The Enshittification Of Streaming Accelerates With Price Hikes, More Password Sharing Crackdowns
If you hadn’t noticed, it’s not just good enough for a publicly traded company to provide an excellent, affordable product that people like. Wall Street demands improved quarterly returns at any cost, which, sooner or later, causes any successful company to begin cannibalizing itself to feed the “growth for growth’s sake” gods. Mergers, price hikes, offshored labor, whatever it takes.
While high level executives and some shareholders benefit from this enshittification, there’s just an endless list of casualties from this process, whether it’s product value, quality, customer satisfaction, customer support, employee pay, jobs, or even the long-term health of the company itself.
As the streaming market saturates and competition grows, enshittification has come to the streaming video sector in a big way. Products once heralded for low cost convenience now see relentless price hikes at the same time there’s been an erosion in quality and convenience. All to a backdrop of striking workers, many of whom say they were never paid a living wage during the sector’s heyday.
Netflix, as we’ve well documented, seems intent on charging more and more money for a lower quality product, while it demonizes the kind of password sharing it once praised for contributing to its success. Disney now seems intent on following suit on password crackdowns, as Hulu, Disney, and all the other streaming giants race each other to impose sometimes biannual price hikes.
On many fronts, streaming was a notable improvement to the traditional cable TV model, which mandated that consumers purchase massive bundles of largely unwatched channels. Or pay their cable company a ridiculous monthly fee to purchase a dusty old cable box. The problem: a lot of streaming’s novelty and innovation obfuscated many other long-percolating problems in the sector, including unchecked media consolidation and attacks on labor.
Alena Smith, showrunner of Apple TV+’s Dickinson, wrote about how new streaming Hollywood in many was is worse that what it disrupted, especially when it comes to creative pay and the transparency creatives have into the success and impact of their work:
…to this day I have no earthly clue how many people have seen it [Dickinson], nor what value my near-decade of creative labor generated for the company. Not only do I have no metrics for my own success, I don’t even know how Apple would determine those metrics in the first place.) In their mad rush off the digital cliff, these companies transformed Hollywood from a high-wage, high-profit, hits-driven industry into a low-wage, low-profit, subscription-driven one. They also broke the basic bargain at the heart of show business, which is that creative artists and independent producers will share in the financial success their work creates.
Like most of America’s problems, the one two punch of mindless consolidation with feckless regulatory antitrust oversight has had some fairly unsurprising results, especially for workers. Executives like Discovery CEO David Zaslav fail endlessly upward, receiving outsized compensation for blistering incompetence. All while their products, customers, and workers take the hit for pointless merger mania (see: the broad dipshittery that has been the AT&T–>Time Warner–>Discovery series of mergers).
Smith is correct to affix the blame on greed, mindless consolidation, and feckless regulatory oversight as opposed to blaming the underlying tech:
You might say if you were a viewer of my limited series about the streaming wars, we’ve seen this movie before. Unregulated platform capitalism has already chewed up and spat out most of the 20th century’s once-profitable culture industry, from music to journalism to books. People often blame “the internet” for this rampant destruction of livelihoods, as if the technology itself were some kind of demon, hellbent on erasing the value of creative work.
We can control and structure the marketplace of the internet through our laws and the enforcement of those laws. We can eliminate glaring corporate conflicts of interest and make the web — our now-de facto gathering space as a society — a better place to be an artist and an audience member. We’ve done it before: through laws like the Paramount Consent Decree, which legally separated the production and distribution of films, thereby ending the autocratic “Studio System” of that era; or the “fin-syn” rules of 1970, which blocked TV networks from distributing their own content during prime-time hours, ushering in a golden age of independent TV production.
None of these problems are new or unique to Hollywood. You see the same grotesque dysfunction in journalism, health care, education, telecom, traditional cable TV, transportation, energy, and countless other heavily consolidated sectors and industries. In large part because we’ve utterly normalized corruption and greed and let it run amok; often under the pretense of unbridled, patriotic free market American innovation.
There are counterbalances to Wall Street greed and the brunchlord hubris of the executive set. Antitrust reform (not the GOP performative type, but real antitrust reform), properly and competently staffed regulatory agencies, functional merger review, unionization of exploited work forces, functional consumer and labor abuse protection, checks and balances for monopoly and monopsony power, campaign financing and lobbying reform, and more.
You can feel the seed of real change growing thanks to unprecedented anger at the now comically tilted playing field by savvier, younger generations, but it remains an open question of how stupid and unbalanced we’re willing to let things get before meaningful, consensus-driven reform actually arrives. Judging from our trajectory from the 80s, 90s, and early aughts, we could be waiting a while.
Were it not for corporate greed, streaming would provide the average person with limitless access to every type of media. Instead, we wind up with less access than people had a half century ago over the air via their radios and televisions. Having anticipated this decades ago, I have my own archive assembled. What services like “Max” and Netflix have to offer doesn’t even interest me. The only streaming services that I currently have any use for are Google’s Youtube and YoutubeTV. I also have no use for “X”, Facebook and Amazon. The best way to eliminate the cancers on our society is to not use them at all.
