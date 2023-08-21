HP Fails To Dodge Lawsuit Over Blocking Users From Using Their Printer Scanner If Ink Cartridges Aren’t Installed
Mon, Aug 21st 2023

A few days Elon Musk tweeted that “X as humanity’s collective consciousness” and then pinned that meaningless platitude that would only sound profound to a stoned high schooler.

Anyway, if you’re going to be “humanity’s collective consciousness” you should maybe try to to avoid making years worth of images inaccessible. But that’s what Musk did a day after tweeting that.

It was first noticed by Tom Coates who claimed that Musk had “removed” all media posted before 2014.

And, indeed, if you look at most (but not all) such old tweets, the images associated with them don’t show up at all. However, it does not appear that the images have been deleted, but that exTwitter screwed up it’s t.co link shortener (again, since it broke in March as well), which is used in association with media postings. And whatever broke made all of those old t.co links stop working, which has the impact of making all those tweets no longer show the images.

The Verge is reporting that some images have been restored, including the famous (infamous?) Oscars selfie that Ellen Degeneris and Bradley Cooper took at the 2014 Oscars which, for some period of time, was the most retweeted tweet on the platform. However, when I look at that tweet at time of writing, I still see it displayed as broken:

Anyway, I’m guessing that this is yet another bug on a platform that is now regularly full of bugs. It will hopefully get fixed soon if it’s not by the time this post goes live. And, yes, things break all the time, but the frequency with which major and important things break on exTwitter is quite phenomenal and again should raise questions about why anyone trusts the platform for, well, anything, let alone having anything to do with “humanity’s collective consciousness.”

Comments on "ExTwitter Broke Yet Again, Disappearing Nearly All Images From 2011 Through 2014"

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Truly, a Harvard Business School case study in the making. Live, right before our very eyes.

Someday we’ll be able to tell our grandchildren that yes, we were there when that rat bastard Musk personally destroyed one of the largest social media platforms of its day. It was a sight to behold as day after day, he made decisions that even stoned high schoolers couldn’t understand.

What’s that? What does “stoned” mean? Ah, you kids these days….

Anonymous Coward says:

I think many people who read techdirt probably have worked for software companies big and small where there are large swarths of engineers who just don’t really understand how programming works. And these people will just cut and paste something they got from stack exchange or just keep adding * to a variable until it compiles (seriously, one of my coworkers told me he did this). But with good projects or products you usually have the one or two people who understand that you can’t just mess with code without understanding what it does and they can keep everything running smoothly. TwitterX obviously fired those engineers, and so they’re left with people who just do what Elon tells them to do without really caring what it breaks.

Somewhat Less Anonymous Coward (profile) says:

Continuing my periodic reporting from the cesspool.
Yesterday, one of the trending things were variations of the sentence “Elon has blocked Catturd”. The latter being one of the RWNJs he tends to reply. Naturally, the irony of Elon using the feature that “doesn’t make sense” was not lost on the public. What was kinda lost in all the commotion is the implication of Musk Xeeting this:

“Pretty fun blocking people who complain that blocking is going away.
How does the medicine taste? 😂😂”

The guy views the usage of this feature as a punishment. Not as a self-defense measure, but as something “painful” to the blocked person. Telling, isn’t it?

