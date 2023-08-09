Techdirt Podcast Episode 361: The YouTube Effect, With Alex Winter

As you may recall, we weren’t fans of The Social Dilemma, the documentary manipulated people with misinformation in the course of complaining about that exact practice. But now there’s a much better and more interesting documentary in the space, and one that’s worth your time: The YouTube Effect by Alex Winter. It takes a deep dive into the good and the bad of YouTube, and grapples with the fact that it has helped radicalize a lot of people. This week, Alex joins Mike (who still contests some of the points in the movie) on the podcast to discuss (and debate) the documentary and the role of YouTube in our culture.

