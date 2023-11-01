Microsoft Suddenly Decides To Prevent Third Party Accessories From Working On Xbox

Survey: Americans Still Not Sure Where To Set Limits In Their On-Again, Off-Again Relationship With The Government
Wed, Nov 1st 2023 03:29pm -

Welcome to the modern world, where the thing you bought that worked a particular way at the time you purchased it isn’t actually fully owned you, which means the thing you bought could work totally differently tomorrow! This dystopia for consumers was perhaps most famously demonstrated to exist when Sony famously removed the ability to install other operating systems on its PlayStation 3 years and years ago, breaking functionality that some percentage of buyers specifically wanted at the time of purchase. Once that happened, a billion other examples came to be, especially in the technology space.

And now we’ve come somewhat full circle, not all the way back to Sony, but this time to Microsoft. It appears that the company recently updated its Xbox systems recently such that the consoles suddenly don’t allow third part peripherals, which previously worked just fine.

The upcoming change was first reported last week over on WindowsCentral. An Xbox One user reported getting an 0x82d60002 error code when trying to use her existing off-brand Xbox controller. “A connected accessory is not authorized,” a console warning read. “Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.”

A similar warning was reported by accessory maker Brook Gaming, which specializes in fighting boards and steering wheel adapters. “Recently, we have received player feedback concerning these products when used on Xbox consoles (the latest OS version 10.0.25398.2266 released on 10/16) during online gameplay,” the company tweeted on October 20. “We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause you.”

So, what’s happening here? Well, it could be any number of things. Occam’s Razor would probably suggest that the least complicated answer is that Microsoft wants to make more money selling its own peripherals, exactly like Sony does by locking down peripherals on its PlayStation consoles. If you want something slightly more complicated than that, it could also be that Microsoft is doing this as a way to disallow third-party controllers and peripherals that use adapters which allow for cheating in online games. Microsoft even hinted as much in a statement it made after some backlash began.

A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed the ban will soon go into effect and said it’s for “performance, security, and safety.” “Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners’ accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety,” they wrote in a statement. “Unauthorized accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.) Players may receive a pop-up warning that their accessory is unauthorized. Eventually, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use to preserve the console gaming experience.”

There are a couple of problems here. First and foremost is what we discussed in the opening: third-party peripherals worked just fine a couple of weeks ago and now they suddenly don’t. I’m sure Microsoft will point to some kind of language, vague or otherwise, buried in the terms of service. Regardless, the precedence was set that these peripherals would work and then Microsoft remotely took that away from consoles sitting in people’s living rooms after the money was spent. Legal or not, it’s certainly a pernicious and callous way to treat your customers.

And then there’s what I assume are the unintended consequences, such as gaming tournaments that have found 3rd party peripherals quite useful.

“Heyo [Phil Spencer, Xbox, Matt Booty] This is essentially a death sentence for local fighting game events that run on Xbox, much less, others that can only afford one arcade stick,” fighting game content creator and expert Maximilian Dood tweeted on October 29 as the news spread. “The Brookgamingfans converters are not cheat devices. They’re a huge boon to the FGC. Please reconsider!”

I doubt Microsoft will reconsider anything at all. The company has seemed hell bent on moving in the direction of exerting more control over all things Xbox, from gobbling up studios and bringing longstanding franchises in as Microsoft exclusives to now locking down peripherals.

Customers that already paid for the hardware be damned, I suppose.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew N. Bennett (profile) says:

Buy a PC

Unless you bought it years ago you would have to be very, very regarded to buy an Xbox now.

  • Xbox has to be connected to the internet for setup to function
  • Xbox games on disk are basically just glorified download codes (fuck rural console owners with bad internet connections I guess)
  • Basically every “Xbox exclusive” is on PC via Steam or the Microsoft Store
  • Now, Xbox is mandating what peripherals you can and cannot own via a forced update

They’re trying so hard to make Xbox mainstream like it was in the 360 glory days but they’re tripping over their own ineptitude. Many such cases!

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re: A PR black eye just waiting to land

I’m not sure if it would reach the point of active discrimination cutting off all third party controllers and also happening to hit those used by people with disabilities but if anything could get them to quickly back off and rethink this move ‘Microsoft leaves disabled players in the dust after barring use of third-party controllers that allowed them to play along with others’ would probably do the trick.

Anonymous Coward says:

Knowing Microsoft history in devices and accessories, Occam’s Razor would suggest a bug (like for some cheap Chinese brands), certainly from the same lazy guy who pretended that Kinect was mandatory to use an Xbox.

[…] accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety

Yep, that exactly what I’m asking at the shop when I want to buy a new gamepad.

GHB (profile) says:

That f*cking sucks for anyone who hates analog drift

Vendor lock-in, hardware edition.

So, does a controller that has turbo mode (auto-press button repeatedly) is considered cheating?

What about the worse one, analog drift? Is it cheating to use a 3rd party controller that is drift-proof?

Seriously. Imagine Apple forcing iphone owners to use only approved lightning charging cables to charge their phones. They’re notorious for fraying terminals.

Like they seriously want us to use inferior products.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Vendor lock-in, hardware edition.

Probably more shake-down than lock-in. I worked at a software company that wanted iPod compatibilty, back when those were popular. iPods wouldn’t talk to “unauthenticated” systems. So we’d get authentication chips from somewhere (desoldered from cheap accessories I think) and we had a person who could wire them up to connect to USB for our testing lab.

The only “security” relevance was to Apple’s financial security, because they’d get a bit of money from everyone who manufactured a compatible product. Basically the same thing as Nintendo’s 10NES chip, decades earlier, and cracked in almost the same way. And despite the claims of “quality”, all these companies including Microsoft have approved their fair share of shit.