Fortunately, Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Gizmoplex has a better way: by actually giving you ownership of the TV show you want to watch. Even though it’s expensive ($10 per episode), you actually own the episode without copy protection, which is a fairer deal than with, say, Disney+, who can (and did) then remove content because when you subscribe, you’re merely a tenant of their service and not an owner (in this analogy, pirates would be squatters).
The gizmoplex is right here: https://www.gizmoplex.com
And even if you don’t want to own the episodes, they still let you watch all the (legally available) episodes ad-free so long as you have an account. Sounds bold? HELL YES, IT’S BOLD!
But presumably they’re still licensing the films (as opposed to using public domain ones), which means one would still be funding the MAFIAA by paying for these shows.
If you want to watch any mass-market entertainment produced in the past sixty years, that’s the price you must pay unless you’re willing to go full pirate. Ethical consumption under capitalism doesn’t exist—you can only bend or stretch your ethics without breaking them.
I say it’s fully ethical to download things without paying these assholes. But, even if you disagree, you can watch most of this stuff on broadcast television eventually. (Financially, your viewing of a broadcast won’t have any impact as long as you don’t tell Neilsen about it.) Or borrow a disc, maybe from a library with no waitlist (so as not to induce them to buy more).
How so? Half a century ago, we didn’t have VCRs. TV syndication was kind of new, and studios were still often wiping tapes to save money. If you weren’t watching something when it aired, you might never see it. If a book went out of print, it might take great effort and luck to track down a copy.
Now we’ve got 20 TB hard drives, Library Genesis, Youtube (and its various downloader programs), groups who release nearly every streaming thing within hours of it airing, the Internet Archive…
It’s under attack for sure. People who pay for RIAA-tainted music are funding yet another lawsuit against the Archive, for example, and someone’s always after VPNs. But for now, basically everything is available to those who know where to look, with considerably less “shittiness” than the official sources.
Actually, the best way to eliminate cancer is to…
eliminate cancer. Or at least engage in harmful warfare, and in medical terms, that means chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and even operating on the tumor to remove it.
I’m sure you can replace the medical equivalents with real-world action, and I’m not talking about the courts, sadly.
Are you sure you want to go down that path? Violence should only be reserved when there’s no other option left.
People like to complain about things like Facebook, “X”, Netflix, Amazon and “Max”. I did, too. Then I quit using any of them. Now, they no longer bother me. Problems solved. I’m not sure what you’re talking about…
Look at all those skull and crossbone flags rise...
Copyright infringers, as always, will be completely unaffected other than getting a boost to their numbers from people who decide that if they’re going to be treated like trash despite being paying customers they might as well return the favor.
To steal a meme format for a text post: You can always pirate legally unavailable media—it’s always morally correct.
One sec, finding period-appropriate pirate costumes and sexy pirate John Oli8ver pics to actually be a pirate.
The creative community have the option of taking their future into their own hands, forming cooperatives and using technology such as torrents to distribute content. It is also worth noting that a small fan base with 1,000 to 2,000 donating via Patreon or similar allow full time content creation.
Large scale productions with casts of thousands need sometime to set up as a logistics company, initially for small quick productions, and tap into the LARP and historical reenactment scene for extras.
The one group that maybe has to scale back expectations are the ‘big stars’, especially as with more productions for smaller audience, their names will not be a big selling point.
This involves and industry change, that is slowly happening, of creatives hiring expertise when needed, rather than selling their services to a publisher.
What really sucks about this is how capitalist fucks like Zaslav know for a fact that enshittification is a route to their golden parachutes. They don’t care if they make their services worse (and enshittify culture and worsen society as a result) so long as they get paid when everything goes to shit. The money isn’t in the creation—it’s in the destruction.
Don’t undersell the grift of these fucks. They grift when building it, and the payoff is the IPO. They leave, and someone else gets a grift shifting the excesses to suppliers, and then they leave, and someone else gets a grift shifting the excess to investors, and then a whole other group of grifters get to grift the corpse for a few years, before it gets handed to someone in the middle of grift 2 to wash their hands of the whole mess.
“growth for growth’s sake”
The only thing that thrives on unlimited growth is cancer, which kills its host.
In the business world, the ones that profit most say, “Who cares? I’ve got mine. Who wants to be the next sucker?”
And new suckers line up to be next.
Yep, capitalism is a cancer on society. If we do not do something to reign it in, it will kill us all.
Not the only thing. The other one just had a field day in Maui. RIP.
Magical thinking–infinite growth can happen within a finite system–summons zombified businesses, which is a business that is mindlessly devouring the source of its income aka enshitification. It doesn’t make any sense but Team Senseless has the momentum of a gauss cannon’s fired payload in that thousands of billionaires continuously support the system that made them billionaires.
I may be a Boomer curmudgeon, but when was streaming not a shitty way of finding entertainment? The cost of watching the modern-day equivalents of Seinfeld, Cheers, MAS*H, or Car 54 Where Are You? at your convenience has always been too high.
