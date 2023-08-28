E-Bike Industry Blames Consumers For Fires In Effort To Undermine ‘Right To Repair’ Laws
Countless companies and industries enjoy making up scary stories when it comes to justifying their opposition to making it easier to repair your own tech. Apple claims that empowering consumers and bolstering independent repair shops will turn states into “hacker meccas.” The car industry insists that making it easier and cheaper to repair modern cars will be a boon to sexual predators.
Throughout the arguments is routinely peppered a single theme: providing easier and cheaper repair options to consumers is simply too dangerous to be considered. It apparently doesn’t matter that an FTC study recently found those claims to be self-serving bullshit designed to protect harmful repair monopolies from reform and lost repair revenue.
That right to repair is simply too dangerous to embrace is also apparently the argument being made by the growing E-Bike sector. People for Bikes, the national trade org representing bicycle manufacturers, has been reaching out to lawmakers urging them to exempt bicycles from all right to repair legislation. Successfully, as it turns out.
You might recall that New York recently passed a right to repair law that was immediately watered down by NY Governor Kathy Hochul. The bill already exempted key industries where repair monopolization is a problem, such as cars, home appliances, farm equipment, and medical gear. Unsatisfied, numerous industries got Hochul to water the bill down even further.
A report at Grist notes this included weakening the bill on behest of the bike industry, which in a letter to lawmakers tried to place the onus for now common e-bike fires on consumers:
In a letter sent to New York Governor Kathy Hochul in December, People for Bikes asked that e-bikes be excluded from the state’s forthcoming digital right-to-repair law, which granted consumers the right to fix a wide range of electronic devices. The letter cited “an unfortunate increase in fires, injuries and deaths attributable to personal e-mobility devices” including e-bikes. Many of these fires, People for Bikes claimed in the letter, “appear to be caused by consumers and others attempting to service these devices themselves,” including tinkering with the batteries at home.
This of course is an industry whose products are already often unreliable and dangerous on their own; there’s been just endless examples of deadly fires caused by shoddy products and unreliable batteries. Most of these fires have absolutely nothing to do with consumers making repair mistakes. When pressed for evidence, the organization claimed the statement was “anecdotal”:
Asked for data to back up the claim that e-bike fires were being caused by unauthorized repairs, Lovell said that it was “anecdotal, from folks that are on the ground in New York.”
How very truth-esque.
As e-bikes get more complicated, it’s obviously more important than ever to ensure that repairing those bikes is affordable. Activists note that to create a sustainable, environmentally responsible industry with satisfied customers, the bike industry needs to do a much better job designing its bikes to be repairable, standardizing parts, and making it easier for consumers to access manuals and tools:
“There’s huge interest” in fixing e-bikes, said Kyle Wiens, CEO of the online repair guide site iFixit. But outside of manufacturers and specialized shops, “no one knows how.”
New York’s original law could have gone a long way in fixing that, but lawmakers were intent on undermining their own legislation after hearing scary, often false stories by self-serving industries. Minnesota recently passed its own right to repair law, and while also watered down to exclude cars, medical equipment, and game consoles, it did at least manage to include e-bikes.
I would also think a way to reduce fires from self repair would be to have clear repair instructions with warnings on what not to do. Imagine that, right to repair could actually reduce so called e-bike fires!
Self repair causes fires?
Of course. Didn’t you ever watch the Simpsons?
https://frinkiac.com/video/S07E17/I2ZvXnUKXAWn5JeEjlvB-WU5JQ4=.gif
Self-repair of a bike will only cause a fire if the battery is shitty, which is what’s really happening here. A good battery will protect itself, even if, for example, bike-provided ventilation has been blocked or broken, or the bike has been adjusted to draw more power.
Self-repair of batteries is a bit more iffy, and might merit some right-to-repair consideration. But, really, how much regulation do we need against people doing stupid stuff like hacking their battery firmware to override temperature limits? We don’t want repair shops or resellers secretly doing it to make customers think old used batteries are fine. I think that’s enough.
As for turning American states into “hacker meccas”, we should be so lucky as to take that title back from Shenzhen.
If an item is too dangerous to repair, then perhaps it is also too dangerous to own.
Why are these captains of industry producing defective product and then selling same to an unsuspecting public, potentially causing unfathomable carnage.
Because our ‘esteemed’ government can’t lift a finger to ensure even the most basic of quality standards, expecting products to last a meager decade. But then again, why would they? God forbid we interrupt the sacred cash flow with something as trivial as consumer satisfaction.
Because they’ve always passed on the costs to the consumer without consequence. Why not also pass on the fault of having a shitty product?
I wish we had a better governor than Kathy Hochul…
New York State seems to have shitty governors no matter the party (I say this as a lifelong resident of this state). I actually voted against Kathy in the primary because of many of her stances, such as her anti-Library (and now this) position. NY State may do a lot right, but we’re lagging behind other states on such issues such as how far our right-to-repair goes is concerned (not to mention that we didn’t get a comprehensive anti-SLAPP law until recently).
Fortunately, I have the ear of our state senator, and they listen to me as a constituent with concerns, which is all I ask out of them. 🙂
when youve been so easily corrupted by the industries that want your help to maintain monopolies, what else are you gonna do except fuck the customers?