Analog drift is not relevant to Microsoft’s bottom line, so they won’t actually prevent you from fixing it. That is, the approved products won’t have to detect unauthorized joysticks or other tampering. If you want to buy an official controller and mod it to be less shitty, this won’t stop you at all. People are doing it, and it’s said that popular cheats work similarly (instead of sending USB packets, you remove the buttons and sticks and solder new connections in their place).

For all the people here getting cocky here about using PCs, I guess you’ve got some cheap controllers coming to your local thrift stores. They’re not bad for emulator use.

GHB (profile) says:

Re: Re: Thank god for that then

Microsoft, call THAT cheating. Lockdown the individual parts of the controller? Sure people can just clamp their controller to some object and have another object doing the button press/analog stick movement for you (akin to that Star Wars: Battlefront 2 rubber band on the analog sticks, which some call that cheating)

iskandros says:

Implementation Problems

So, one thing I thought of when this came out is… what happens when whatever licensing agreement the manufacturer has expires? Do those controllers suddenly stop working?

That said, there are implementation questions:

  1. All USB devices output a manufacturer/device type code. At a minimum, presumably an Xbox would just check it against a whitelist. This is trivial to implement on the console side, and requires no changes to controllers. It would (almost certainly) have no effect on cheat devices, most of which either (presumably do) spoof an existing id, or just add extra data packets.
  2. To prevent spoofing an id, the Xbox could require that controllers squawk some extra data packet with a unique id of some sort. This requires changes to all controllers, even (still) licensed ones. This doesn’t prevent any pass-through devices from functioning.
  3. To prevent pass-through devices from working, you need to mutual-auth the controller, then encrypt the packets the console receives. Besides (relatively expensive, embedded hardware wise) changes to all controllers, this isn’t part of any existing USB game controller spec, meaning it doesn’t work on PCs, so you need to have it be able to handle both (note that all the existing Xbox controllers work on PCs).
  4. Doing mutual auth with the controller only stops trivial devices. If somebody mods the controller (eg, extracts the controller mainboard and solders leads to it), you can still send whatever events you want.
Ethin Probst (profile) says:

Re:

The other problem is that USB was never designed with security in mind (that’s why we have things like the rubber ducky: USB dongles pretending to be keyboards even though, physically, they aren’t). from a security standpoint, I genuinely don’t see how MS can make this work. USB provides information to the system when a device is connected, and maybe MS has some special command protocol that they use over top the USB layer to authenticate the controller, but USB itself has no security mechanisms — it’s not supposed to have such a thing to begin with. The problem with trying to make something like this work is that it’s trivial to figure out the protocol. All you have to do is sniff it, and with USB that’s…. Erm, rather easy. I could easily see someone breaking this quite trivially: have an “authorized” game controller connected to a spoofer pass-through device, which just monitors the data sent and nothing else, then forwards the raw packets to the XBox. Something like that would only cost at most $100 to build, and that’s being overly cynical. And I speak as someone who’s written a hobby OS.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

The other problem is that USB was never designed with security in mind

Neither was the internet, but we added it. Since USB also allows arbitrary byte streams, we could add it just as easily. No big deal, but as has been written elsewhere, security is a smokescreen justification rather than a real goal.

You could sniff network traffic too, but it wouldn’t help you break HTTPS. With a half-decent protocol, you’re looking at modifying traffic and hoping the implementors fucked up. Otherwise, it’s fuming nitric acid and the other accoutrements of the hardware hacker.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

what happens when whatever licensing agreement the manufacturer has expires? Do those controllers suddenly stop working?

If it’s anything like other such products, the official controllers will contain some authentication chip supplied by Microsoft… and the unofficial ones probably won’t, unless they scrounge them up from discarded products or other “gray-market” sources.

It’s just a way for Microsoft to get some per-accessory income. Don’t take their comments at face-value. Look to things like smartcards and hardware security modules to see what security would actually look like. The controller might, for example, have a tamper-proof mesh that would break upon opening the controller, at which point it would never work again. More simply, maybe an SRAM containing a secret key, powered by a battery on the other half of the controller (via a cable that’d have to be disconnected to open the thing; and of course the controller would “self-destruct” eventually, though my Zelda cartridge continues to work after three and a half decades).

isn’t part of any existing USB game controller spec, meaning it doesn’t work on PCs

The Xbox protocol is already non-standard, and USB has always had provisions for “alternate settings”. It’d be no big deal to talk some secret protocol to an Xbox and a normal protocol to a PC. Or Microsoft could release a Windows driver—though that’d only make it easier to crack, and for now they don’t seem to mind people using Xbox controllers with non-Microsoft hosts. That also means the authentication does not have to be mutual.

David Brauss says:

Ever heard of the Claw controller-Grip?

There are some people out there with supernatural controller abilites. Grips you can’t imagine, in speeds you can only dream of and remember so many little steps to quickly beat games with style. It is my favorite part of watching people play games. This mandate will eventually be bypassed (many ways) and they will only lose out on licensing royalties and could potentially end up with an inferior product becoming complacent on advances.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

This mandate will eventually be bypassed (many ways)

Well, yeah, but in quantity? 10NES was bypassed too, but Nintendo probably collected revenue from upward of 99% of NES cartridges—it was “good enough” to keep the unofficial ones underground. (Nintendo may well have lost out on licensing revenue, overall, because of some pretty serious ROM shortages in the official production lines.) Printer-ink lockout chips mostly remain uncracked.