Re:
Re: Re:
What do you mean by “cost of admin”?
I’m perplexed at Flakbait hinting that there may have been an easier and cheaper way for “boomers” to watch things, and I wonder what that might have been. Their message talks about finding entertainment, but then complains about cost.
I suppose broadcast TV was a convenient and free way to find shows. Not to watch them though—that was damn inconvenient: the fixed schedules (worse before 1990 when TV guides didn’t say which episode would be on), the commercials. Had anyone wanted to record any of that stuff, they’d probably have been dealing with analog media, which was neither cheap nor convenient. (I used to have a wall of tapes, all recorded at the lowest quality so they’d hold 6 hours. When recording, an older family member would pause during commercials—very inconvenient for them, and handy for those who’d watch afterward, though we’d still have to sit there fast-forwarding to find what we wanted.)
BitTorrent pre-dated Netflix streaming, and while I know a few “boomers” who were early adopters of it (and continue to fill USB sticks for friends), it was never very common in that age group. Likewise, they never much took to IRC bots as people in my age group did. The convenience is a matter of opinion.
Netflix streaming was always cheaper than cable, and is convenient enough for watching the stuff they have. It’s horrible for finding stuff, though, and has been for the last decade or so. Apparently they used to make decent suggestions in their disc-mailing days, but that was much less convenient…
You either die a startup or live long enough to see yourself become a tech bro…
until someone with the sense and authority to change things, the way the internet is going, with as much help from all security services and the majority of those in governments everywhere, it is heading towards being nothing except the way the entertainment industries and news broadcasters want it to be! instead of being free and open, those above are doing everything they possibly can to remove it from being available for ordinary people. news people want to stop selling ‘the printed word’ making online news the only option and paid to get. the entertainment industries wanna stop putting out cd, dvd, blu-ray and 4k disks, making downloads the only option but charging the same as if you’re buying the physical item! dont forget though that everyone will have to pay for internet use over and above the isp charges etc that we pay now, just so we’re under their control!
What we are seeing is the limitations of the entire business model these services are based upon. You can only achieve so much subscriber growth before that growth stagnates, and as licensing/production/hosting costs do not stagnate the companies must find other ways to compensate for the lack of growth. Their solution will always be to milk existing customers and crack down on things previously considered a feature. It has always been and will always be the case as long as there are those who actually believe infinite growth is possible.
Is that really the streaming model they want us to live with?
What stands out on a personal level is that I’ve never cancelled so many services as I have with streaming.
Of these highest price streamers there’s maybe two or three shows a month to watch in a limited season of between 6 and 8 episodes.
It’s become habit to cancel then wait a year or two until they build content then start service to binge watch then cancel again.
Is that really the streaming model they want us to live with?
And for the record, I don’t care that you have hundreds or more movies or shows in your service, I’ve seen them all before and await fresh QUALITY content – which does not include scripted exploration who dug up what not with a UFO in a haunted setting with an island and naked people.
As long as they’re getting your money, I don’t think they care whether you’re living.
And, more seriously, capitalism has no grand design. Unaffiliated or loosely-affiliated companies are doing what they think will make them short-term money. Whether it’s sustainable or well-liked doesn’t matter.
Hollywood decisions are often especially odd, and based on superstition and copying. Like, a film with a question mark in its title performed poorly, and then nobody wanted to use question marks (hence “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”). Or remember how every disaster film in the 1990s seemed to have a less popular copycat? (Dante’s Peak / Volcano, Deep Impact / Armageddon — but this was a revival of a 1970s trend.) So you’ve gotta expect everyone to copy Netflix, even when we think they’re doing something dumb.
Uh, you might want to edit that line, Karl. It makes no grammatical sense.
I think it’s just a typo: “was” instead of “ways”.
just start adjusting now
Cancel all your streaming services except for 1 (plus whichever you happen to get free with something else). Hoover up what you want to watch, cancel and move on. Some months you can probably just stick with the free ones. Plus remember Kanopy & Hoopla are free & ad-free for just a library card.
Recently I have cancelled all the standalone streaming services I was subscribed to. The only services left are Apple TV+ and Prime Video because they are included in Apple One and Amazon Prime. I haven’t replaced Netflix, Disney+ et al and nor have I resorted to piracy. I honestly don’t miss any of the services and don’t feel like I am missing out on anything. It has been nice having the extra cash though.
Content platforms thought they were tech companies: grow fast with cheap pricing and consolidate. But that’s come home to roost, with less ad & subscriber revenue and higher costs. Settling the strikes will only add to the costs. Plus, IMO, none of these streaming services ever put together a compelling enough set of shows that a sufficiently large audience couldn’t do without. Instead, it feels like there’s an infinite inventory.
Viewers have been trained to churn & do without. The only way to make a profit going forward is to have low costs and a large accessible audience base. What fills that bill? One or two surviving streaming services, FAST apps maybe, and an ad-supported platform that can be accessed by a ready-made large audience, aka broadcast TV, funnily enough.