Do we need Right to Taze laws also?
West Allis arrest; taser probe strikes cellphone, causes it to smolder
https://www.fox6now.com/news/west-allis-arrest-taser-probe-strikes-cellphone?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
TAC Shtick’s about humans inability to learn from their own history.
It is totally the consumers fault, no way possible its the companies cutting corners.
looks at hoverboards, where some of them burst into flames when you looked at them wrong because they were crappily built & sold for full price
looks at Teslas, giggles, enjoys the fire
looks at samsung phones
Yep all caused by the consumers and in no way the fault of the companies.
I’ve stopped counting the number of times I’ve put a new battery into my iPod (4gen clickwheel), I would totally love to be able to source the batteries from apple’s suppliers but thats never happening.
It isn’t complicated to do, well once you understand it was designed to try to be difficult.
Short of trying to use a screwdriver to pry the battery from its glued in position, its safe.
Of course as my iPod went from 20gb hd to 128gb flash, could be the reason Apple wanted to try to keep people from opening them up and repairing them instead of paying hundreds for a new 128gb iPod or installing some home brew firmware into it expanding its capabilities…
Always blame the consumer, never ever admit it could be you not spending the extra nickel for the overheat safety sensor on the battery pack.
Don’t you get it? The freedom to repair is anti-American TERRORISM! It’s a fight against the core of America to target the riches of shareholders by using communism instead of capitalism! The right to repair your device will mean that a billionaire CEO will have to not raise he workers wages for the 20th year straight!
But seriously. The scare tactics are all such weak arguments that it’s easier to believe anyone listening to them is just a shill or so stupid they should have no power.
Worse is that often the difficulty and danger to repair modern devices is caused by intentional design.Same for the risk of accessing personal information on cars.
The "danger" argument is legal bullshit
Any repair by an unlicensed technician or with unlicensed parts will not be covered by manufacturer liability. So the manufacturer is not affected by the dangers of self-repair.
Assuming that they still feel they have a duty of care for work they are not responsible for: a repair without schematics and good parts will result in more rather than less danger.
The color TV sets of my youth came with extensive circuit diagrams and calibration instructions and test point diagrams with oscilloscope images inside.
They also came with 25kV of lethal voltage inside (admittedly not easy to touch, but plenty of other lethal voltage to be found as well). Somehow I cannot remember a single case where a TV manufacturer was sued because some home repair person killed themselves after finding the schematics in a TV set.
That would have been one ridiculous court case. The schematics may or may not have contained explicit high voltage warnings but I don’t think that this would have made a legal difference.
Number on safety rule when working near dangerous voltages is keep you spare hand in a back pocket, as it largely avoids a shock across the heart. That will like stop the shock directly killing you.
That said, the only death by touching crt anode I know of , was because the technician was thrown backwards by the shock, and window behind him was seven stories up. Also, a cause of injury in theater lighting people was falling of the ladder due to a shock.
Probably not what they meant, but it is what they said
What I’m hearing is ‘our bikes are so ludicrously dangerous that it takes a downright trivial amount of mishandling them for them to burst into flames, posing a real and present danger to their owners and the homes they are situated in’.
Forget right to repair sounds like a lot of their products need to be forcibly recalled and run through the testing wringer until they are no longer such massive fire hazards.
Here is what I don’t get: how is a politician (or, okay, anyone) even convinced by any of these excuses? Literally the majority of them don’t make any sense.
Apple: “Consumers repairing our devices will turn the world into a hacking mecca!”
Jon Deer: “Repairing our tractors will assist sexual Predators!”
People for Bikes: “Repairing your bikes yourself will cause a massive increase of fires!”
Like, to be fair, this argument — increasing of fires — is at least sort-of remotely plausible and possible, but that’s on the companies using shitty materials and assembly processes (and no QA), not the consumer. But frankly I find it ridiculous that a government agency (!) had to release a report proving that the remainder of these excuses were utter BS because I seriously am struggling to understand how any individual could even remotely think that they were even possible. But then again, I’m also one of those well-educated Americans who was taught critical thinking and knows to employ it constantly, which seems to be less and less common nowadays.
So long as you’re willing to put a price tag on your credibility and/or morals any argument becomes remarkably convincing when it comes with either a sizable ‘campaign contribution’, the insinuation that support of a company/industry will be reciprocated, or both.
Gullible stupidity is also an option of course but I’m of the opinion that if someone thinks that they are fit enough to run for office then they should be held to a higher standard and chalking mistakes up as ‘they’re just stupid’ is giving them more credit than they deserve.
Agreed. And anyone who runs for office should be required to take the citizenship exam, or an equivalent exam, on the laws and constitution of their state or the US to prove their competent and understand what they’re, erm, governing. IMO.
We could have nice things… but capitalism.
To be fair, a lot of the EBike fires actually ARE caused by deliberate and repeated cost-cutting measures that undermine safety, from third-party resellers and repairers. None of the sources you cited in the article actually prove that the ebike fires were caused by “shoddy products” or “unreliable batteries” from major eBike manufactures.