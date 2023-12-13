Things That Make No Sense: Epic Lost Its Fight Over Apple’s Closed iOS Platform, But Won It Over Google’s More Open Android Platform
When Epic went after both Apple and Google a few years ago with antitrust claims regarding the need to go through their app stores to get on phones, we noted that it seemed more like negotiation-by-lawsuit. Both Apple and Google have cut some deals with larger companies to lower the 30% cut the companies take on app payments, and it seemed like these lawsuits were just an attempt to get leverage. That was especially true with regards to the complaint against Google, given that it’s much, much easier to route around the Google Play Store and get apps onto an Android phone.
Google allows sideloading. Google allows third party app stores. While it may discourage those things, Android is way more open than iOS, where you really can’t get your app on the phone unless Apple says you can.
Still, it was little surprise that Apple mostly won at a bench trial in 2021. Or that the 9th Circuit upheld the victory earlier this year. The 9th Circuit made it clear that Apple is free to set whatever rules it wants to play in its ecosystem.
Given all that, I had barely paid attention to the latest trial, which was basically the same case against Google. But, rather than a bench trial, this one was a jury trial. And, juries, man, they sure can be stupid sometimes.
The jury sided with Epic against Google.
That leaves things in a very, very weird stance. Apple, whose system is much more closed off and where Apple denies any ability for third parties to get on the phone without Apple’s permission is… fine and dandy. Whereas, Google, which may discourage, but does allow third party apps and third party app stores… is somehow a monopolist?
It’s hard to see how that state of affairs makes any sense at all.
Google has said it will appeal, but overturning jury rulings is… not easy.
That said, even if the ruling is upheld… it might not be such a bad thing. Epic has said that it’s not asking for money, but rather to have it made clear that Epic can launch its own app stores without restriction from Google, along with the freedom to use its own billing system.
And, uh, yeah. Epic should be able to do that. Having more app stores and more alternatives on app payments would be a good thing for everyone except Google, and that’s good.
So I don’t necessarily have a problem with the overall outcome. I’m just confused how these two rulings can possibly be considered consistent, or how they give any guidance whatsoever to others. I mean, one takeaway is that if you’re creating an ecosystem for 3rd party apps, you’re better off taking the closed Apple route. And, that would be bad.
Filed Under: 9th circuit, antitrust, app stores, competition, consistency
Companies: apple, epic, epic games, google
Well, if the main argument from (the army of) Apple lawyers is that there products are much safer because of the completely sealed ecosystem and that all users praise the brand for that safety, I don’t how the court can enforce installing any other app against “all the users” will.
On Android, many brands or communities (like F-droid) have already creating alternative stores (with modest or no success, but still), and it won’t bother any existing Android users if another exist, since it won’t change anything, security or privacy wise.
So I guess the court put the users before the brands, and the lawyers have just exposed how dearly brands are to their lovely and loyal users (since the users that wanted real freedom have already chose their platform for years).
i am sure the juries were thinking just that.
Android’s generally said to have something like 75% to 85% of smartphone market share, globally. While I similarly find these results problematic, courts have historically considered market share pretty strongly when evaluating monopoly power. So that’s my best guess.
I’d bet it’s because in this trial, not only was a jury deciding the case, but the arguments being made by Epic were mainly about Google making misleading claims, abusing their position of control of Android itself to give their software advantages in the market, and outright privately paying developers to not make or use other app stores. I agree that this ruling doesn’t make sense when Epic v Apple went the other direction, but I think that’s more because a trial with a judge deciding will lean more towards upholding the law as written, over the intentions of that law or what most people would consider the “fair” decision. Apple had a good argument that their system was LEGAL, not that it was good for anyone other than Apple or that it wasn’t a monopoly by the dictionary definition. Google lost because they didn’t argue to convince the jury nearly as much as they did to show they were following the law as a lawyer or judge would see it. Jury nullification is an extreme example of this kind of dissonance, where a jury will vote entirely based on what they think is the fair outcome of the trial. And honestly, I think we’re better off in a world where more cases are decided by juries, rather than letting judges determine both if a law was broken and what the punishment is. When the ethics investigators for the judiciary are made of sitting judges, headed by the chief justice of the supreme court, I’m inclined to believe that maybe juries should have a larger role.
I’m left wondering what kind of phone the jurors use. (iPhones right?)
Irony
I think Google lost this one because they are more open than Apple. Since it is possible to install alternative app stores on Android the only way for Google to keep those monopoly profits rolling in is to put pressure on other companies to stop them from adding an app store. This leaves a lot of evidence making Google look bad in court.
Apple, on the other hand, just flatly refuses to let anyone else install anything on their phones. This is actually worse, but it doesn’t produce a pile of documents showing how they pushed other people around. As long as Apple sticks to the (obviously false) story that they do all this to protect their users they have a plausible claim that they aren’t abusing monopoly power at all.