of deliberations from a board of experts, and any recommendations or conclusions.
Re: Re:
A literature review is a study. Not all studies require new data collection, and reviews of existing reports are an essential component of science.
Re: Re: Re:
Good point, I was reading into the ‘report’ titling.
Re: Re: Re:
This isn’t just a literature review, though. It’s a consensus study.
Re: Re: Re:2
Consensus study is the method of analysis, contrasting with a quantitative study (numbers focused). What is being analyzed is a selection of existing research material, otherwise known as a literature review.
Re:
It has not, but as a quick glance at the introduction will tell you, its been a repeated theme.
Re: Re:
I was just having massive deja vu looking at the article & questioning my grip on reality.
Hot take
What most of these studies actually show is that it isn’t more harmful to teens than adults. Social media is harmful to everyone.
Re:
So, human behavior like gossip is inherently harmful to everyone, and social networks amplify that sort of harm.
That doesn’t mean social networks are harmful.
But people like you are.
Re:
Would you care to explain why you believe the researchers missed this point? A direct primary claim of the most recent report listed
Not that its a benefit or a harm, but neutral. This wasn’t in comparison to adult health.
Or the pew research which did not base its conclusions on adult comparisons, but listed its conclusion that social media resulted in more benefits than harms?
Why did these, and the other research papers not come to you glorious conclusion?
Re: Re:
What BoKnows is doing is called “grasping at straws.”
Re:
[citation needed]
Re:
Please provide the evidence you have accrued for this conclusion.
Re:
So why are you online harming yourself?
In My Day...
In my day (cue grumpy old geezer wheezing – the 1960’s, we grew up with westerns on TV, minimal restrictions on firearms, every kid had a toy gun that fired noisy caps, war movies were a staple (after all, you don’t get more righteous than winning WWII). As Fred on Everything remnisced bout his rural Tennessee childhood, most 12-year-olds there owned a 22 and would hunt varmits and crows. Yet nobody shot up classrooms, and mass shootings were incredibly rare.
The moral of the story is – it’s not about the media. We were constantly exposed to violence in so many forms… none of it real, all Hollywood fiction. It’s not the entertainment media, it’s something about society in general that leads to our current problems.
Re:
” something about society in general that leads to our current problems.”
pharma, lots of people on drugs – might not be the reason tho it is different that yesteryear.
Guy funded by the tech industry who launders all of their most depraved policies is here to tell you that some of the most evil tech companies the world has known don’t actually harm your vulnerable children with their vile products. 👌
Re:
Hmm… You could have a point. Do you have sources more authoritative than Oxford, the American Psychological Association, the US Surgeon General, and the Pew Research Center?
Re:
As opposed to you, water carrier for:
Would you like MORE FUCKING EXAMPLES?
Re:
Prove those two points. Extensively prove them.
'What do you mean 'our backside' isn't a valid source, since when?!'
Hopefully this study, like so many others, will finally get across the idea that it is not, in fact, inherently harmful.
Unfortunately when the arguments being presented aren’t based upon actual evidence but are instead purely appeals to emotion and evidence-free assertions presenting contradictory evidence is a lot less effective than it should be.