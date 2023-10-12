Video Game Footage Used As Disinformation In Israel, Hamas Conflict
from the nice-try dept
We’ve talked about this sort of thing before, but here we go again, I guess. For the last decade or so, video games have gotten realistic enough in terms of how they visually depict wartime scenarios that misinformation utilizing video game footage has become a somewhat regular thing. Regular enough that the larger world has started to catch onto the game with more speed and game producers are even getting involved advising the public on how to spot the difference between real and fake war footage (more on that further down the post). Previous versions of this sort of thing saw Iran using game footage to pretend it had weapons it didn’t have, Russia using it to claim America was supporting ISIS, and both sides of the Korean DMZ using game footage to show how great at war they are but can’t demonstrate with IRL footage, apparently.
And now, with the Israeli, Hamas conflict ramping up after one of the most brutal and violent attacks in Israel’s history this past weekend, game footage is also being passed around trying to rally support for Hamas.
Footage from the 2013 game Arma 3 is spreading virally across multiple social media sites, presented as real spectator video of ongoing military actions between Israelis and Palestinians. The misleading videos are part of a wave of war disinformation that has run rampant across social media and highlights just how realistic the heavily modded game can appear at a glance.
Another X video with millions of views shows Arma 3 footage of a shoulder-mounted rocket launched at a helicopter, labeled as “Hamas fighters shooting down Israel war helicopter in Gaza.” X-user Shayan Sardarizadeh has debunked that footage as well as other examples of game footage that have been taken down as of press time.
Now, very smart and good boy Elon Musk has happily laid off all kinds of staff members who were involved in combatting misinformation. As a result, the onus for pointing out the fake nature of these tweets and footage is left to the community notes process. And, while that hasn’t been a complete failure, as evidenced by everyone quickly figuring out that this is all bullshit, it sure would be nice if the platform that has since become more rife with fun things like abuse and antisemitism had the staff members still to assist.
It should be noted that these aren’t attempts at misinformation that can be counted on one hand, either. There is a ton of this out there. So much so, that the publisher of Arma 3 has felt compelled to chime in, both to disavow the use of game footage in this manner, as well as to offer some advice on how to spot such fakes.
“While it’s flattering that Arma 3 simulates modern war conflicts in such a realistic way, we are certainly not pleased that it can be mistaken for real-life combat footage and used as war propaganda,” Bohemia Interactive PR Manager Pavel Křižka wrote in a blog post originally published last November (and updated on Tuesday). “We’ve been trying to fight against such content by flagging these videos to platform providers… but it’s very ineffective. With every video taken down, ten more are uploaded each day.”
In that same blog post, Bohemia Interactive offers tips for how social media users “can distinguish such in-game videos from real-world footage.” These include the use of low resolutions (which obscure some of the blocky polygons in the game), “unnatural” particle effects, and sound effects that “are often distinguishable from reality.” Most of these fake videos also lack human fighters, because, “while [Arma 3] can simulate the movement of military vehicles relatively realistically, capturing natural looking humans in motion is still very difficult, even for the most modern of games,” Bohemia writes.
Depending on where you land in the generational divide, you might be surprised just how easy it is to pass game footage off as real life war footage. That’s how good the visuals in these games are getting, particularly when the footage is handpicked and manipulated to avoid what would otherwise be telltale signs of the fake.
So consider this your PSA: any war footage from non-trusted outlets, and even trusted outlets, should be viewed with a narrow gaze until geolocation verification is provided as well.
Filed Under: content moderation, israel, misinformation, video games
Comments on “Video Game Footage Used As Disinformation In Israel, Hamas Conflict”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Mike’s not going to like this one
Re:
What? This is his blog. What makes you think he didn’t approve this one?
Who cares? The only remedy to this is a more informed and media literate populace that manifests adequate skepticism towards regime narratives, propagandists like Masnick, and engagement farming grifters.
Regardless, Hamas and their allies/supporters are irredeemable and should be liquidated wherever they are found.
Ironic
It‘s a bit ironic that you blame both X/Musk for not doing enough to moderate disinformation and the EU for reminding Musk to do so.
Re: 'Reminding', well that's one way to put it
One of those is a voluntary choice on behalf of the property/platform owner with regards to content on their property.
One of those is not.
The two might be similar in the general sense but the details very much matter.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
America’s insistence on the rights of the individual over the good of society sure is working out great
Re: Re: Re:
What are you, China?
Re: Re: Re:
Political system that put the benefit of society over the individual all end up benefiting the elites that run society while requiring the citizens to obey those elites in all things.
Re: Re: Re:2
“Political system that put the benefit of society over the individual”
What real world political system are you addressing here?
I do not think there is one irl.
Many people run around with a fantasized ideal of a political system and compare everything to it, when such a thing can never exist.
Re: Re: Re:2
Do you know how little that narrows it down to?
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah I’d actually say it’s working pretty well.
Re:
Calling a demand under threat of fines a “reminder” is a serious case of doublespeak.
If you have to fake footage to support your cause/claims all you’re doing is making clear that you don’t have actual evidence to do so, and in the long term making it more likely that if you ever do present real evidence people will just dismiss it as ‘yet another faked photo/video from a known liar’ so this is stupid on several levels.
Re:
What makes you think any of these chuds have a cause?
Re: Re:
He didn’t say they did.
Also, video games became realistic enough (and for a long timer) for be used as first battlefield (no pun intended) training. War games being one of the most popular games each year (mainly of colossal marketing budget), they are easily sold in all parts of the world.
Most of the time, they are for “fun” (even if it’s to virtually killing others) but can also used as tool (war, terrorism, propaganda, massacre), but yet, our dear politicians haven’t announced they want to ban them again.
Re:
Isn’t that why we have the ESRB?
Re:
Your argument is the same as saying films and books can teach people how to carry out crimes, and therefore the videos and books should be banned.
I've Seen This Before
They’ve been attempting pass off video game footage as actual combat footage of the Ukraine-Russia war for the past year and a half+. This is actually stale news, and is instead the new reality. We can expect advocates in any future conflict to manufacture footage with computers. More interesting is when an actual media organization gets duped and copies some video game footage to show to their viewers.
Dang
Can’t we all just get back to blockchain stuff?
Geez
Really unimpressed with the realism of these videos. People need to go outside more.
Re:
And I’m even less impressed with the media who keep mistaking game footage for actual war footage.
And I grow tired of the hedge funds trying to murder journalism to appease a fucking line.