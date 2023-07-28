That Which Copyright Destroys, ‘Pirates’ Can Save
There’s an interesting post on TorrentFreak that concerns so-called “pirate” subtitles for films. It’s absurd that anyone could consider subtitles to be piracy in any way. They are a good example of how ordinary people can add value by generously helping others enjoy films and TV programs in languages they don’t understand. In no sense do “pirate” subtitles “steal” from those films and programs, they manifestly enhance them. And yet the ownership-obsessed copyright world actively pursues people who dare to spread joy in this way. In discussing these subtitles, TorrentFreak mentions a site that I’ve not heard of before, Karagarga:
an illustrious BitTorrent tracker that’s been around for more than 18 years. Becoming a member of the private community isn’t easy but those inside gain access to a wealth of film obscurities.
The site focuses on archiving rare classic and cult movies, as well as other film-related content. Blockbusters and other popular Hollywood releases can’t be found on the site as uploading them is strictly forbidden.
TorrentFreak links to an article about Karagarga published some years ago by the Canadian newspaper National Post. Here’s a key point it makes:
It’s difficult to overstate the significance of such a resource. Movies of unflagging historical merit are otherwise lost to changes in technology and time every year: film prints are damaged or lost, musty VHS tapes aren’t upgraded, DVDs fall out of print without reissue, back catalogues never make the transition to digital. But should even a single copy of the film exist, however tenuously, it can survive on Karagarga: one person uploads a rarity and dozens more continue to share.
Although that mentions things like film prints being lost, or back catalogues that aren’t converted to digital formats, the underlying cause of films being lost is copyright. It is copyright that prevents people from making backups of films, whether analogue or digital. Even though people are painfully aware of the vulnerability of films that exist in a few copies or even just one copy, it is generally illegal for them to do anything about it, because of copyright. Instead, they must often sit by as cinematic masterpieces are lost forever.
Unless, of course, sites like Karagarga make unauthorized digital copies. It’s a great demonstration of the fact that copyright, far from preserving culture, often leads to its permanent loss. And that supposedly “evil” sites like Karagarga are the ones that save it for posterity.
See also video games, where the overwhelming majority of games made before the Internet basically became a household utility would likely be lost to the sands of time without piracy—especially arcade games.
If Kragarga is saving obscure films for posterity, how can you argue that the existence of copyright is causing “cinematic masterpieces [to be lost] forever,”[lol] Glyn?
Kragarga is saving obscure films for posterity in spite of copyright, not because of it. Or did you not actually read the whole article?
An invite only website is a really clever way to preserve anything.
That in which the studios decided to release rental versions without closed captions or subtitles to protect themselves from losing an imagine future sale… because the disabled will TOTALLY want to purchase items from a company that has clearly shown they don’t give a single fsck about them.
That in which the popular image of VO artists at iirc Funimation using ‘pirate’ subtitles to record dialog because the pirate ones were way better than the offical ones.
That in which a popular image of a subtitle release group going past on the screen in a commercial setting.
Imagine if as part of getting a copyright issued required that an archival copy be made available to the copyright office so that when it enters into the public domain, in a couple thousand years, the public finally will have unrestricted access as the law requires after their “short period of time” of exclusive rights.