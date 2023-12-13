Things That Make No Sense: Epic Lost Its Fight Over Apple’s Closed iOS Platform, But Won It Over Google’s More Open Android Platform
Techdirt Podcast Episode 373: Could Engineer Licensing Make AI Safer?

Wed, Dec 13th 2023 01:30pm -

There’s plenty of discussion right now about what approach, regulatory or otherwise, could rein in the potential harms of AI systems. This week, we’re joined by professor and researcher Chinmayi Sharma to discuss her brand new article that offers an interesting idea: professionalizing the AI field with engineer licensing and a malpractice standard.

