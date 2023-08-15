Daily Deal: AcePDF Editor & Converter

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

AcePDF is your ultimate PDF editing tool. You can easily change text and images without leaving the PDF! This PDF editing software also offers a built-in converter that lets you convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for easier editing later. You can also convert any PDF to TXT, image, and HTML while retaining the original layout and quality. Thanks to its Word processor-like interface, adding, deleting, and editing PDF text and images are easy with a few clicks. It’s the all-in-one editor for all your PDF needs. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

