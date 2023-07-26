Legacy Copyright Industries Obsession With Infringement Is Pathological
As Walled Culture the book (free digital versions) details, for decades the copyright industry has lobbied consistently (and successfully) for more and harsher laws targeting alleged infringement. Against that background, it is hardly surprising that these laws are used on a massive scale every day. But some companies take this to extremes. Here, for example, is a story on Ars Technica from earlier this year:
In an attempt to prove that RCN (now known as Astound Broadband) turned a blind eye to customers illegally downloading copyrighted movies, the [film] studios subpoenaed Reddit seeking identifying information for specific users who commented in piracy-related threads. While some of the comments were posted in 2022, other comments were made in 2009 and 2014.
The lawsuit was originally filed in 2021, which means that the studios were demanding the names of people for posting a comment anonymously more than a decade ago. Fortunately, the judge quashed the subpoena, for reasons discussed in the Ars Technica post. Despite that clear defeat, the same film studios are back demanding:
“Basic account information including IP address registration and logs from 1/1/2016 to present, name, email address and other account registration information” for six users who wrote comments on Reddit threads in 2011 and 2018.
Once again, the film studios are obsessing about something somebody wrote 12 years ago. Aside from the fact that the studios are repeating an argument they have already lost before, it is absurd for them to be wasting people’s time and money on something that was written this long ago, that may or may not have some tenuous connection to alleged copyright infringement.
This level of obsession with a tiny and most likely irrelevant post that took a few seconds to write over a decade ago, borders on the pathological. It is another demonstration of how copyright not only distorts technology, markets and the law, but has also warped the minds of some people.
Follow me @glynmoody on Mastodon. Originally posted to Walled Culture.
Filed Under: copyright, inducement, logs, reddit users, subpoena
Companies: rcn, reddit
The best way to stop that would be to invoke double jeopardy laws so that the site owners don’t have to face the same courts over and over again. Innocent is innocent, though if they have to face the same attacks again and again, they might become guilty of something else, which I’ll leave up to your imagination
Sorry Glyn, but while I definitely agree there are warped minds, I am NOT at all convinced the causal relationship works in that direction. There have always been humans who seem to have a fundamental need to be a monster (maybe wrong, but I have no other explanation). I find it more likely that cause modern copyright rather than the other way around.
How many of these law suites are intended as a means of hammering away at sites until they fall into line with the demands of the copyright industry?
All of them. This has been their tactics for decades. They know no other solution, so the burial of anyone or any site via tons of legal-sized paper is their 1st solution, although not their only solution. It is their most common solution.
To be fair, there’s a very good chance that the writers have yet to see any profits. The Star Wars films remain unprofitable after 40 years, despite revenue being about 10 times the production costs. (Take your pick as to which side of the argument this supports.)
FTFY, new headline
