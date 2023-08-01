Techdirt Podcast Episode 360: Can Interoperability Be Mandated?

‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Files Obvious SLAPP Suit Against Non-Profit Critic
Innovation

from the working-together dept

Tue, Aug 1st 2023 01:30pm -

We’ve long believed in the power of online platform interoperability and the power it gives to users to curate their own experiences. One of the prime examples of this is Block Party, created by Tracy Chou, which has had to suspend its operations following ExTwitter’s API changes. Tracy joined us on the podcast once before to discuss Block Party, and now she’s back to talk about her new service, Privacy Party, as well as the broader topic of platform interoperability and whether it could be mandated with regulations.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: block party, twitter, x

