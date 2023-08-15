Biden Administration’s Supreme Court Filing Over Social Media Laws Is Mostly Good, But Partly Bad
Florida’s Governor Continues To Abuse His Executive Power To Eject His Political Opponents

Daily Deal: AcePDF Editor & Converter

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Aug 15th 2023 10:48am -

AcePDF is your ultimate PDF editing tool. You can easily change text and images without leaving the PDF! This PDF editing software also offers a built-in converter that lets you convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for easier editing later. You can also convert any PDF to TXT, image, and HTML while retaining the original layout and quality. Thanks to its Word processor-like interface, adding, deleting, and editing PDF text and images are easy with a few clicks. It’s the all-in-one editor for all your PDF needs. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Biden Administration’s Supreme Court Filing Over Social Media Laws Is Mostly Good, But Partly Bad
Florida’s Governor Continues To Abuse His Executive Power To Eject His Political Opponents
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...