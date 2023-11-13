New Israeli Law Makes Consuming ‘Terrorist’ Content A Criminal Offense
It’s amazing just how much war and conflict can change a country. On October 7th, Hamas blitzed Israel with an attack that was plainly barbaric. Yes, this is a conflict that has been simmering with occasional flashpoints for decades. No, neither side can even begin to claim it has entirely clean hands as a result of those decades of conflict. We can get the equivocating out of the way. October 7th was different, the worst single day of murder of the Jewish community since the Holocaust. And even in the immediate aftermath, those outside of Israel and those within knew that the attack was going to result in both an immediate reaction from Israel and longstanding changes within its borders. And those of us from America, or those that witnessed how our country reacted to 9/11, knew precisely how much danger this period of change represented.
It’s already started. First, Israel loosened the reigns to allow once-blacklisted spyware companies to use their tools to help Israel find the hundreds of hostages Hamas claims to have taken. While that goal is perfectly noble, of course, the willingness to engage with more nefarious tools to achieve that end had begun. And now we learn that Israel’s government has taken the next step in amending its counterterrorism laws to make the consumption of “terrorist” content a criminal offense, punishable with jail time.
The bill, which was approved by a 13-4 majority in the Knesset, is a temporary two-year measure that amends Article 24 of the counterterrorism law to ban the “systematic and continuous consumption of publications of a terrorist organization under circumstances that indicate identification with the terrorist organization”.
It identifies the Palestinian group Hamas and the ISIL (ISIS) group as the “terrorist” organisations to which the offence applies. It grants the justice minister the authority to add more organisations to the list, in agreement with the Ministry of Defence and with the approval of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.
Make no mistake, this is the institution of thought crime. Read those two paragraphs one more time and realize just how much the criminalization of consumption of materials relies on the judgement and interpretation of those enforcing it. What is systematic in terms of this law? What is a publication? What constitutes a “terrorist organization,” not in the case of Hamas and ISIL, but in that ominous bit at the end of the second paragraph, where more organizations can — and will — be added to this list?
And most importantly, how in the world is the Israeli government going to determine “circumstances that indicate identification with the terrorist organization?”
“This law is one of the most intrusive and draconian legislative measures ever passed by the Israeli Knesset since it makes thoughts subject to criminal punishment,” said Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel. It warned that the amendment would criminalise “even passive social media use” amid a climate of surveillance and curtailment of free speech targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel.
“This legislation encroaches upon the sacred realm of an individual’s personal thoughts and beliefs and significantly amplifies state surveillance of social media use,” the statement added. Adalah is sending a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the bill.
This has all the hallmarks of America’s overreaction to the 9/11 attacks. We still haven’t unwound, not even close, all of the harm that was done in the aftermath of those attacks, all in the name of safety. We are still at a net-negative value in terms of our civil liberties due to that overreaction. President Biden even reportedly warned Israel not to ignore our own mistakes, but they’re doing it anyway.
And circling back to the first quotation and the claim that this law is temporary over a 2 year period, that’s just not how this works. If this law is allowed to continue to exist, it will be extended, and then extended again. The United States is still operating under the Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 and used it in order to conduct strikes in Somalia under the Biden administration, two decades later.
The right to speech and thought is as bedrock a thing as exists for a democracy. If we accept that premise, then it is simply impossible to “protect a democracy” by limiting the rights of speech and thought. And that’s precisely what this new law in Israel does: it chips away at the democracy of the state in order to protect it.
That’s not how Israel wins this war, if that is in fact the goal.thought crime
dont listen to them
Basically once someone is put on a list its a crime to listen to what they have to say.
Re: I've got a little list, I've got a little list...
Also once any given sentiment is given the terrorist label, it’s criminal to say it or listen to it.
Re: Re:
It’s criminal to listen to it?
Does the nightly news count?
Re: Re: Re:
Does Haaretz count?
Many Types of Harm Cannot Be Undone
Even with the best intentions of fixing the harm, there would be lots of scar tissue gumming up the works in the future.
Unfortunately, we have a segment of the political spectrum that is actually trying to double down on some of the worst harms. Because, apparently we need this to Make Amerika Great Again.
So, while many of us might like to unwind the harms of the aftermath of 9/11, we are very much hamstrung in those efforts by all the opportunists and politicians with agendas.
And now Israel is merrily following us down that same path.
I believe that’s called progress.
Different land, different law.
TL;DR – the first three paragraphs summarize my points.
The State of Israel does not have the US bill of rights. It has “Basic Laws” which — to some extent — serve as the US Constitution does here. That’s too offtopic here so if you like read more at https://openyls.law.yale.edu/bitstream/handle/20.500.13051/3114/A_Constitutional_Revolution_Israel_s_Basic_Laws.pdf
Most of the current inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have lived their entire lives under the terrorist rule of Hamas. Hamas came to power by having an election, and after kneecapping and shooting anyone who opposed them, were handily elected as the only party standing (as it were).
