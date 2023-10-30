Daily Deal: ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Open AI Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Open AI Training Bundle has four courses to help you get up to speed. In the first two courses, you will learn the fundamentals of working with ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art language model developed by OpenAI. You will gain hands-on experience using ChatGPT to generate text that is coherent and natural, and you will explore the many possibilities for using this tool in a variety of applications. Another course will teach you how to make graphical user interfaces for Python using Tkinter, and how to connect those apps to the OpenAI Text Completion Artificial Intelligence API. The other course will teach you how to make web apps for Django and Python, and how to connect those apps to the OpenAI (makers of ChatGPT) Text Completion Artificial Intelligence API and have it fix code that you submit as well as write code that you ask it to write. The bundle is on sale for $19.97

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

