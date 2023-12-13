Techdirt Podcast Episode 373: Could Engineer Licensing Make AI Safer?

from the would-it,-could-it? dept

There’s plenty of discussion right now about what approach, regulatory or otherwise, could rein in the potential harms of AI systems. This week, we’re joined by professor and researcher Chinmayi Sharma to discuss her brand new article that offers an interesting idea: professionalizing the AI field with engineer licensing and a malpractice standard.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: ai, artificial intelligence, chinmayi sharma, malpractice, podcast