To people who have been subject to this rule for 20 years (Israel left in 2005) this is all they know. This is all they preach. Those who seek out their “messages” and adhere to them are an existential threat to Israel. Worse, they are a stone’s throw away. Worse yet, they also have rockets and IEDs and bombs and rapacious thug animals.
Israel is in a perpetual state of readiness for war. Each was is fought on its home soil with the existential threat of genocide and extinction a factor in all such conflicts. It’s not like they put troops on planes and carriers and send them to go fight somewhere else around the world. The kind of “force projection” the US does, which keeps civilians out of harm’s way, has been attempted by others and not very successfully.
As part of its modus operandi, the Israeli government and the military have censors whose sole job is to enforce confidentiality in the media. The “Pentagon Papers”, WikiLeaks, etc. would not survive in such a State.
When we seek to say that neither side has clean hands, we try and wash the barbaric savagery of rapist baby murdering terrorists with the ill-fated restraint shown by a military that could destroy millions of inhabitants of the Gaza Strip and yet doesn’t. Donald Trump famously said about Charlotte that there were “good people on both sides.” No, there were not. Nor are there in this conflict.
OB DISC: I am an Israeli citizen. I have had my life threatened because of this, the last time being at a Vegas casino where I was attacked in a casino. Cameras everywhere do not stop blind hatred. Security staff trained to escort money carts are not trained to handle hand to hand combat expertise. I carry. I hope one day there will be peace, but I don’t expect it in my lifetime so long as Hamas, Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), Putin, Kim Jong Un, and others do what they please and nobody stops them.
Re:
Thank you for pointing out that different countries have different laws, I’d hate to think of all the people that might have been confused without such an important reminder.
Re:
Hate to rain (or is it reign, or rein?) on your parade, Ehud Gavron, but from what I have gathered over the years, the Suez Crisis was fought on Egyptian soil, not Israel’s, and was a collaboration with Britain and France. The Lebanon War of 1982 was fought on Lebanese soil, not Israel’s (unless you’re claiming Beirut as Israel’s land?). The Occupied Palestinian Territories are militarily occupied, and as such are covered by the Geneva Conventions of 1949, and cannot be considered to be Israel’s “own soil”, unless you wish to throw the Geneva Conventions, the Atlantic Charter, the UN Charter (based on the Atlantic charter) etc, out the window. (That would include the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which might not be such a good idea … )
And gathering from the PLO books (published in Beirut c. 1970s) on the Nakba I read, giving the Palestinians’ stories, all they wanted to do was to get back home and take up their lives again. All my life I’ve been reading claims that to allow the Palestinian refugees to return would be tantamount to genocide. When all it would do would be to change Israel from a Jewish-majority to something more-or-less equal. The vibes those claims now give off to me, resemble unpleasantly the “blood libel” of “Mediaeval Christian Europe”.
Re: Re: PLO "books"
You might ask yourself why the offers of 97% of the land plus east Jerusalem as its capitol was rejected in 1947, 2000, 2008 by such PLO “leaders” (terrorists) like Arafat and Abbas. There are other less formal occasions at which “no” was still the operative answer.
When one abandons one’s “home” so the combined Arab countries surrounding it can erase the Jews from the river to the sea… and one loses that fight… one has no “home” to “return to.” Further, unlike every other [self]displaced peoples, these people claim 100% right of return not just for themselves, but for all their offspring.
The UN is complicit in this “right of return for all offspring” scheme. It’s not done for anyone else. It has no basis in law or history. Yet these are the bedtime stories told to each other as they huddle in camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and long to one day somehow take over all of Israel… and have a true one-state solution.
The PLO was always and will always be a terrorist organization. That you can read their manifestos doesn’t mean the words are anything more than part of a long-standing PR campaign that has now been taken over by Hammas. The offers of peace, land, East Jerusalem, etc. were made in public by Israeli leaders and were soundly rejected in public. You can add as much sugar as you like, but this lemonade is sour.
Re: Re: Re:
As for the question of why the Partition “offer” was rejected, the Arab population of the “Jewish state” as defined by the Partition Resolution was almost 50%. The leaders of the Arab states felt the Partition Resolution was asking rather too much of those Arabs.
And I see you’re relying on that claim that the Arab population abandoned their homes and lands on the radioed command of the Arab League … I don’t think most Palestinian villages were that financial that they could afford that many radios. According to most of the “new historians” the Palestinians were either forced from their land by terrorist actions by Lehi, EZL, or the Palmach, or they fled to save their families. I’ve read some of Menachem Begin’s The Revolt (frankly self-serving, if ever a politician’s memoirs were … ) and he’s of the opinion that Lehi and Irgun’s unprovoked massacre of the Deir Yassin village, led to many of the Palestinians fleeing for their lives. It takes a particular sort of mind to claim that the folk of Lod and Ramle, brutally forced from their homes by some Palmach unit or other, are [self]displaced. Besides, most of the Arab League states’ military leaders had been trained in either French or British military academies, and they would’ve known that you don’t want refugees clogging up communications, control and supply anywhere near a battlefield.
As far as the refugees’ right of return, Israel entered the United Nations having agreed to allow them to return. Break one agreement gratuitously, and nobody’ll trust you with any further agreements – if you want to know why Arab League states have been so slow in making peace agreements with Israel, that’ll be one of the major reasons.
And lastly, your opinion that the PLO and all other Palestinian political organizations are “terrorist” – that’s one of the things this article was about. Congratulations, you’ve just proved its point. Access to history is necessary to solve this sort of ongoing crisis, so you can break free of such constraints to face the causes of it, and work out solutions, but if you define everything said by such-and-such an organization, as “terrorist”, you have locked yourself away from any such solution.
Re:
Thank you so much for your posts, which do an excellent job of demonstrating the sophistry needed to justify committing genocide and still feel good about oneself afterward.
Re: Re:
Lol. What derangement. The Palestinians are just getting what they deserve. And it’s not from the river to the sea!
Re: Re: Re:
You sound a little incoherent, Matthew. Did your mom forget to restock your Cheetos supply?
Does it count as abusing the law if it's the entire intent?
Well I can’t see how enshrining thought crime into law as a criminal offense could possibly be abused to silence anything or anyone that the government would rather people not hear or talk about…
Its Run the Jewels song “Walkin in the Snow” made reality.
I hear Netanyahu has a "final solution" to the Palestinian question...
I guess “never again” just meant to them, and not in general…
Re:
It’s not only a staggering blindness to their own history, it’s also utterly doomed to fail.
Re: I hear Netanyahu has a "final solution" to the Palestinian question...
He has a solution to the Hamas problem. The people living in the Gaza Strip are not all Hamas, not all terrorists or sympathizers, and are now suffering the fate of those who elected the terrorists to “rule” with an iron fist.
Netanyahu has not called for genocide or even mass murders. What he did say is that Hamas will not be in power when this war is over, and that they will not be able to wage war on Israel.
This is not at all equivalent to either “Never again but for the Pals” nor “From the river to the sea.” Israel faces an existential threat one wall over. That’s not quite the same as US troops fighting halfway across the world with no risk to the CONUS civilian populace.
Re: Re:
“The Hamas problem” apparently originated in Khan Yunis on the 3rd of December 1956, when the IDF allegedly ran into militants … one of the younger witnesses apparently started it in response. And looking at the IDF MO in the Qibya massacre of 1953, I’d say they learned how to massacre unarmed civilians from the IDF.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Khan_Yunis_massacre
No, Netanyahu says he has a solution to “the Hamas problem”, but judging from the IDF “solution” to the “infiltrators problem” of the 1950s – unarmed Palestinians going back to check on their stolen property shot dead in cold blood, later armed relatives taking vengeance, then IDF raids to stop them and massacring civilians – I’d say it looks like the problem various police departments have with gangs, when neutral observers can’t tell the difference, nor can the gangs themselves …
Many Israelis want Netanyahu gone. I don’t know how many want him dead. But he doesn’t have any solutions to any problems, least of all the ones to do with his notorious corruption.
Re:
Calling Jews “nazis” so in vogue these days.
It’s almost like that’s just what Lefties call literally anyone who disagrees with them….
Re: Re:
Nobody cares what you think, brat.
Go rope.
Well, yeah, but what does Stephen T Stone think?
Letterman Rides again!
While it might be that wordplay is involved here, or that Israel did indeed modify its “set of Royal authorities”, I suspect that the word actually intended is “Reins”, IE restrictions upon the companies in question.
Just admit you're an Antisemite, already
Germany has basically THE EXACT SAME LAWS. Which don’t get me wrong, I don’t agree with, because I am indeed a “free speech abolitionist”, but these laws are super common. A LOT of EU countries (Aus and NZ too!) have similar laws. Which again, I hate, but in reality only the US has true free speech and only due to vigorous litigation.
Your fixation on Israel is super telling. It was fine before, but weird, but really took a weird turn when you whined about tech supposedly bad for civil liberties being used to find hostages in a war.
You hate that the Jewish state exists and presumably hate Jews at large.
That readers of the same site (or Masnick himself) will call anyone criticizing Soros (for perfectly legitimate reasons) as “antisemitic” is fucking hilarious.
Re:
Yes, we know you hate free speech and wish to abolish it. But I never thought you’d come right out and say it.
Re:
Or we can keep criticizing you.
We didn’t need October 7 to do it. We were already calling you and your team a bunch of fucking idiots anyway.
You won’t stop the fabulous, Matt.
I hope IDF liquidate all of Hamas and turn Gaza into a beautiful nature reserve.
I don’t necessarily support the expending of American treasure (let alone blood!) in pursuit of this, but I genuinely do hope and pray for Israel to avenge the crimes committed against it by the Palestinian terrorists 1000:1 or even 10000:1.